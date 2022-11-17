ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around $4 Million Bet On Lesaka Technologies? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Block Is The Most Shorted Crypto Stock: How Do Coinbase, Microstrategy Compare?

Block Inc SQ are down 59.8% year-to-date in 2022 amid crypto winter, and short sellers have made a killing betting against the stock. Crypto stock weakness has generated big profits for short sellers overall in 2022, and Block is among many crypto stocks that have been home run trades for short sellers so far this year.
Ethereum Whale Moves 53,242 ETH Off Bitfinex

What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $64,553,475 worth of Ethereum off Bitfinex. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
