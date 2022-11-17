ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shocking video shows dangerous hole that could injure fans outside brand-new $1.1billion World Cup stadium in Qatar - and there's no safety cordon around it

By James Cooney
 3 days ago

A viral video has revealed a large and dangerous hole outside the newly constructed billion-dollar ground that will hold the final match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Hot on the heels of damning viral footage showing tournament tent accommodation that furious fans compared to the Fyre Festival, a journalist has uploaded worrying footage taken directly outside the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3kLF_0jDiDWZ800
A shocking video has revealed a large hole outside the newly constructed billion-dollar stadium that will hold the final match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3Moh_0jDiDWZ800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGpVt_0jDiDWZ800
Multi-media producer and journalist Mohammad Saleh posted the clip showing a hole in a walkway directly outside the Lusail stadium (pictured) after concrete slabs collapsed

Multimedia producer and journalist Mohammad Saleh posted the clip showing a hole in a walkway, which appears to have been produced by concrete slabs collapsing.

In the video, Saleh pretends to fall into the hole, which doesn't have any safety cordon around it in the footage.

The 80,000-seat Lusail Iconic Stadium is the largest-capacity venue set to be used at the World Cup and with 80,000 seats will play host to the final on December 18, in addition to nine other matches.

It's owned by the Qatar Football Association, located about 15km north of central Doha and cost approximately $1.1billion to construct.

The video clip was shared on Wednesday by SPORTBible and has received mixed responses from football fans.

'Didn't kill enough constructing the stadiums so set a few booby traps too,' commented one Instagram user.

'Quality build... Might even find some buried bodies in there,' replied another.

Others on social media think the video is unfairly targeting the Qatari World Cup.

'I wonder if you were looking for holes at the Brasil World Cup or South Africa,' replied one user.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CTs0_0jDiDWZ800
Migrant workers have endured oppressive conditions in Qatar and many died while building infrastructure for the tournament in recent years - although the precise number of fatalities is contested

Another posted: 'Why not mention the millions of potholes on UK roads and streets that damage cars and injure pedestrians? Or is it pick on Qatar month?'

'So this is the most you can do. You are trying to distort Qatar in any way,' said a third.

Migrant workers have endured oppressive conditions in Qatar and many have died while building infrastructure for the tournament in recent years - although the precise number of fatalities is contested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02M0FM_0jDiDWZ800
Qatar's tournament organising committee are adamant only three people died on-site while building stadiums

A Sportsmail investigation found that the deaths of 2,823 foreigners of working age have gone unexplained since the Gulf nation was awarded the tournament in 2011.

The Supreme Committee has recorded only three deaths at World Cup stadium sites and none at Lusail.

Mystery Meat
18h ago

like soccer fans care. they are more upset about no alcohol being served to the commoners than anything else. they will fill the stadiums and cheer for a sport in a stadium built on the bodies of the oppressed and dead. shows where our priorities are as a species.

