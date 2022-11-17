There have been rumblings of Volkswagen selling a pickup in America for a good bit now, because if you’re an automaker and you have a look at the American market, it sure seems like even the weakest pickup truck effort could get in on the insatiable American appetite for pickup trucks. Well, you might think, anyway, because go ask Nissan how selling the Titan is going. That is, perhaps, Volkswagen’s fear, too, in not offering a pickup for America, in that selling no pickup might be better than selling a mediocre slow-selling pickup.

