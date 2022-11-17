Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Hare blazes in 41 in Lady Patriots' win over Buffs
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare poured in a career-high 41 points and Sullivan East dropped West Greene 65-53 in Saturday’s girls basketball action at the Dyer Dome. Hare made 16 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and went 6-for-7 from the foul line. Kylie Hurley added 11 points for the Lady Patriots, who outscored West Greene 21-8 in the third quarter to erase a 33-29 halftime deficit.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch: Unaka’s Ramsey scores 2,000th point in loss to Cosby
ELIZABETHTON — A stellar shooting performance by Cosby overshadowed an historic night for Unaka senior Lyndie Ramsey on Friday in nonconference basketball action. Ramsey netted 27 points and scored her 2,000th career. Point, but it was all for naught as Cosby ran away in the third quarter to win 67-41.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Cyclones are heavy favorites in Upper Lakes Conference
Elizabethton appears to be set for another deep playoff run after making it to the Class 3A state quarterfinals last season. Lina Lyon (5-3, Sr.), a player coach Lucas Andrews calls the best point guard he’s ever coached, drives the offense.
Kingsport Times-News
Blue Devils set to face top-seeded Graham in Region 2D semifinals
Last weekend was a good one for Gate City football. The Blue Devils took a 21-14 win over Mountain 7 District rival Union and claimed their first playoff win in eight years.
Kingsport Times-News
O'Quinn, Hill lead Ridgeview back into 2D final
CLINTWOOD — Ryan O’Quinn, Cannon Hill and the Ridgeview defense made sure the Wolfpack returned to the Region 2D championship game for a second consecutive year. O’Quinn threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Ridgeview to a 42-0 victory over Virginia High on Saturday in the Region 2D football semifinals at Wolfpack Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Bays SW Virginia volleyball player of the year
The Times News All-Southwest Virginia volleyball team has a familiar look to it. Gate City junior Makayla Bays repeated as the Southwest Virginia player of the year and Wise Central sophomore Emmah McAmis as underclassman of the year.
Kingsport Times-News
Tough finish doesn't disturb Boone's building blocks
Capturing a state championship might have been on the minds of the Daniel Boone football players as they kept winning. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers, this wasn’t the best year to have their best-ever team.
Kingsport Times-News
Vikings blow by Tribe behind Musick's 31 points
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee High boys basketball team started the season with a bang on Thursday night with an emphatic 81-64 nonconference win over defending Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett inside Viking Hall. The Vikings held as much as a 20-point lead in the first half in what...
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Unicoi blazes 17 3s in win over Cedar View
ERWIN — Grant Hensley knocked down five shots behind the arc in a 21-point effort that powered Unicoi County's 89-28 rout of Cedar View. Eli Johnson came through with 16 points, while Kolby Jones and Caleb Peterson — who hit four 3-pointers — each contributed a dozen points. Unicoi County finished with 17 treys overall.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women hang on for third consecutive win
JOHNSON CITY — The winning continued for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team. Nevaeh Brown made two free throws with eight seconds left and ETSU survived a wild last few seconds for a 55-54 victory over Jacksonville State in a non-conference game Thursday at Brooks Gym. It was the Bucs’ third consecutive win.
Kingsport Times-News
Hilltoppers fall short against Maryville in state quarterfinals
MARYVILLE — For all of the things that went wrong for Science Hill, the main thing that went right for Maryville was the clear difference. The Rebels put a saddle on Gage LaDue and rode the workhorse back to a 38-14 victory over the Hilltoppers in the TSSAA Class 6A football state quarterfinals at Jim Renfro Field on Friday night.
ETSU squeaks past Gamecocks, earns third-straight victory
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU women’s basketball came out on the right side of a back-and-forth battle with Jacksonville State on Thursday afternoon, 55-54. The Bucs, leading by three, fouled the Gamecocks’ Imari Martin behind the arc with 2.5 seconds. However, Martin made just two of the three free throws, as the Blue and […]
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU visits Tennessee Tech for interstate matchup
JOHNSON CITY — It’s back on the road for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. The Bucs play at Tennessee Tech on Sunday at the Eblen Center — also known as The Hoop — in Cookeville. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: THS, West Ridge, and Sullivan East swim meet
Getting the job done in the girls 100 backstroke and breaststroke, Madison Johnson of West Ridge garnered a pair of victories in Thursday night’s action at Tennessee High. Johnson’s times were 1:10.84 (backstroke) and 1:23.23 (breaststroke).
Kingsport Times-News
Knox West runs past Daniel Boone with Latham's four-TD performance
KNOXVILLE — With a showcase of speed, Knox West ended the most successful season in Daniel Boone football history Friday night. Led by Mr. Football semifinalist Brayden Latham’s 195 yards and four touchdowns, the Rebels defeated the Trailblazers 49-7 in the TSSAA Class 5A quarterfinal at Bill Wilson Field.
Bluefield, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Bluefield, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Gate City High School football team will have a game with Graham High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
Clintwood, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Clintwood, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Virginia High School football team will have a game with Ridgeview High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
Kingsport Times-News
Big runs propel ETSU past Little Rock
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State basketball team showed off its energy and explosiveness Thursday night against Little Rock at Freedom Hall Civic Center. Putting together a pair of double-digit runs in the first half and another in the second, the Bucs took an 84-76 victory over the Trojans.
