Uber Eats driver 'disgusted' after being tipped just $2 for a 4 mile delivery

By Becca Monaghan
 2 days ago

A delivery driver has gone viral after lifting the lid on a horrible new tipping trend.

"Tip baiting," as TikTok user Sarah ( @thelifeof_sarah_ ) calls it, is when a customer adds a large tip in hopes of getting their order delivered faster, or the driver going the extra mile.

However, once the order has been delivered, the customer decreases the tip.

In a clip that's racked over half a million views, Sarah recounted an experience with tip baiting that left her feeling "disgusted."

The delivery driver accepted an order within less than five miles radius, that promised a $15 tip. She packed up the order with the customer's requests of a "whole heaping handful of ketchup, two things of water, a bunch of sauces, and a bunch of napkins and straws."

She delivered the food and thanked the woman for the tip. However, she came to realise that she made $2 from that order – the basic pay she makes to take the order.

A baffled Sarah was convinced something went wrong and looked on social media for answers. This is where she learnt about tip-baiting.

"So you mean to tell me I went the extra f**king mile for this customer like I do every other customer, and they do me like that?" Sarah said.

@thelifeof_sarah_

I don’t want to hear how DoorDash and Uber eats isn’t really a job it still brings income into a household that helps pay bills, so before I get those comments to get a “real job” kiss my a$ I’m a stay at home mom it’s a little hard for me to do that at the moment. I can understand if I did something wrong to lose my tip but I do everything I can to earn my tips. #u#ubereatsdrivert#tipbaitingt#todayyearsoldd#dobetterbebetteru#ubereatsstories



Hundreds of fellow TikTokers flocked to the clip having learnt about the problematic new trend.

"I think drivers should be allowed to rate their customers since the customer is allowed to rate the drivers," one said, while another added: "Once they tip that should be it, shouldn’t be able to take it back."

"They shouldn’t be allowed to take it away," a third added. "Terrible that it happened."

Indy100 reached out to Uber Eats for comment.

