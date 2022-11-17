Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Amid RSV surge, Oregon hospitals asks patients to limit visits to emergency only
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon hospitals are seeing a surge in visits as respiratory viruses circulate particularly among children. Hospitals are also still dealing with a staffing crisis, and have asked Oregonians to only visit Emergency Departments, ERs, and urgent care centers if strictly necessary. "Because of the high volume...
KATU.com
Nancy Baldwin helps Kelso students facing hardships along path to success
KELSO, Wash. — There are hundreds of students going to school every day in the Kelso area who do not know where they'll get their next meal, some even not knowing where they’ll sleep that night. This week’s Everyday Hero, Nancy Baldwin, serves as the McKinney Vento Homeless...
'Maybe someone will see something and help': Advocates try to raise awareness about youth homelessness
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Every year, millions of children, teens and young adults experience some form of homelessness over the course of a year, whether it's couch surfing, sleeping on the streets or staying in shelters. During National Runaway Prevention Month in November, advocates hope to draw awareness to the...
KATU.com
Operation Warm & FedEx deliver winter coats to children in SE Portland
Hundreds of elementary school students were gifted new winter coats on Friday thanks to a collaboration between FedEx and "Operation Warm." The coats were distributed at Portland’s Alder Elementary off Southeast 174th Avenue and Stark Street. Over the next month and a half, FedEx said it will ship more...
KATU.com
Moms 'fight' to be heard as they rally for addiction recovery
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of activist moms is gathering in Northeast Portland to say 'enough is enough' with Oregon's addiction crisis. Their plan is to be visible and make as much noise as possible at Portland's noisy NE 82nd and Glisan intersection. Kelly Hernandez will stand there Saturday...
KATU.com
Marion County non-profits add new resources ahead of winter
SALEM, Ore. — The Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency is adding new warming shelters every year, and the agency's chief program officer said demand is up more than 50 percent this fall. "We have community action outreach teams that work until 8:00, 9:00 pm routing people to warming shelters...
kptv.com
Sherwood fifth grader named 2023 Oregon Kid Governor
SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A fifth grader from Sherwood has been elected Oregon’s 5th Kid Governor. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced Lea Andrus the winner at Hawks View Elementary on Friday. As part of the Oregon Kid Governor program, each elementary school in the state is allowed...
KXL
Oregon Names Next Kid Governor
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
KATU.com
Cyclists sue Portland over 'unsafe' streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of cycling advocates filed a lawsuit against the city of Portland on Friday. It says city leaders have failed to make Portland streets safe. The group gathered at the memorial for Sarah Pliner. She's the well-known chef who was killed while riding her bike near Southeast 26th and Powell.
WWEEK
Taft Home Is Still Vacant Nearly a Year After It Displaced 70 Low-Income Seniors
A residential hotel that closed last December after serving low-income and disabled seniors for decades remains shuttered nearly a year after it vacated the building of the 70 vulnerable seniors who called it home. The Taft Home, an old hotel in Southwest Portland, closed after its longtime private operator Concepts...
PLANetizen
‘Dignity Village’ Threatened by Anti-Camping Law
An article by Roshan Abraham in Next City describes the self-governed, city-sanctioned Portland community of Dignity Village, a village that was created more than twenty years ago in response to a growing homelessness crisis. The article outlines the history of the village and the ways that it has remained resilient...
Chronicle
Jury Deliberates in Death of Southwest Washington Baby
Jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon in the murder trial for a Vancouver man accused of causing fatal brain injuries to his infant daughter in 2020. Elijah I. Partida, 24, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in Clark County Superior Court, stemming from the Aug. 11, 2020, death of 3-month-old Maja.
opb.org
Reynolds School District implements new curriculum and student support systems
Last fall, Reynolds Middle School in Fairview went back to distance learning for several weeks. But it wasn’t because of COVID. Instead, it was due to disruptive behavior and fights. Now, the school district has implemented a new social-emotional learning curriculum to help students cope with everyday challenges. Administrators...
pdxmonthly.com
The Portland Area’s Top Physical Therapists, as Chosen by Their Peers
Meet the winners of our annual peer survey, when we ask local physical therapists and other complementary medicine health care providers to tell us the people they turn to. Physical therapists help people improve movement and relieve pain, whether they are recovering from an accident or injury, have recently had surgery, or are suffering from a chronic condition. Physical therapy might include stretching, massage, and prescribed exercise.
Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony. Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city’s budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have been built over 18 months. “It’s going to take commitment from all of us to do the hard work that lies ahead,” Wheeler said during Thursday’s meeting. “These allocations are a down payment on that work.” The $27 million would help launch the first three campsites, with nearly half going toward their operational costs for the remainder of the fiscal year. About $4 million of it would be directed to the sites’ preparation and construction.
Portland nonprofit distributing winter gear to those in need
Supporting Our Society is hosting its ninth annual coat distribution at the Montavilla Community Center in Northeast Portland.
opb.org
Former Marylhurst University campus to become first affordable housing development for families in Lake Oswego
After sitting empty for several years, the former Marylhurst University property in Lake Oswego will soon become the site of a new affordable housing building, Marylhurst Commons. A coalition of local, state, and national organizations broke ground on the project Friday. Marylhurst Commons will consist of 100 units, ranging from...
Washington County activates emergency shelter in Hillsboro
The shelter at the Salvation Army Building is open through Sunday Nov. 21. For transportation to the shelter, call 503-846-4722.Due to high winds and freezing temperatures, Washington County has activated it emergency shelter for inclement weather. The facility is at the Salvation Army Building at 1440 SE 21st Ave. in Hillsboro. "Washington County has activated its inclement weather shelter that will provide emergency shelter capacity to ensure no one seeking shelter is turned away," the county said in an emergency alert. "To access these shelter beds, interested individuals can walk up." The shelter will remain open 24 hours throughout the severe weather event. Hot meals are provided for guests. No one will be turned away, and pets are allowed. For transportation to the shelter, call 503-846-4722. {loadposition sub-article-01}
thereflector.com
Clark County opens winter shelter locations
Clark County’s winter weather shelters are now open at several area churches. The county’s Winter Hospitality Overflow (WHO) and the Satellite Overflow Shelters (SOS) are open seven nights per week for people in need of emergency shelter, a news release stated. The WHO site at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, at 5607 NE Gher Road in Vancouver, serves families, single women and couples, while the WHO site at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St. in Vancouver, serves single men.
Forest Grove faces severe rent burden
One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
