ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Africa CDC chief urges more COVID-19 testing as cases rise

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CXzE_0jE7c27B00

The head of Africa 's top public health institute is urging authorities across the continent to step up COVID-19 testing amid a concerning rise in new cases in some countries.

The continent of 1.3 billion people saw a 37% rise in new cases over the past week, Ahmed Ogwell, acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday.

Over the last four weeks there's been an 11% rise in new cases, he said.

“COVID is still very much here with us and, in fact, when we look at the numbers we see that there are some member states that are actually going into a new wave and we are monitoring that closely," he said. "When we have a clear analysis, next week we will be able to report to you if the new waves are holding or if those have been quickly brought under control.”

He did not mention which countries face a new wave of infections, but South Africa is one of them. Africa's most advanced economy has been the most affected by COVID-19, the source of the bulk of confirmed cases and deaths.

COVID-19 has infected 12.1 million people across Africa's 54 nations, accounting for 2% of cases globally, and at least 256,000 have died, according to figures from the Africa CDC.

Vaccination rates in Africa continue to be low, largely because of short supplies and also in part because of hesitancy among some. Only 25% of Africa's people are fully vaccinated and under 3% have received booster doses.

Amid “this phenomenon we are seeing of numbers going up,” Ogwell said, national health authorities should focus on testing more people for COVID-19.

“When we see the numbers rising and the testing relatively low, it is an indication that we need to be careful in public,” he said. “And also we need to get ourselves vaccinated to avoid serious illness and even death when one is exposed to COVID. We know what we need to do.”

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

RSV and Flu Return With a Vengeance, and Keep an Eye on COVID

Nov. 15, 2022 -- Headlines over the past few weeks are ringing the alarm about earlier and more serious flu and RSV outbreaks compared to previous years. Add COVID-19 to the mix and you have a dangerous mash of viruses that have many experts calling for caution and searching for explanations.
CBS LA

County health officials once again "strongly recommending" indoor masking with COVID cases on the rise

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials are once again strongly recommending people to mask up as coronavirus cases are once again on the rise. With the latest data released on Thursday, which shows that the local seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 infections rose to 100 per 100,000 residents, officials are "strongly recommending" that people consider masking in all public indoor settings. That number is a significant jump from last week, which was 86 per 100,000 residents. 1,949 infections were reported on Thursday, with the seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus sitting at 6.8% on Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Detroit

Pfizer booster spurs immune response to new omicron subtypes

(AP)- Pfizer said Friday that its updated COVID-19 booster may offer some protection against newly emerging omicron mutants even though it's not an exact match.Americans have been reluctant to get the updated boosters rolled out by Pfizer and rival Moderna, doses tweaked to target the BA.5 omicron strain that until recently was the most common type. With relatives of BA.5 now on the rise, a question is how the new boosters will hold up.Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said their updated booster generated virus-fighting antibodies that can target four additional omicron subtypes, including the particularly worrisome BQ.1.1.The immune response wasn't...
CNN

Covid-19 rebound may be more common in people who take Paxlovid, early study suggests

CNN — Cases of Covid-19 rebound following treatment with the antiviral medication Paxlovid – where infections rev back up again after people complete their five-day course of the medication – appear to be at least twice as common as doctors previously knew, a new study suggests. Covid-19 rebound also seems to be more common in people who take Paxlovid compared with those who don’t take the antiviral, although it can happen in either circumstance.
Fortune

Suffering from Long COVID headaches and brain fog? Another coronavirus could be the culprit

If you’re a Long COVID patient with headaches, brain fog, or other neurological symptoms, another coronavirus could be to blame—at least in part, according to a new study. Researchers at the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard University, examined the cerebral spinal fluid of 112 patients who had been infected with COVID. In those with neurological Long COVID symptoms, which included inflammation of the brain with seizures and cognitive deficits, they found evidence of an underwhelming antibody response to COVID—and an overwhelming antibody response to other coronaviruses that usually present as common colds.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
UPI News

New COVID-19 subvariants replace BA.5 as most dominant in U.S.

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 BA.5 variant has lost its dominance in the United States, according to the CDC. Two other variants -- BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 -- have replaced it. The CDC data shows The new BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 together account for roughly 44% of new U.S. COVID-19 infections. The new variants are sublineages of BA.5. It's the first time since July that the BA.5 variant has not been dominant.
US News and World Report

U.S. COVID Public Health Emergency to Stay in Place

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will keep in place the public health emergency status of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing millions of Americans to still receive free tests, vaccines and treatments, two Biden administration officials said on Friday. The possibility of a winter surge in COVID cases and the need for...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

BQ.1, BQ.1.1 push BA.5 out as the dominant omicron subvariant in U.S.

The COVID-19 omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 have pushed the BA.5 subvariant out of its place as the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., eliciting concerns from health experts as vaccine booster uptake remains low and evidence emerges of treatments being less effective. As of this week, the...
ABC News

ABC News

912K+
Followers
193K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy