A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Committee Supports $50K for Saw Mill Acquisition
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is seeking a $50,000 boost from Community Preservation Act funding to acquire over 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River. The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday supported an out-of-cycle application for the saw mill property acquisition, which would...
Eversource electric rates set to increase in January
Electric prices are going up just as the winter cold is setting into New England. Eversource said they have no choice, passing the burden along to consumers.
amherstindy.org
Planning Board Recommends Zoning Bylaw Changes For Restaurants and Bars. Continues Olympia Drive Private Dorm Hearing
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Planning Board, November 16, 2022. This meeting was conducted over Zoom and was recorded. It can be viewed here. Doug Marshall (Chair), Bruce Coldham, Janet McGowan, Karin Winter, Thom Long, Andrew MacDougall, and Johanna Neumann. Staff: Chris Brestrup (Planning Director), Nate Malloy (Senior...
amherstindy.org
President of Trustees Defends Jones Library Space Planning Efforts
Jones Library News Highlights For The Week Of November 14, 2022. Austin Sarat Recalls Space Planning Exercise Done In A ‘Very Pubic Way’. At the November 16 meeting of the Jones Library Trustees, Board President Austin Sarat addressed his colleagues with his memory of library space planning conducted prior to the development of a state construction grant proposal to build a 17,000 square foot addition to the 48,000 square foot Jones Library building at a cost of $35.6 million. The plan called for $16 million in town funding.
Work set to start for 7-story building at site of Sir Morgan's Cove on Green Street
WORCESTER — Dirt is set to start moving soon for the construction of a seven-story mixed-use building that will come into being at 89 Green St., taking over the former location of local legendary bar Sir Morgan’s Cove. Coined as “The Cove” in honor of previous occupants, the building will spread across 203,000 square feet with 171 market-rate apartment units, 16,000 square feet dedicated for a restaurant and a bowling complex, and 99 parking spaces. ...
amherstindy.org
Issue & Analyses: There Is A Safe And More Affordable Alternative To Toxic Synthetic Turf
The following letter was sent to the Amherst Town Council on November 18, 2022 in anticipation of a scheduled vote at their November 21, 2022 meeting. Fifty people and organizations had signed on at that time and more are welcome to add their names via this form. Thank you for...
amherstindy.org
Public Forum On FY24 Budget Slated For November 21
The special meeting of the Amherst Town Council and the Finance Committee on November 21 at 6:00 p.m. will include a public forum on the FY 24 budget. The agenda includes a presentations and discussion of Fiscal Year 2024 budget priorities, revenue and expenditure forecasts, and other relevant information by Town Manager Paul Bockelman and Finance Director Sean Mangano. The presentation will be followed by the Public Forum on the Town Budget. Residents are welcome to express their views for up to 3 minutes, at the discretion of the Town Council President, based upon the number of people who wish to speak. The Council will not engage in a dialogue or comment on a matter raised during Public Comment.
spectrumnews1.com
Restaurant owners pump the brakes on Canal District concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. - Following the closure of a handful of restaurants in the Canal District, there's been some concern about the neighborhood's long-term viability for businesses. What You Need To Know. Local business leaders are weighing in on several Canal District restaurants shutting down. They believe a combination of staffing...
Sale closed in Northampton: $1.2 million for a four-bedroom home
Luke Brown and Danielle Baker acquired the property at 10 Ward Avenue, Northampton, from David F Guild and Tara A Guild on Oct. 27, 2022, for $1,215,650 which works out to $482 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage sits on a 160,736 square-foot lot.
newbedfordguide.com
EPA takes action on school bus idling violators in Massachusetts communities
“Companies Will Implement Anti-Idling Programs and Pay Penalties under the Clean Air Act. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has settled enforcement actions against two companies that violated state and federal clean air standards by allowing excessive idling of school buses at locations in four Massachusetts communities. The first settlement...
amherstindy.org
Issues & Analyses: Mode Shift: Supporting Sustainable Equitable Transportation
Column #1: Big Picture: Why A Mode Shift And What’s Needed?. This the introductory essay in a planned biweekly column called Mode Shift: Supporting Sustainable Equitable Transportation. It’s time that the Town of Amherst and UMass step up their efforts to support sustainable, equitable transportation. In particular, both entities,...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Felling Of Merry Maple Was Premature, Lamentable
Just in time for the Holidays the powers that be in Amherst have allowed the legacy “Merry Maple” tree on the Town Common to be cut up and destroyed. This Norway Maple, planted in 1875, has been the focus of yearly holiday festivities and helped create fond memories for generations of residents from Amherst and the surrounding communities. Countless appeals from townspeople and others to save the fabled tree were dismissed even though various arborists and the Amherst Tree Warden himself noted in the Amherst Bulletin that the tree could live another 20 or 25 years. Strangely, a majority of Amherst Shade Tree Committee members signed off on the cutting as well. Apparently, it’s all about development in this once quaint town and plans to redevelop the North Common were deemed more important than tradition or preservation.
Right up your alley? For $1.25m, a Lancaster Tudor Revival with a bowling lane
The 8,709-square-foot mansion dates to 1883, and its woodwork does not disappoint. Practice your 7-10 split. The Gilded Age is in full swing at 495 George Hill Road in Lancaster, where the “John E. Thayer House” just hit the market for $1,250,0000. Ready to be restored to its full glory, the Tudor Revival mansion even features a subterranean bowling alley.
amherstindy.org
What’s Happening In Amherst?
You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON ONGOING OR MULTI-DAY EVENTS. EVERY SATURDAY THROUGH NOVEMBER 19. AMHERST FARMERS’ MARKET. Town Common 7:30 a.m –...
$1 Million Scratch Ticket Sold At Berkshire County Mobil Station
The list for Berkshire County residents questing to be richer(or at least comfortably well-off) is at least one name shorter thanks to a lucky purchase made recently at a Mobil gas station this past Monday. Now I realize that a million bucks isn't nearly enough money to purchase the palatial...
amherstindy.org
What’s In This Issue?
Welcome to our Table of Contents. You can also receive a listing of all new items in the Indy each week by signing up here. The subscription is free and will deliver to your inbox a listing of all new content, each Saturday at 6 a.m. We can assure you that we will not share your email address, nor will we send you any additional emails to clog up your inbox (except in the case of truly urgent breaking news, in which case we’ll send out a special dispatch).
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
