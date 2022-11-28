Best Cyber Monday power tool and drill deals on Ryobi, Axminster and more

Calling all avid DIYers, Cyber Monday has arrived and it is the perfect time to save on all of your essentials. With huge discounts on big-name brands – Makita, Ryobi, Milwaukee and DeWalt – and drills, hand sanders and impact drivers, your jobs are about to get a whole lot easier.

Power tools aren’t the only items that are discounted during the shopping bonanza, you can also save on everything from TVs , laptops , gaming and tech to mattresses , home appliances , beauty , fashion and toys .

Chances are, though, you’re more interested in bagging a bargain on something that will help you get your DIY done, and luckily the likes of Screwfix and B&Q are all taking part in the sale.

Whether you’re after a new cordless drill, an impressive hand sander or a hammer drill to make light work of your next project, keep scrolling for all of the best Cyber Monday deals on power tools as they drop.

The best Cyber Monday drill and power tool deals in 2022

Bosch cordless combi drill PSB 1800 LI-2: Was £126, now £59.39, Amazon.co.uk

According to our tester in their review of the best cordless drills and drivers, this combi drill is “very comfortable to hold and its nicely contoured grip makes it a real joy to work with”. They also said it has “plenty of versatility when it comes to the jobs that it’s able to tackle” and thanks to the “1 torque options and a half-inch chuck, we were able to drill with confidence at both large and small diameters”. Snap this up while it’s less than £80.

VonHaus e-series 18V cordless sander: Was £39.99, now £19.99, Vonhaus.com

This VonHaus model landed a spot in our review of the best cordless sanders , with our tester noting that they’d used it “for a variety of DIY and hobby projects, and have been consistently impressed with the smooth finish it achieves.” It’s “not the most powerful of detail sanders, but you might actually find this a good thing, especially if you’re relatively inexperienced with cordless models and want a tool that’s easy to control”, they added. Great value at £39.99, and even better value now it’s been reduced to less than £20.

Bosch corded hammer drill: Was £60, now £32, Diy.com

B&Q’s Cyber Monday sale is here, and within it is this Bosch hammer drill, which is nearly half price. Owing to its ergonomic design, we’d predict that it will be comfortable and easy to use. The joy of this multi-purpose tool is that it can be used for a full range of DIY jobs, be that screw driving, drilling or hammer drilling. It also comes with a three-year warranty from Bosch.

Ryobi cordless brushless hammer drill: Was £179.99, now £125.99, Ryobitools.eu

The Ryobi Cyber Monday sale has kicked off with a bang, with an impressive selection of discounts across its power tools. Case in point, there’s 30 per cent off this hammer drill, which promises to make light work of tough drilling tasks. The similar, corded model featured in our review of the best hammer drills , with our tester noting it “gives you the power to do pretty heavy jobs, in an accessible package”.

Wesco 18V cordless detail sander: Was £72.99, now £58.39, Amazon.co.uk

“This nifty detail sander from Wesco comes with everything you need all bundled in,” noted our writer when they reviewed this model for our guide to the best cordless sanders . They were “particularly impressed with this model’s extendable finger pad, which you can use to create a very small sanding surface at the tip of the tool – perfect for tight spaces”. If you need a high-performing sander, make use of the 20 per cent discount now.

Milwaukee M18 brushless cordless combi drill and impact driver twin pack: Was £299.99, now £229.99, Screwfix.com

This Milwaukee Cyber Monday deal is one to see. The set contains a cordless combi drill and an impact driver, making it the perfect investment if you’re just starting out on your DIY journey, or want to upgrade your current kit to something more powerful.

DeWalt DCD796P2-GB 18V brushless cordless combi drill: Was £299.99, now £199.99, Screwfix.com

Another big name in the construction world, DeWalt is so popular that three of its models feature in our review of the best cordless drills . The DeWalt DCD791D2 compact drill driver (£299, Amazon.co.uk ) is fairly similar, and our writer noted that “when working with wood the DeWalt was superb and never got jammed when drilling, while the power enabled fast drilling and driving while retaining plenty of control so we never felt the tool was getting away from us.” As for this exact model, it’s noted as being ultra-compact, and it has 15 torque positions for consistent driving into a variety of materials.

Bosch rotak 32R electric rotary lawnmower: Was £109.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

A different rotak lawnmower appeared in our round-up , so we think it’s safe to say you’re in good hands with Bosch. This electric model is ideal for small and medium-sized gardens. It has a cutting height of 20-60mm, and, at 6.8kg, it’s light enough to manoeuvre easily. Its hardened steel blade and 1,200W motor make it suitable for grass that’s on the longer side, too. If your lawn could do with a trim, this 50 per cent discount makes it a good time to invest in this model.

Einhell PXC 18V cordless combi kit, 64 piece accessories 2 x 2.0Ah: Was £129.98, now £89.98, Toolstation.com

If you’re looking for a more affordable combi drill than the Makita drill above, this Einhell model comes in at less than £90. With 18V, there’s plenty of power, and the two-speed gearbox means drilling and screwing will be a breeze. It can deliver up to 40Nm of torque, and the speed electronics provide a choice of 21 torque levels, so it’s suitable for a variety of materials and applications.

Kärcher pressure washer K5 premium smart control home: Was £479.99, now £323.49, Amazon.co.uk

Searching for something to clean cars, bikes, and garden furniture effectively? This Kärcher power tool took the top spot in our review of the best pressure washers . Our writer noted everything about it screams premium, it features a “plug ‘n’ clean system, which meant we could add detergent to the pressure washer mid-cleaning session, and an integrated water filter”. It even “has Bluetooth capability, which allowed us to set up the machine remotely, depending on which surface we were cleaning”. It’s “incredibly powerful and a joy to use”, so make sure you benefit from the 30 per cent discount, if you’re after one.

DeWalt TSTAK VI tool storage system: Was £30, now £22, Diy.com

While this isn’t a power tool deal, if you need a storage system, this took the top spot in our guide to the best tool boxes . The “industry favourite” was praised by our writer for being “impressive, solid and simple”. Owing to being fairly capacious, it’s “got enough room in the chest to store pretty much all of our bigger basic and electric tools, including hammers, a crowbar, a power drill and sheets of sandpaper”.

VonHaus D-series 20V max cordless SDS plus drill: Was £112.99, now £69.99, Vonhaus.com

This cordless drill is currently reduced by a whopping £43 in the Cyber Monday sale. Suitable for drilling through steel, concrete and wood, it has hammer drill and drill-only functions. Key features include a locking swivel handle and 10-minute charge time, and it is compatible with both SDS plus drill bits and standard SDS drill bits.

We featured a similar VonHaus model in our best cordless drills round-up , which our reviewer described as “superbly effective” and “a superior option in its category”.

What is Cyber Monday?

If you’re yet to shop during Cyber Monday, you’re in for a real treat. It’s the name given to the sales event that takes place on the Monday that follows Black Friday – the sale that started in the US as a one-day event the day after Thanksgiving, offering people the chance to get their Christmas shopping done. Now, it’s a worldwide affair, with huge discounts on offer.

When does Black Friday end?

Despite its name, Black Friday deals often run throughout the entire weekend and are not just restricted to one day. The Black Friday sales have become an event spanning across several days – and sometimes weeks – in the lead-up to this annual sales extravaganza, which officially lands the Friday after Thanksgiving. Subsequently, these savings are in full swing right through until the end of Cyber Monday.

