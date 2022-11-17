BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A long-time tradition is underway in Burlington as the Rice Memorial High School annual “Stunt Nite” returns to the Flynn. For going on 93 years, classes from the Catholic school come up with a skit and perform them. The tradition started in May 1929 at the then Cathedral High School when they held “Vaudeville Nite,” an evening of stunts and skits performed as a fundraiser. In 1932, the name swapped to “Stunt Nite” and it’s been held ever since. School officials say nearly 100% of students participate annually.

