Clear Inc and Atlantium Announce World-Class Water Purification & Disinfection Technologies to be Incorporated into the Global Real Estate Industry
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Atlantium is pleased to announce a new global venture with Clear Inc., an innovative Canadian company that equips, monitors, and maintains buildings’ air and water 24/7. Clear’s aim is to improve public health and safety by implementing an additional level of disinfection purification, preventing illness where we live and work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005073/en/ The Future is Clear (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
A love letter to micro funds, the backbone and future of venture capital
Whether you define micro funds as below $50 million or sub-$25 million, these are truly the funds that power the future of the industry. They help venture hubs take off, bring expertise and specialization to the market, and fill a role in the venture capital ecosystem that larger firms simply can’t.
TechCrunch
ReadySpaces, which offers co-warehousing spaces to corporate customers, secures $20M in debt
Today, ReadySpaces operates 32 warehouses and services a customer base of over 2,000 businesses. That impressed investors, evidently, who pledged $20 million in the startup as a part of an all-debt funding round that closed today. Bringing ReadySpaces’ total raised to $40 million, the new funding will fuel expansion, Petrovic says, as ReadySpaces prepares to roll out new services.
TechCrunch
Index Ventures thinks new startups will emerge in the downturn and is putting $300M behind that bet
Now, if you cast your minds back, this was during the white-hot tech bull run of last year, when valuations hit the roof and startups rarely wanted for funding. Therefore, Index’s new fund name thus paid homage to the firm’s origins as a seed fund, given that in the past it had backed companies like Robinhood, Figma, Deliveroo and Wise, all at the seed stage.
TechCrunch
VCs dish on why food tech investment was so light in Q3, while SAVRpak bags freshness deal with Jüsto
Sure, there have been some bigger deals in the third quarter, for example Meati Foods grabbing $150 million for its mushroom root-based meat (still the best alternative protein food photo I have seen since I started covering this sector two years ago). Planted also took in $72 million for its whole cuts of vegan chicken, and Oatside, Singapore’s first oat milk product, raised $65 million.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
How to raise $2 billion with a sloppy Excel spreadsheet
Sam Bankman-Fried's homespun FTX fundraising documents show disorganization.
Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto
Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
TechCrunch
Bahama homes were purchased with FTX corporate funds
A new bankruptcy filing, first reported by CNBC, shows that FTX’s corporate funds were used to purchase homes in the Bahamas among other personal items. The details arise less than a week after the now infamous crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy — a decision that founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said he regrets.
AdWeek
Neuro-Insight Promotes Pranav Yadav to Global CEO
Neuromarketing and neuroanalytics firm Neuro-Insight has announced the promotion of Pranav Yadav to global chief executive officer. Yadav, who founded the ad-tech company and is currently the CEO of the U.S. business, will succeed longtime marketing and agency veteran John Zweig as he takes the remaining subsidiaries under his management. Zweig will assume the role of chairman.
TechCrunch
SaaS startups that ignored VC advice to cut sales and marketing were better off this year
Capchase, which lends non-dilutive capital to SaaS startups, looked at how more than 500 SaaS startups fared in a number of areas including revenue, runway and growth between August and December 2021 and between April and August 2022. One big takeaway was that companies that didn’t cut spending on sales and marketing were in a better financial and growth position now than those that did when the market started to dip in 2022.
TechCrunch
Corporate comms for the startup soul
Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Today we have something a bit different for you, in light of the never-ending Musk-Twitter saga, and news that the new social media CEO had cut its corporate communications staff to the bone — and then some. To get more perspective on the role that a corporate comms team plays in both startups and public companies alike, we wrangled two folks who have just that experience set:
TechCrunch
With fresh capital, Symend aims to build a better debt collection system
The New York Fed’s study also showed that the share of current debt becoming delinquent climbed for nearly all debt types, from mortgages to auto loans. But even before the pandemic and crippling inflation struck, the U.S. had a delinquent debt problem. A 2016 whitepaper from the Association of Credit and Collection Professionals International found that debt rose from $150 billion to over $600 billion in the previous five years. During the same time frame, collection agencies — which take between 20% to 50% of money recovered — had an annual success rate of 7%.
BBC
Energy company to review green projects after levy
One of the UK's biggest energy firms has warned that it will have to review its investments in renewables because of the government's new 45% windfall tax on electricity generators. The boss of SSE told the BBC it "may have to give up" on some green energy plans when the...
The direct-to-consumer sales model Rivian and Lucid tout as a key unlock could hamstring them in booking revenue — while Ford and GM reap the benefits of working with dealers
Rivian and Lucid want to forgo dealers and deliver their vehicles directly to customers. That's a problem for these startups' revenues.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 130% in Matter of Days – Here’s the Catalyst According to Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The crypto analytics firm Santiment is breaking down why one decentralized exchange (DEX) altcoin took off amid the broader crypto downturn. The governance token of the dYdX (DYDX) DEX hit a low of $1.19 on November 9th and a high of $2.78 on 14th November, a 133% increase. The 102nd-ranked...
Matter Labs raises $200M to grow team behind Ethereum scaling solution
ZK-rollups in particular are a key part of the Ethereum roadmap, being repeatedly mentioned by the likes of Vitalik Buterin and blockchain developers. They bundle transactions and execute them off-chain to improve network speed and lower fees. Currently, Ethereum processes around 30 transactions per second, but in the future with rollups, the goal is 100,000 transactions per second, Buterin said.
The 10 people transforming emerging tech - including leaders from Google, Adobe, and Miro
Insider's annual 100 People Transforming Business 2022 list is live. Here's the list of honorees in the emerging tech sector.
