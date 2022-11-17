Read full article on original website
Related
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Toyota Prius Is the Prettiest Prius Ever
For decades, the Toyota Prius was the car to have if you wanted people to know that you gave a damn about the planet. Its hybrid powertrain gave you impressive fuel economy and its styling helped it stand out from the crowd. But its crown has been waning in recent years as the likes of Tesla and other EVs from Hyundai and Kia came in to steal its eco-minded buyers. But now, Toyota is preparing to launch a sleek new fifth-generation Prius to try and retake the throne.
Next-gen 2023 Honda Pilot is a Bigger, Better Carpooler
The three-row SUV adds more technology and more space for families
Consumer Reports.org
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime Boast Improved Fuel Economy and Acceleration
When you hear the word “hybrid,” chances are the Toyota Prius comes to mind. But even though hybrids have been growing in popularity, Prius sales have slumped as buyers flock to pure EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and hybrid SUVs instead. It’s a shame because we’ve always thought the Prius is one of the best options out there for car buyers who prioritize practical, economical, and reliable transportation.
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNBC
These 10 used cars have held their value the most
While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
wealthinsidermag.com
10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years
When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
MotorAuthority
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius ups performance, style
The Toyota Prius has been redesigned for the 2023 model year and was revealed Wednesday ahead of a formal debut at this week's 2022 Los Angeles auto show. The fifth-generation hybrid takes on a handsome, almost premium design that looks like much less of an appliance than it has in previous generations. The improved performance in both efficiency and power should appeal to a much wider audience, as well.
Buying These Cars Will Lose You Money Faster
Any car buyer has heard the old saying that once you’ve driven a new vehicle off the dealer lot, it depreciates by 50%. That’s nowhere near true, but like many old saws, there’s a grain of truth in the comment, as new autos do lose value once they hit the open road, and that depreciation tends to hit the gas pedal harder the longer you’ve owned the vehicle.
3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Toyota Camry Over Its Kia Competition
The 2023 Toyota Camry and 2023 Kia K5 both impress. But the Camry has three advantages over its Kia rival. The post 3 Reasons to Choose the 2023 Toyota Camry Over Its Kia Competition appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
torquenews.com
2023 Subaru Ascent Is Now A Consumer Reports Most-Improved Model In Reliability
Is the 2023 Subaru Ascent a reliable 3-Row SUV? According to Consumer Reports, Ascent is now on its newly recommended models list with improved reliability. See what's improved. The Subaru Ascent has taken a lot of heat recently for being unreliable. Consumer Reports had the Ascent 3-Row family hauler on...
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Jalopnik
Vinfast Maps Out Range of SUVs for North America as Customers Await First Deliveries
Vinfast’s foray into the U.S. market will begin with two electric SUVs: the mid-size VF8 and full-size, three-row VF9. Those were supposed to begin arriving to reservation holders before the end of this year, though as of yet, the only Vinfast products that have made their way to customers have done so elsewhere. Still, the company isn’t easing off the accelerator. It’s taken the opportunity of the Los Angeles Auto Show, beginning Thursday, to introduce the American public to the rest of its electric SUV range: the smaller VF6 and VF7.
Autoblog
2022 L.A. Auto Show Live Updates: New Toyota Prius, Subaru Impreza, Genesis X Convertible and more
Welcome to the 2022 L.A. Auto Show, which is shaping up to be a memorable one. Toyota will unveil the next generation of the Prius, and a new Subaru Impreza will also debut. We’ll get to see the Porsche 911 Dakar, and the new Honda Accord and Pilot. Lucid will have its new Air trims on hand, and has some news about its Project Gravity SUV. All the while, the Autoblog staff will be on hand throughout the event, interviewing industry experts and getting up close and personal with all the new vehicles on display.
electrek.co
SONDORS Metacycle low-cost electric motorcycle begins shipping across the US
The long-awaited SONDORS Metacycle electric motorcycle is now beginning deliveries nationwide in the US, according to the latest update from the company. The news follows a rocky rollout for the popular electric motorcycle, which debuted in early 2021 with a $5,000 introductory price tag. The bike wowed new riders by...
geeksaroundglobe.com
Facts About Winter Tires
If you are in an area that experiences the harsh winter season, you must be familiar with winter tires. People often prepare for the winter by repairing their broken windows and doors and designing a fireplace in their homes and forget all about their vehicle’s functionality and efficiency. For...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Comments / 0