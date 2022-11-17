MARYVILLE — For all of the things that went wrong for Science Hill, the main thing that went right for Maryville was the clear difference. The Rebels put a saddle on Gage LaDue and rode the workhorse back to a 38-14 victory over the Hilltoppers in the TSSAA Class 6A football state quarterfinals at Jim Renfro Field on Friday night.

