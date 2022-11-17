Read full article on original website
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
Chart Wars, Canine Edition: Will Shiba Inu Or Baby Doge Coin Break From This Pattern First?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD were both trading slightly lower during Friday’s 24-hour trading session, in continued consolidation after the FTX debacle and resulting bankruptcy sent the wider crypto sector plunging on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9. Shiba Inu and Baby Doge Coin have traded in...
As Tesla Languishes At 2-Year Low, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In The Stock Would Be Worth If Cathie Wood's Price Target Is Hit
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares are trading at their lowest level in two years, weighed down by a host of factors. What Happened: Tesla shares have been on a downhill slide since the start of the year. The stock scaled a fresh peak of $414.50 on Nov. 4, 2021, as the post-pandemic buying spree proved positive for demand.
Around $4 Million Bet On Lesaka Technologies? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Block Is The Most Shorted Crypto Stock: How Do Coinbase, Microstrategy Compare?
Block Inc SQ are down 59.8% year-to-date in 2022 amid crypto winter, and short sellers have made a killing betting against the stock. Crypto stock weakness has generated big profits for short sellers overall in 2022, and Block is among many crypto stocks that have been home run trades for short sellers so far this year.
Cathie Wood Teams Up With This Investment Bank To Offer Ark Invest's ETFs In Canada
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest, this week, announced a deal with Canadian investment manager BMO Capital Markets. What Happened: Ark, based out of St. Petersburg, Florida said it will partner with BMO to offer three of its existing ETFs to investors in Canada. The three Ark ETFs that launched on...
Ethereum Whale Moves 53,242 ETH Off Bitfinex
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $64,553,475 worth of Ethereum off Bitfinex. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
Musk On Housing Bubble Burst: 'They Dug Their Own Graves – A Lesson We Should All Take To Heart'
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
