Meeker County, MN

KEYC

Van crashes into tree in Nicollet County

Highway 22 South of St. Peter has reopened following the installation of approach panels to the overflow bridge. Hardy Willis-Traxler, a Le Center man, who pleaded guilty to killing his father before setting their home on fire, will be sentenced today. MVAC receives 500 books and $500 from dental offices.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just after 3:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, multiple calls came in for a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd. The call initially came in as a t-bone and rollover. A vehicle had gone across several lanes of traffic and off the road. That was later corrected, and said it was not a rollover but that there was heavy damage to at least one vehicle. Apple Valley Police Department, Minnesota State Police, and the Apple Valley Fire Department were all dispatched to the call.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Trucker fled after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska

A 46-year-old New Germany man faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Chaska in July. Jeffrey W. Pike Jr. was charged last month in Carver County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of failing to abide by a traffic signal in connection with the July 14 crash that killed Mark R. Hagen, 52, of Chaska.
CHASKA, MN
kfgo.com

Blaine man faces federal charges after shots fired at motorcycles, police chase

MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Blaine faces federal charges after prosecutors say he stole a handgun and cash from a residence in Ham Lake last July and sped away in a stolen BMW. Shortly after speeding off, authorities say the BMW nearly collided with three people on motorcycles and then someone in the vehicle fired shots at the motorcycles.
BLAINE, MN
willmarradio.com

marshallradio.net

Granite Falls man in critical condition after his truck struck a tree

MONTEVIDEO, MN (KMHL) — One man is in critical condition after his vehicle lost control and struck a tree Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 8:41 Thursday morning, a 1992 Ford F150 was traveling westbound on Highway 7 in Chippewa County when it lost control, left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the Ford, 64-year-old Bradley Munsterman of Granite Falls, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the North Memorial Hospital.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
kfgo.com

Authorities ID teen found shot to death in vehicle in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Authorities have identified the teenage boy found dead inside a vehicle Monday night in Plymouth. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson of Albertville died of multiple gunshot wounds. No word on any arrest in Johnson’s death. The Plymouth Police...
PLYMOUTH, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Man Who Rammed SUV Into Home Gets 8 Years in Prison

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a Richmond man for a series of crimes against a multi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer was given a prison term of eight years and nine months. He gets credit for having served a year and four months in the county jail. In September, a jury found Beyer guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of 2nd-degree assault.
RICHMOND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police arrest 2 suspects in murder of Yaseen Johnson, 17; 1 still at large

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Plymouth police are looking for help in finding a suspects connected to that city's latest homicide, after two other suspects were taken into custody.Hans Madave, 19, remains wanted in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson.Johnson was found shot to death in a car in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Plymouth Monday evening."The initial witness reports led out officers to believe that there were two suspects who fled the scene after the shooting occurred," said Plymouth Director of Public Safety Erik Fadden.Police arrested two people -- one on Thursday, the other Friday...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fatal crash in Minneapolis overnight; Vehicle goes into Crystal house

MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators are looking into two separate car crashes that happened in the metro area overnight.The first was on University Avenue near the Interstate 35W exit in Minneapolis, just blocks from the University of Minneapolis campus. That crash happened at about 2 a.m.One of the cars took a nasty hit to the driver's side.Later Friday, police updated that a woman in the crash had died as a result of injuries she sustained. She was not identified by name.A man in another vehicle was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.Investigators say that it's possible impaired driving was a factor in the crash.Meanwhile, in Crystal, a vehicle went into a house. That crash happened on the 5300 block of Maryland Avenue North.Police confirm nobody was hurt in the incident, and the homeowner was asleep in a back bedroom at the time of the crash.Police arrested the driver on suspicion of drunk driving. A flatbed truck was brought in to remove the car from the house.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

Glencoe Man Cited after Causing Damage at New HPD Facility

A Glencoe man was cited after police followed a large trail of vehicle fluid Sunday night that led to an abandoned vehicle with substantial damage. Police tracked the fluid back to where it was initially visible and discovered damage to the construction site of the new Hutchinson Police Department on 1st Avenue, Northeast.
GLENCOE, MN
fox9.com

Body exhumed in Robbie Anderson cold case

(FOX 9) - The body of 19-year-old Robbie Anderson was exhumed Friday morning from Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka, as his family and friends attempt to have his ‘unexplained death’ 13 years ago reclassified as a homicide. A crew of workers and a backhoe could be seen lifting...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video: Fighting bald eagles get stuck together in Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. – A wild sight was caught on camera Thursday west of the Twin Cities metro.Tessa Christenson shot video of two eagles near her home in Paynesville that appear to be fighting and stuck together.Christenson said they were there for more than two hours, but broke up and flew away before the warden got there.There was a similar sighting in Plymouth last year. In that case, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the birds were fighting over territory
PAYNESVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KROC News

Fatal Crash Involving School Bus Among Over 500 Crashes in MN Monday

Undated (KROC-AM News)- A fatal crash involving a school bus was among over 500 accidents reported on slick roads across Minnesota Monday. The State Patrol reports a 57-year-old Burnsville man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle, struck a concrete wall then collided with the school bus on Hwy. 62 in Minnetonka shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. Officials plan to release the man’s name at a later time Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Renville County rape suspect in court Monday

(Olivia MN-) A motions hearing for a Willmar woman charged with helping Jordan Freitag of Bird Island rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th takes place Monday. Unconditional bail for 21-year-old Kelsey Jones is set at $75,000. A motions hearing is slated for 330 p.m. Monday in Renville County District Court.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

That's not how the game works: Child gets stuck in claw machine at Northtown Mall

(FOX 9) - We know the game is hard, but you're not supposed to get into the machine to win the stuffed animal. Last weekend, 5-year-old Tay, apparently annoyed with the lack of progress in winning a stuffed animal using a claw machine at the Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minnesota, decided to take a different approach – he just got into the machine.
BLAINE, MN
