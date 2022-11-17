Read full article on original website
U.S. Will Only Get the More Powerful Version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale: The Plug-in Hybrid
Initially, the Alfa Romeo Tonale was slated to offer a variety of engine options in America. But now, Automotive News Europe reports that the automaker’s CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato said Alfa changed its mind. Now the Tonale plug-in hybrid will be the only version it sells here. An Alfa Romeo...
2024 Subaru Impreza Ditches the Manual and Goes Hatchback Only
The Subaru Impreza used to be a car that inspired wild loyalty among its owners. It looked cool, did things most compact cars couldn’t, and eventually spawned two hardcore performance models we know and love: the WRX and STI. Unfortunately, with the march of time, the Impreza became bland as other models moved in to take its place. Subaru hopes to change that with the 2024 Impreza that debuted on Thursday at the Los Angeles International Auto Show.
My Favorite Design Details From the LA Auto Show
While most car journalists are sent to every corner of the world to check out and drive the latest cars, the other 95 percent of our jobs is describing the latest and greatest in cars, from photographs. You can imagine, something like a car, some of the best details are best seen in person, which brings us to the LA Auto Show.
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Gets up to 340 Miles of Range in U.S. Spec
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is officially here for the U.S. market, and good news: it still looks fantastic. We first saw the new Ioniq 6 a few months ago, but now we are getting a better idea of the specs and design of the production U.S.-market vehicle. The real...
Nissan Pulsar, MG F, Alfa Romeo 2000 Berlina: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
It’s almost Thanksgiving here in the United States. What are you thankful for this year? Me, I’m thankful for Craigslist, and all the weird and wondrous cars it brings us. And, of course, I’m thankful for all of you — the prospective buyers of the internet’s Dopest Cars.
2023 Mazda Miata Gets a Price Bump and Attractive New Color
The 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata is getting a price bump over the outgoing model, but Mazda is adding a new color option borrowed from the Mazda CX-50 as a consolation prize. The new Miata will start at $28,050 not including $1,275 for destination. That’s an increase of $750 compared to the 2022 Mazda MX-5, which started at $27,300 and also had a cheaper destination charge of $1,015.
Ford Recalls Over 400,000 F-150s for Defective Wiper Motors
Ford has issued a recall for the Ford F-150 due to a possible defect in the truck’s windshield wiper system. The recall affects nearly 454,000 late model pickups in the U.S., covering both the 2021 and 2022 Ford F-150. The trucks in the recall came with a front windshield wiper motor that could stop working, according to Automotive News.
At $89,000, Will This 1973 De Tomaso Pantera Go Pretty Dang Quick?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Pantera is an old-school hybrid with an Italian body and an American heart. Let’s see if it’s priced to set our collective hearts aflutter. What do you think will be the last sedan sold in America? Perhaps the Mercedes S-Class? The BMW 7 Series? At one time, the four-door sedan was the big dog in car sales here, with the Ford Taurus and then Toyota’s Camry leading the pack for nearly two decades straight.
Don't Expect a Volkswagen Pickup in the U.S. Anytime Soon
There have been rumblings of Volkswagen selling a pickup in America for a good bit now, because if you’re an automaker and you have a look at the American market, it sure seems like even the weakest pickup truck effort could get in on the insatiable American appetite for pickup trucks. Well, you might think, anyway, because go ask Nissan how selling the Titan is going. That is, perhaps, Volkswagen’s fear, too, in not offering a pickup for America, in that selling no pickup might be better than selling a mediocre slow-selling pickup.
Somehow, The Fisker Ocean Actually Made It to Production
It’s been a few years since Henrik Fisker announced the Fisker Ocean and a full year since production was originally supposed to begin. And yet, against all odds, the Fisker Ocean is officially in production, with the first one rolling off the line today in Graz, Austria. As Bloomberg...
Fiat's Giving the All-Electric 500e One More Try in the U.S. in 2024
It’s been three years since the Fiat 500 left North America, a sad end to the iconic city car that once heralded the Italian marque’s return to these shores. Many, myself included, assumed we’d never see another supermini Fiat here again. The tiny hatch was cute, but cute isn’t in the American automotive lexicon anymore. Give Fiat some credit, though — they’re going to give it another try, this time with an all-electric 500 hatchback.
Ford Claims EV Production Requires 40 Percent Less Labor
One underappreciated benefit of electric vehicles is that maintenance costs are typically way lower than gas-powered cars. You still need to buy tires, but regenerative braking means you’re not replacing brake pads as frequently. You also don’t have to worry about adding coolant or engine oil, changing spark plugs, or replacing a bad starter. But while that benefits consumers, it also benefits automakers.
At $7,350, Could This 1997 Alfa Romeo 155 Fulfill Your DTM Dreams?
Having never been officially imported, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Alfa 155 is a rare bird in the U.S. According to the seller, it has all its papers and, being an Alfa, a few problems. Let’s see if one of the latter is its price. I was...
Tesla Recalls Nearly 30,000 Model Xs for Airbag Issue
Tesla is recalling almost 30,000 Model X electric crossovers because the passenger airbag may not correctly deploy in a low-speed crash. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, if the front seat passenger is young, unbelted, and out of position, they could be injured by the piece of safety equipment.
GM Dealers Have Been Quietly Repairing Teslas For Over a Year
In an investor call, GM president Mark Reuss revealed that the automaker started offering maintenance and repair services to Tesla owners sometime in 2021. Tesla owners in need of repairs might have something to reluctantly rejoice. Speaking at GM’s Investor Day 2022, GM President Mark Reuss might have surprised some when he revealed that a small number of GM dealers have been doing repairs on thousands of Teslas for over a year. Since 2021, GM dealers across the country have repaired 11,180 Teslas in total.
I Need a Road Trip Capable Ride That Can Handle a Big Kid and a Big Dog! What Car Should I Buy?
Toulson is looking for a ride that can comfortably accommodate an “adult-sized” 5th-grader and a puppy who will eventually be a large dog for long road trip excursions. He had dreams of an AMG wagon but lacks the budget. What car should he buy?. Here is the scenario:
Recalled Takata Airbags Are Still Killing People
It’s been nearly a decade since widespread recalls of Takata airbags began. Tens of millions of cars have had their defective, potentially deadly inflators replaced, but some are still on the streets, their owners missing years and years’ worth of notices. On Thursday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed authorities’ suspicions that a death that occurred in June involving a 2006 Ford Ranger was, in fact, caused by a bad Takata airbag.
Stellantis Recalls 280,000 Diesel Ram Trucks For Possible Fire
Stellantis issues an expansive Ram recall, a St. Louis Mercedes dealer gets a major fine, and Volkswagen may be having second thoughts about a new EV factory. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, November 17, 2022. 1st Gear: Stellantis Recalls 280,000 Ram Trucks For Possible Fires.
The 2,000 HP 'Production' Drako Dragon Still Reeks of Vaporware
Over the summer, we showed you initial images of the Drako Dragon, an electric SUV that would allegedly make 2,000 hp and hit 200 mph. Drako also promised a zero-to-60 time of 1.9 seconds and a 9.0-second quarter-mile time. Oh, and it also had gullwing doors. At the time, it...
