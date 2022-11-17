Read full article on original website
WCAX
Traveling for turkey, Vermonters among millions on the move for the holidays
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year as people try to get home for the holiday. Some of those crowds are headed through the Burlington International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration says the Burlington airport is expected to screen...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s Annika Rundberg has been making jewelry for more than a decade, first in high school, before continuing her studies into college and beyond. “I saw it as like miniature sculpture and I felt confident I would never get bored with the media and it’s...
WCAX
USDA investment aimed at beefing up Vermont’s meat-processing capacity
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s slaughter and processing industry is bottlenecking, and the state says that’s holding back fresh, local meat from the market. A major investment by the USDA is aimed at alleviating some of that backup and helping farmers. “Give us an opportunity to do more...
WCAX
Hunting for Vermont’s ‘ghost dams’
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s rivers and streams are home to hundreds of abandoned dams that no longer serve a purpose. To call attention to the issue, the Vermont Natural Resources Council recently awarded the latest round of winners in its “ghost dam” hunting scavenger hunt, and a Jericho dam hunter is one of the winners.
mynbc5.com
Local pharmacies feeling the pressure as nation faces drug shortages
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — When you or a loved one get sick and is in need of medication, it is important to get that medication as quickly as possible. But at a time of nationwide drug shortages, doing so has become more difficult as pharmacies in our region struggle to keep drugs for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and antibiotics.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?
Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
mynbc5.com
Vermont meat processing plant to expand, under national push to strengthen food supply chain
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — More than $200 million in grant money is flowing to meat and poultry processing facilities nationwide, as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s push to strengthen the nation’s food system and boost job creation in rural America. Vermont Livestock Slaughter & Processing in Ferrisburgh received...
WCAX
UVM Health Network chief looks back at turbulent decade
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From an unprecedented cyber attack in 2020 to an ongoing staffing crisis and a global pandemic, It’s been a turbulent few years for outgoing UVM Health Network CEO Dr. John Brumsted. Brumsted announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down from the job...
WCAX
Champlain College, Hula announce entrepreneurial partnership
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new partnership aims to help boost new companies in Vermont and provide new opportunities for some area college students. Officials say the collaboration gives Champlain students access to Hula’s entrepreneur network and state-of-the-art campus to jumpstart the college’s expansion into bio-sciences. It will...
WCAX
Some Fairfax residents call for revote on $36.5M school bond
WCAX
Burlington couple has both vehicles stolen from driveway
WCAX
Northeast Kingdom communities grapple with school staffing shortages
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - School staffing shortages are hitting the Northeast Kingdom hard. The Orleans County Supervisory Union is taking a community approach to the problem, with the hope of fixing a critical staffing shortage. OCSU held a brainstorming session on Tuesday night at Lake Region Union High School, hoping...
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
WCAX
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
WCAX
New charges in connection with Burlington murder - clipped version
5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district
Voters in Essex, Essex Junction, Shelburne, South Burlington and Williston overwhelmingly supported the plan to connect every address to fiber. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5 municipalities in Chittenden County form new communications union district.
WCAX
‘Stunt Nite’ returns to the Flynn
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A long-time tradition is underway in Burlington as the Rice Memorial High School annual “Stunt Nite” returns to the Flynn. For going on 93 years, classes from the Catholic school come up with a skit and perform them. The tradition started in May 1929 at the then Cathedral High School when they held “Vaudeville Nite,” an evening of stunts and skits performed as a fundraiser. In 1932, the name swapped to “Stunt Nite” and it’s been held ever since. School officials say nearly 100% of students participate annually.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh mourns the death of 9/11 first responder and firefighter Scott LaFlesh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A local hero and longtime first responder from Plattsburgh has died following a cancer diagnosis. Retired firefighter Scott LaFlesh died this week of cancer that was attributed to his work at ground zero following the events of Sept. 11, 2001, according to city of Plattsburgh Fire Chief Scott Lawliss.
WCAX
Housing pods delayed; charter changes head to mayor’s desk
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger first presented his 10-point housing plan last December. Nearly a year later, the city is checking in on the plan to see how much has been accomplished. Weinberger told WCAX News on Monday that every single item on the list has been...
WCAX
North Country students help businesses solve problems through Authentic STEM
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Students are helping to solve real-world problems in New York’s North Country. And they get to work with businesses and with students from halfway around the world. “Authentic STEM is the future of education and workforce development, and the future is here,” said Sylvie Nelson,...
