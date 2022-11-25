ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Who is Snowstorm on The Masked Singer US?

By Sarabeth Pollock
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9FA5_0jE5lg2D00

She came in like a lamb and went out like a lion as Snowstorm made her debut during Comedy Roast Night on The Masked Singer . The night was full of laughs thanks to the comedians in attendance, including guest judges Drew Carey and Jon Lovitz.

Snowstorm knocked out Bride and Avocado and now moves on to next week’s competition. As the newly crowned Queen of Masked Singer, Snowstorm will move on to face two new competitors.

During Fright Night, Snowstorm blew away the competition once again, defeating Sir Bugaboo and Scarecrow.

Snowstorm now moves on to the semifinals to compete against Harp and Lambs.

But who is Snowstorm? Here’s everything we know.

Who is Snowstorm on The Masked Singer US?

Snowstorm was defeated by Harp and Lambs in the Semifinals. When her mask came off, she was revealed to be none other than comedian Nikki Glaser. The well known standup comedian and podcaster dedicated her Masked Singer performances to the late Bob Saget.

Who is Snowstorm on The Masked Singer US? Song choices

Snowstorm delivered a powerful rendition of Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next.” She quickly established herself as the strongest voice of the night.

She sang Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” in the battle royale, where she knocked Avocado from the competition.

Who is Snowstorm on The Masked Singer US? Show clues

Snowstorm’s weakness is "snow men" and one clue is that she "can’t sit down."

Jon Lovitz delivered another clue: "She has shared the stage with A-list superstars like Rob Lowe, and non A-listers like Dr. Ken."

Here’s the clue package: "Hey y’all, let me tell you something funny. To do what I do, you’ve got to be cold blooded. So becoming Snowstorm actually makes sense for me. And while I can be a total blizzard when I want to be, I swear I am just the sweetest thing. I started working when I was 18 and it took a tight two years to see myself on the screen. Because being a woman, I had to snowplow my way into a male-dominated industry. Things haven’t always been pitch perfect, I’ve had some failures. But bombing wildly has made me fearless. So this song goes out to my favorite fearless lady, Nicole. Who has had more famous exes than Nick has had baby mamas."

Who is Snowstorm on The Masked Singer US? Theories

Here’s what fans were saying about Snowstorm:

See more
See more See more

The judges’ guesses were across the board and included Kathryn Hahn, Heather Graham, Zooey Deschanel, Iliza Schlesinger, Aubrey Plaza and Whitney Cummings.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Semi-Finals Reveals Identity of the Snowstorm: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 10, of “The Masked Singer,” “Battle of the Semi-Finals,” which aired Nov. 24 on Fox. Two episodes in one week? “The Masked Singer” returned on Thanksgiving night for its semi-finals (and what appeared to be another subtle jab at host Nick Cannon’s baby making skills, via a chyron suggesting he’s sitting at the kids’ table). The Thanksgiving-themed installment saw comedian Nikki Glaser unmasked as Snowstorm, leaving two finalists — Harp and Lambs — for next week’s finale. Glaser was unmasked after facing off with Harp and Lambs in...
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Gopher Is a Music Icon

The Masked Singer celebrated the greatest artists of all time with this week's "Hall of Fame Night" episode. The first unmasked contestant was Gopher, who swaggered onstage just like a "Rhinestone Cowboy." Gopher's singing skills were not enough to help him reach the next stage, so he was unmasked in the end! He was revealed to be an iconic funk musician. Continue on if you're stumped and don't want to play along at home. (You can still tune in live via FuboTV or another live service.) Spoilers ahead!
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos

Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Twins Surprise Fans By Joining the Singer During Her Macy’s Day Parade Performance

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock A family affair! Mariah Carey lived out her holiday dreams by performing in the finale of the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe were there to join her.  "Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁,” Carey, 52, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24, alongside images from the event. “Grateful […]
shefinds

Heidi Klum’s Surprising Baby Announcement—We Didn’t See It Coming!

Heidi Klum just sensationally revealed that she wants to have a baby with Tom Kaulitz, the 33-year-old Happy People musician she married back in 2019! The 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge made the shock confession about her desire to have a child with her third husband – who she met on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model back in 2018 – in an interview with the US Sun that took a lot of people by surprise!
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Rolling Stone

Maren Morris Wants to ‘Make DJ Gay Again’ After Candace Cameron Bure’s Anti-LGBTQ Comments

Maren Morris knows a thing or two about dragging people who make anti-LGBTQ comments. On Thursday, the country musician — who has long been a queer ally — commented on a viral post that broke down Bure’s recent homophobic comments, referencing fan theories about Bure’s Full House character DJ Tanner, who some thought was gay. “Make DJ gay again,” Morris wrote on the post, artfully mixing Bure’s allegiance to conservatism with a reference to Bure’s only relevant acting gig. In the post that Morris commented on, Matt Bernstein — who often posts infographics related to the LGBTQ community — slammed...
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy