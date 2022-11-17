ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Speed

Teaser Previews The First Scout EV Off-Roaders Powered By Volkswagen

Six months ago, Volkswagen announced its decision to offer both an electric pick-up truck and a rugged off-roader under the Scout name. At the time, Herbert Diess, then head of Volkswagen, explained that the electrification of the automotive industry offered a historic opportunity for the Volkswagen Group to enter the highly attractive electric pick-up and SUV segment. Volkswagen had not been able to get a foot in the market until recently and therefore did not even offer its Amarok pick-up in North America. A first teaser image now tells us that its new effort to capitalize on the segment with Scout Motors is on the way.
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota Prius Looks Shockingly Cool

This is the Japan-spec model, which offers a reworked hybrid drivetrain with 193 hp for the standard hybrid and 220 hp for the plug-in hybrid. Details about the U.S.-spec 2023 Prius are coming tomorrow, so stay tuned. Toyota has taken the cover off the new 2023 Prius, as the first...
Road & Track

The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range

The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
Robb Report

Audi’s All-Electric E-Tron SUV Just Got a Makeover—and a New Name

Audi’s first EV, the E-Tron, is undergoing some changes to bring it more in line with the rest of the automaker’s battery-powered models. The German marque has just announced that starting with the 2024 model year, its mid-size crossover SUV will be known as the Q8 E-Tron. That’s not the only thing that’s changing though. The vehicle, which is also available as a Sportback, is getting a new face and better battery capacity. When the newly rechristened Q8 E-Tron debuted in 2019, it was Audi’s only EV. In the years since, it’s been joined by two others, the Q4 E-Tron and E-Tron...
The Associated Press

Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

TOKYO (AP) — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in...
Carscoops

Electric Aiways U6 Lands In Germany From €41,001 To Rival VW’s ID.5

The all-electric Aiways U6 has been showcased in full and is now available to order in Germany. The Chinese car manufacturer has equipped the U6 with the same 63 kWh battery pack as the U5, complete with 24 CATL modules that can be charged at speeds of up to 90 kW at a DC fast charging station. This battery then drives a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with 215 hp (160 kW) and 232 lb-ft (315 Nm) of torque. Aiways says the sleek SUV can travel up to 400 km (249 miles) on a single charge under WLTP testing and that average energy consumption sits between 15.9 kWh/100 km and 16.6 kWh/100 km.
Top Speed

INFINITI's Comeback Plan: Here's What To Expect

As sales continue to plummet, Infiniti is in a key moment of its very existence. While the Q50 and Q60 models are good alternatives to the usual suspects in the premium segment, their outdated tech puts them at a disadvantage. Infiniti’s brand crisis certainly isn’t helping as the Japanese automaker has renamed its models more times than we can count since its inception in 1989. But after parent Nissan saw a revival, can we expect the same for its luxury arm? Now, however, it would appear Infiniti has gathered its second wind and wants to give us sport-luxury models like the QX55 coupe SUV. More importantly, car aficionado Kirk Kreifels reported that Infiniti would adopt a version of Nissan’s E-Power. It’s called the I-Power (go figure) and the future of the Japanese luxury brand might very well depend on it.
teslarati.com

Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility

An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Axios

Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger

Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...
Interesting Engineering

NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine

The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
Top Speed

10 Things You Should Know About The Audi Q4 e-Tron SUV and Sportback

As the cheapest electric Audi, the Q4 e-Tron technologically leans on the Skoda Enyaq and the Volkswagen ID.4. Utilizing everything the MEB platform can offer, the Q4 e-Tron stacks up well against the Volvo XC40 Recharge, BMW iX3, and even Hyundai-Kia products such as the Ioniq 5 and the EV6. Here are 10 reasons why the Audi Q4 e-Tron should be on your shopping list!
Road & Track

GM Says It's Serviced Over 11,000 Teslas Since 2021

General Motors revealed Thursday it's found a new stream of revenue stemming from its dealership arm: fixing Tesla EVs. Speaking at an investor day for the company, President Mark Reuss told analysts and investors GM has fixed over 11,000 of the Tesla-branded electric vehicles since 2021, Barron's reports. “That’s a...
teslarati.com

Volkswagen Zwickau Plant sets EV production record

The Volkswagen Zwickau plant has set an EV production record for the company, producing 7,100 EVs between November 7th-11th. Volkswagen’s Zwickau plant is a behemoth of a facility. The plant produces six models for three brands simultaneously. For Volkswagen, the plant produces the VW ID.3, VW ID.4, and VW ID.5; for Audi, the plant produces the Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback; and for Cupra, the plant produces the Cupra Born. According to Elecdrive, combining the production totals for each of these models for the week of November 7th-11th, the company set a production record of 7,100 units produced.

