Cold, dry and windy weather continues into the weekend

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

NOW: News 12 Meteorologist Craig Allen says more cold air is on the way with a passing snow or rain shower early Friday evening.  Gusty, cold winds are in store for the weekend, but it will remain dry.

NEXT: Milder weather moves in next week and there is a chance for some rain or wintry event by Black Friday.

OVERNIGHT: Clear, brisk and cold. Lows around 30.  Feels like 20.

FRIDAY:  Sun, then clouds after 5pm.  Chance of a passing snow or rain shower between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Highs in the 40s with feels-like temperatures in the 30s; lows in the 20s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and crisp. Highs around 40 and lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy, blustery and cold.  Chance of flurries. Highs near 37 with feels-like temperatures 25-30; lows in the 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the 40s and lows around freezing.

TUESDAY: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s and lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s and lows approaching 40.

THANKSGIVING:   Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

BLACK FRIDAY:  A chance of rain, 40s.

