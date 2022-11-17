Read full article on original website
Larry Selvage
4d ago
I was born in New York but we moved to ky but new york always got a lot of snow about 2 foot or more
Reply(11)
18
WhoFlungPoo
4d ago
How many are going to freeze to death from lack of heating oil? Joe biden proudly says, "I did that!"
Reply(26)
55
Guest
3d ago
First of all NY know how to handle cold weather it's people in the South we should worry about when they get hit with that kind of weather. NY got this. And I can say this I'm from NY.
Reply(2)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
If You See Purple Paint On A Tree In New York State Leave Immediately
You might be out taking a stroll or even looking for a good place to hunt. But, if you see purple paint on a tree in New York, you should leave the property immediately. Oftentimes, our curiosity may get the best of us while we're out walking. We might see a nice forested area that looks peaceful and calls on us to explore. If you follow your urges and end up in a wooded area, take a look around that the trees surrounding you. If you see purple paint on any of them, that's your cue to leave.
AOL Corp
Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the 2022-23 winter season is forecast to paste portions of the north-central U.S. with more than a foot of heavy snow, howling winds and whiteout conditions by Thursday, forecasters warned Wednesday. Parts of North and South Dakota as well as portions of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania
Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
The Weather Channel
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
A New Hurricane Called Lisa Has Formed
There was a tropical storm called Lisa that was forming in the Atlantic but now Lisa is no longer a tropical storm: it is a hurricane. This morning, the storm was thirty-five miles east-southeast of Belize City. Now, it is moving west at 14 mph and sustaining winds around eighty miles per hour.
Incredible images of the massive snowstorm in Western New York, Buffalo
Let it snow ... let it snow ... make it stop (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images) Buffalo and other areas of Western New York have been hammered a November lake-effect snowstorm. Orchard Park, Elma, and Blasdell were the hardest hit, with all three reaching 4 feet of accumulation by 5 p.m. Friday. Per the Buffalo News: Between Friday afternoon and when the storm ends Monday ... the Buffalo area will get an additional 1 to 2 feet. Here are some of the incredible photos that have captured fthe whiteout...Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)Buffalo snowstorm (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)11
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
Blizzard warnings issued in northern US ahead of major snowstorm
A fierce storm emerging from the West will charge across the northern U.S. this week and unleash snow, ice and gusty winds that could lead to whiteout conditions. After dumping feet of snow across the highest elevations of California, a strengthening storm will unleash an early dose of winter weather across the central U.S, with blizzard conditions forecast in some areas of the northern Plains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
Drivers in western New York's Erie County still advised to stay off the roads after deadly storm dumps almost 6 feet of snow in some areas
Even by western New York standards, Friday's snowstorm was colossal, bringing eye-level accumulation totals to some areas and prompting officials to tell many people who are used to driving in bad weather to stay off the roads.
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
‘Crippling’ storm to bury parts of US in 4ft of snow in historic lake-effect blizzard as thundersnow threatens NFL game
A STORM could bury parts of New York in up to four feet of snow in the coming days, forecasters have warned. The cities of Buffalo and Watertown are expected to be badly hit by the weather front, which is set to roll in from Thursday. A lake-effect snowstorm -...
Massive ‘Lake-Effect’ Snowstorm to Blanket Buffalo, NY in Over 4 Feet of Snow
With the latest lake-effect storm dumping up to 33.9 inches of snow around Buffalo, New York, things are not looking good for The Bison City and surrounding areas. According to FOX Weather, Buffalo may see up to four feet of the white flakes by Sunday (November 20th). Bands of heavy snow off Lake Erie and Ontario have already produced snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour since Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, totals are now up to 12.5 inches in Buffalo. Up to 33.9 inches has already been measured in the Buffalo Southtown of Hamburg.
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern New York; 2 people killed
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with over 4 feet of snow already on the ground in some places, and authorities are reporting the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
Looming storm could deliver snow from New Mexico to Maine this week
The first widespread snowfall of the season east of the Rockies could occur this week and cover a 2,000-mile stretch of the United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. Soon after a colder weather pattern more typical of December develops over much of the United States, at least one storm with snow will gather moisture over the southern Rockies and Plains, travel northeastward through the Heartland and eventually reach the Northeast this week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Wild Photos as New York Snowfall Tops 6 Feet Amid 'Zero Visibility' Storm
Buffalo broke its record for the most snow in a single day with 16.1 inches falling on Saturday.
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic Eruption
Scientists are predicting an ash cloud that could sweep the nation.(Robert Gibson/iStock) New York City and the east coast are on high alert. A series of earthquakes in April from Sitka, Alaska have made way for an official notice about the presumed likely eruption of Alaska’s Mt. Edgecumbe.
3 of the Most Dangerous Lakes in the US Are Here in New York
We love and are proud of our lakes in New York State. No matter the season, there's always something to do around our lakes. Just the fact that we have something no other state has, the Finger Lakes, and the fact that two of the great lakes border New York State, must give us some clout that we are one of the best places in the country for beautiful lakes.
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York
The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
Train Obliterates Trees After Massive Snowstorm: VIDEO
Following the first big snowstorm of the season hitting central British Columbia, a train was seen obliterating trees on and near the tracks. “After the first big snowstorm of the season in central BC, an empty grain train plows through fallen trees on its way eastbound into the Canadian Rockies,” the video’s description reads. “‘Get your smash glasses on!’”
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 118