Raleigh police are investigating after a crash that injured two people including a Raleigh Police officer Wednesday night.

Thursday, police confirmed a juvenile has been charged in connection to the case.

The juvenile is facing charges of

DWI

Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle

Reckless Driving

No Operator's License

Failure to Wear a Seatbelt

Expired Registration

Police responded to calls about a three-vehicle wreck involving a Raleigh Police officer on Poole Road near Donald Ross Drive just before 10 p.m.

According to officials, two cars collided head-on. The officer involved and a juvenile driver were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No condition information has been released on the officer or the juvenile.