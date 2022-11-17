ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Man faces charges following hourslong standoff in Neptune Township

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A man is facing several charges following an hourslong standoff with police in Neptune Township on Wednesday.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has charged 34-year-old Jeffrey Migliore with first-degree armed robbery and weapons offenses.

Authorities say that it started around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Corlies Avenue. Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area.

RELATED: Police investigation locks down Neptune Township neighborhood

Police were able to identify Migliore as a suspect. They say he robbed a store clerk of several hundreds of dollars by brandishing a gun.

They eventually tracked him to a home on 11th Avenue. Police say Migliore refused to leave the home and kept police at bay for many hours. The neighborhood around the home was put on lockdown and residents were not able to leave or return home.

Migliore surrendered peacefully a little after 10:30 p.m. He is being held at Monmouth County detention center.

