World Cup 2022 LIVE: England squad meet migrant workers in Qatar as James Maddison misses training

By Michael Jones
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVLS1_0jE2wdCy00

England have arrived in Qatar but James Maddison has missed the majority of this morning’s training session as former boss Sven-Goran Eriksson spoke out about their chances at the World Cup. He believes that England are one of the favourites to lift the trophy this year and says that Harry Kane needs to be on top form if the Three Lions are to stand a chance.

Eriksson, who guided England to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2002 and 2006, as well as at Euro 2004, believes England are up there with Brazil, Argentina, France and Germany as potential tournament winners saying: “I think this is one of those World Cups where you can’t say whose going to win it. If you asked 100 experts they will come up with different answers.”

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi warmed up for Argentina’s first World Cup fixture versus Saudi Arabia by netting his 91st international goal as the Albicelestes demolished the United Arab Emirates 5-0 in a warm-up match with Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez and Juventus’ Angel Di Maria also on the scoresheet.

Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below:

Related
The Independent

Is Wales vs USA on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture

Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.With England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely play out that simply, and both of these sides will have the bit...
The Independent

Qatar World Cup defeat proves there are some things in sport you can’t pay for

The 22nd World Cup’s opening game really was not a football match, and not just because it was such an easy Ecuador win. What we actually watched was a political summit, a genuine geopolitical event.You only had to look at the most lucrative seats of all, rather than the swathes of empty ones as the hosts were beaten 2-0.There, Fifa president Gianni Infantino sat between the emir of Qatar and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan having shaken hands with Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for the first time earlier on.If they were...
The Independent

Morgan Freeman helps open the controversial Qatar World Cup

Morgan Freeman kicked off the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup after a controversial lead-up to the biggest global tournament in football. The Oscar-winning actor narrated the opening segment ‘The Calling’ at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha. He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”Known for his roles in The Shawshank Redemption and Million Dollar Baby, the 85-year-old spoke with Qatari influencer Ghanim al Muftah, a 20-year-old FIFA World Cup ambassador who was born with Caudal Regression Syndrome that impairs the development of the lower half of...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee

After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations, brings...
The Independent

Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time

Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already 2-0 down against Ecuador.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break – and maintained it until full time.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al...
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton under investigation after overtaking during a red flag

Lewis Hamilton is being investigated after failing to slow for a red flag during final practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton finished third in the concluding running ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s season-ending race at the Yas Marina Circuit.But the seven-time world champion passed two cars at Turn 5 as the session was temporarily suspended when Pierre Gasly suffered a puncture.📻 "Hamilton overtook the Haas as well under red flag" - Lando#AbuDhabiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/oZimJWkkCZ— Formula 1 (@F1) November 19, 2022McLaren driver Lando Norris reported over the radio: “Hamilton overtook the Haas as well under the red flag.”The incident was...
The Independent

Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’

Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” about the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
The Independent

Qatar vs Ecuador LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Enner Valencia double downs hosts

Enner Valencia’s two first-half goals led Ecuador to a dominant 2-0 victory over Qatar as the home nation froze on their big night with an error-strewn display that left them as the first World Cup hosts to lose their opening game.Valencia, who had already had a third-minute header ruled out by VAR for offside, slotted in the tournament’s opening goal from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after being brought down by nervous-looking goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb.He powered home a 31st-minute header for the second and the South Americans then cruised home as an outclassed Qatar struggled to mount...
The Independent

Qatar’s opening World Cup impression slips into disaster on and off the pitch

Rising out of the desert and out of nothing, the Al-Bayt Stadium provides such an arresting sight that it made for a symbolic choice to host the opening game of the first World Cup ever staged in the Middle East. For the Al-Bayt, perhaps, read Qatar, propelled to prominence by its vast resources and huge ambitions, showcasing them through football. The Al-Bayt’s roof is modelled on Bedouin tents rather than, say, the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke, lending it a local feel. Outside, there was a parade of camels, all ridden by men in thawbs, to welcome visitors. For the...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate determined to bring World Cup joy to England fans

Gareth Southgate wants to bring World Cup joy to the nation at a challenging time by leading England on another “memorable” journey.Having reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago and finished as Euro 2020 runners-up, the Three Lions are among the favourites to triumph this winter in Qatar.But the heat is on Southgate after England were relegated from the Nations League top tier during a six-match winless run they will hope to end in Monday’s Group B opener against Iran.From the nation to our #ThreeLions. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿A very special team talk ahead of our opening game.#OurEngland | @EnglandFootball pic.twitter.com/OVAj5c8ylI— England...
The Independent

World Cup fans left baffled by VAR decision

There was confusion and controversy within minutes of the opening match of the Qatar World Cup after Ecuador had a goal disallowed against the host country by VAR using Fifa’s new semi-automated offside system.Ecuador thought they had taken a lead against Qatar after just two minutes when captain Enner Valencia powered in a header at the back post following a set-piece routine.World Cup LIVE: Qatar face Ecuador in opening gameBut, after a delay of almost two minutes, referee Daniele Orsato ruled out the goal and signalled that there had been an offside in the build-up.The replays of the goal...
The Independent

England vs Iran live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV

England kickstart their Qatar World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday, which begs a 56-year-old question: Is football coming home?If the answer is to be “yes”, Gareth Southgate’s team will need to safely navigate Group B, which also features USA and Wales.Four years ago, a last-gasp header from Harry Kane saw England down Tunisia and begin their World Cup in Russia with a win. The Tottenham striker and his Three Lions teammates went on to reach the semi-finals, where they fell to eventual runners-up Croatia in extra time.Now in Qatar, a year-and-a-half after losing the Euros final to Italy,...
The Independent

Thousands of fans head for Doha as England and Wales start World Cup campaigns

Thousands of England and Wales fans will watch on in Doha as both nations begin their bids for World Cup Qatar 2022 glory.Millions more supporters are expected to tune in back home as England open their group B campaign against Iran on Monday afternoon before Wales make their first appearance at the World Cup finals since 1958 against the US.Both teams will be hoping to get off to a winning start and pick up points in their second games later in the week before facing each other next week for their final group stage fixture.Almost 2,400 Three Lions fans applied...
The Independent

Fans dreaming of success ahead of England and Wales’ first World Cup games

Thousands of England and Wales fans will watch on in Qatar as both nations begin their bids for World Cup 2022 glory.Millions more supporters are expected to tune in back home as England open their group B campaign against Iran on Monday afternoon before Wales make their first appearance at the World Cup finals since 1958 against the US.Both teams will be hoping to get off to a winning start and pick up points in their second games later in the week before facing each other next week for their final group stage fixture.Almost 2,400 Three Lions fans applied for...
The Independent

MP: Collective effort needed to ensure Qatar progress continues after World Cup

David Beckham, MPs and other dignitaries travelling to Qatar for the World Cup should recognise reforms made by the hosts but “press for them to be continued”, according to a former cabinet minister.Conservative MP Alun Cairns said there needs to be a “collective effort” to push for “progress” on workers’ rights and human rights to last beyond the four-week tournament.Former Welsh secretary Mr Cairns chairs the all-parliamentary group on Qatar, which brings together MPs and peers to “foster good relations between the UK and Qatar”.He said during talks with senior Qatari officials they sought assurances over the treatment of LGBTQ+...
The Independent

European World Cup teams to defy FIFA in armband standoff

In a tense meeting at the World Cup on Sunday, FIFA tried to end a standoff with European teams about wearing unauthorized captain armbands for an anti-discrimination campaign that draws attention to Qatar.It didn’t work.FIFA wanted seven European soccer federations to back down from allowing their captains to wear “One Love” armbands — a heart-shaped multi-colored logo aimed at exposing the host country’s record on human rights.FIFA failed to persuade the Europeans with a counter-proposal announced Saturday, and backed by United Nations agencies, of armbands with socially aware, though generic, slogans.The urgency of the meeting at a luxury hotel...
The Independent

Josh van der Flier named world player of the year

Ireland’s Josh van der Flier has been named as World Rugby men’s player of the year for 2022.The 29-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding year in which he helped Ireland claim a historic first Test series win in New Zealand and take top spot in the world rankings.The flanker was presented with the honour at the world governing body’s awards ceremony in Monaco on Sunday evening.RUAHEI DEMANT.JOSH VAN DER FLIER.The 2022 Women's and Men's 15s Players of the Year in partnership with @mastercard#WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/Sunkoyu6ox— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 20, 2022He beat off competition from Irish team-mate Johnny Sexton – winner of...
The Independent

Senegal vs Netherlands prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

The second match in Group A takes place on Monday as Netherlands and Senegal meet in the World Cup 2022.Louis van Gaal has the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and star youngster Cody Gakpo at his disposal, while for Aliou Cisse it’ll be Chelsea pair Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly who will play a pivotal role if the African nation are to reach the last 16.Part of that is because Sadio Mane will now miss the finals through injury, a huge blow to the Lions of Teranga.Along with hosts Qatar and south American nation Ecuador, this...
The Independent

Voices: My gay wedding is on the same day as the World Cup final – and I’m dreading it

As soon as I heard the news, I felt sick. My wedding is on the same day as the final of the football World Cup. After waiting decades for gay marriage to be legalised, 44 years to meet the love of my life, then having to cancel our first wedding because of Omicron, I’m devastated.Because I find football triggering. It takes me back to the most intense homophobic bullying I suffered at school. Yes, this followed me everywhere, from the playground to the corridors to the school bus, but it was always worst on the football field. There, my...
The Independent

The Independent

