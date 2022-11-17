Sunny skies, frigid temperatures for the end of the workweek, weekend

NOW & NEXT: Remaining breezy and cold through the workweek and weekend.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says New York City will hit temperatures in the 20s this weekend.

TONIGHT: Very cold and mostly clear, lows from the low to mid-30s. Wind chills from the mid to upper-20s.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, highs from the low to mid-40s. Wind chills around the mid-30s. Freezing temperatures at night in the 20s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cold, highs from the upper 30s to the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a cold and gusty wind, highs from the mid-30s to the low-40s. Bitterly cold at night, lows around the mid-20s.

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy, and cold, highs from the low to mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly, highs from the mid-40s to the low-50s.