Next-gen 2023 Honda Pilot is a Bigger, Better Carpooler
The three-row SUV adds more technology and more space for families
Top Speed
Teaser Previews The First Scout EV Off-Roaders Powered By Volkswagen
Six months ago, Volkswagen announced its decision to offer both an electric pick-up truck and a rugged off-roader under the Scout name. At the time, Herbert Diess, then head of Volkswagen, explained that the electrification of the automotive industry offered a historic opportunity for the Volkswagen Group to enter the highly attractive electric pick-up and SUV segment. Volkswagen had not been able to get a foot in the market until recently and therefore did not even offer its Amarok pick-up in North America. A first teaser image now tells us that its new effort to capitalize on the segment with Scout Motors is on the way.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota Prius Looks Shockingly Cool
This is the Japan-spec model, which offers a reworked hybrid drivetrain with 193 hp for the standard hybrid and 220 hp for the plug-in hybrid. Details about the U.S.-spec 2023 Prius are coming tomorrow, so stay tuned. Toyota has taken the cover off the new 2023 Prius, as the first...
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
Audi’s All-Electric E-Tron SUV Just Got a Makeover—and a New Name
Audi’s first EV, the E-Tron, is undergoing some changes to bring it more in line with the rest of the automaker’s battery-powered models. The German marque has just announced that starting with the 2024 model year, its mid-size crossover SUV will be known as the Q8 E-Tron. That’s not the only thing that’s changing though. The vehicle, which is also available as a Sportback, is getting a new face and better battery capacity. When the newly rechristened Q8 E-Tron debuted in 2019, it was Audi’s only EV. In the years since, it’s been joined by two others, the Q4 E-Tron and E-Tron...
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
TOKYO (AP) — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in...
Japanese electric motor maker Nidec to build $715 million Mexican plant
TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) is planning to invest about $715 million to build a plant in Mexico to make electric car motors, its chief executive said in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Friday.
Carscoops
Electric Aiways U6 Lands In Germany From €41,001 To Rival VW’s ID.5
The all-electric Aiways U6 has been showcased in full and is now available to order in Germany. The Chinese car manufacturer has equipped the U6 with the same 63 kWh battery pack as the U5, complete with 24 CATL modules that can be charged at speeds of up to 90 kW at a DC fast charging station. This battery then drives a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with 215 hp (160 kW) and 232 lb-ft (315 Nm) of torque. Aiways says the sleek SUV can travel up to 400 km (249 miles) on a single charge under WLTP testing and that average energy consumption sits between 15.9 kWh/100 km and 16.6 kWh/100 km.
Top Speed
INFINITI's Comeback Plan: Here's What To Expect
As sales continue to plummet, Infiniti is in a key moment of its very existence. While the Q50 and Q60 models are good alternatives to the usual suspects in the premium segment, their outdated tech puts them at a disadvantage. Infiniti’s brand crisis certainly isn’t helping as the Japanese automaker has renamed its models more times than we can count since its inception in 1989. But after parent Nissan saw a revival, can we expect the same for its luxury arm? Now, however, it would appear Infiniti has gathered its second wind and wants to give us sport-luxury models like the QX55 coupe SUV. More importantly, car aficionado Kirk Kreifels reported that Infiniti would adopt a version of Nissan’s E-Power. It’s called the I-Power (go figure) and the future of the Japanese luxury brand might very well depend on it.
Redesigned Toyota Prius Is a Stylish, Fuel-Sipping Eco Car
Toyota's new Prius and Prius Prime are greener and sportier than ever before.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger
Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...
NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine
The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
An electric drone taxi dubbed the 'Tesla of the Skies' takes flight in Paris
German aircraft manufacturer Volocopter flew its electric helicopter in air traffic for the first time when it took to the skies in Paris on November 10. The aircraft, known as the VoloCity, resembles a large drone with eight rotors and space for two people. The helicopter is intended to be...
The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It
There's a lot more American influence in the 2023 Honda Pilot's tough new exterior than you might expect. The post The 2023 Honda Pilot’s Tough New Exterior Has America Written All Over It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The world’s first all-electric lithium mine is coming to Canada
Lithium batteries, used in electric vehicles and other devices, are in great demand as the world pushes toward decarbonization. However, we are starting to see that the material is in short supply. There’s enough lithium in the ground but it’s not coming out at fast enough rates. It has been...
Top Speed
10 Things You Should Know About The Audi Q4 e-Tron SUV and Sportback
As the cheapest electric Audi, the Q4 e-Tron technologically leans on the Skoda Enyaq and the Volkswagen ID.4. Utilizing everything the MEB platform can offer, the Q4 e-Tron stacks up well against the Volvo XC40 Recharge, BMW iX3, and even Hyundai-Kia products such as the Ioniq 5 and the EV6. Here are 10 reasons why the Audi Q4 e-Tron should be on your shopping list!
Road & Track
GM Says It's Serviced Over 11,000 Teslas Since 2021
General Motors revealed Thursday it's found a new stream of revenue stemming from its dealership arm: fixing Tesla EVs. Speaking at an investor day for the company, President Mark Reuss told analysts and investors GM has fixed over 11,000 of the Tesla-branded electric vehicles since 2021, Barron's reports. “That’s a...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen Zwickau Plant sets EV production record
The Volkswagen Zwickau plant has set an EV production record for the company, producing 7,100 EVs between November 7th-11th. Volkswagen’s Zwickau plant is a behemoth of a facility. The plant produces six models for three brands simultaneously. For Volkswagen, the plant produces the VW ID.3, VW ID.4, and VW ID.5; for Audi, the plant produces the Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback; and for Cupra, the plant produces the Cupra Born. According to Elecdrive, combining the production totals for each of these models for the week of November 7th-11th, the company set a production record of 7,100 units produced.
