Fun and information had at the 2022 Healthy Families Expo
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Activate Allen County and Mercy Health want to make sure that families are on the path to having a healthy holiday. The Healthy Families Expo was full of activities for the kids and information about area resources for adults. The young people could enjoy the bounce house, get a balloon sculpture, and get their face painting. Adults could visit one of dozens of booths to learn about local programs to help promote a healthy mind, body, and spirit. Stedic Music helped keep the crowd entertained throughout the afternoon. Plus, with the help of Santa and one of his reindeer, the Expo shows that the holidays could be more than just merry and bright.
ABATE Ohio Region three gather toys to help families in need
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Toys were gathered to ensure kids who are less fortunate have a memorable Christmas. ABATE Ohio Region Three bought a large amount of toys from Walmart on Harding Highway. This is thanks to money raised from a previous event that they held in September. Those involved in the toy drive say that they wanted to help kids who are less fortunate out, and spread the joy of the holidays.
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
Lima City School students celebrate Thanksgiving with a feast shared with family and faculty
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students, their parents, as well as faculty, all shared a Thanksgiving meal. Freedom Elementary School hosted a Thanksgiving feast where kindergartners learned the importance of sharing a meal with family as well as staff that helps teach them every day. Organizers say that an event like this takes a while to plan, but in the end, it's worth seeing all the smiling faces enjoy a meal as one.
‘My family’s home forever’
SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
Mornings with the Maestro helps foster a love of music in children
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It is never too early to foster young children’s love of music. Fresh off his performance with the Lima Symphony Orchestra on Friday night, Cellist Henry Shapard entertained a different crowd at the Mornings with the Maestro hosted by the Lima Public Library. During the event, he showed the kids just how fun and versatile the cello can be, by demonstrating how it reflect different emotions and even mimic some animal sounds. Shapard started playing the Cello when he was three years old and says playing for children are his favorite performance.
Lima Family YMCA's "No School Days" is a great way to keep kids active
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the Thanksgiving holiday next week, kids will be out of school looking for something to do. The Lima Family YMCA has just the thing to keep your children entertained. They will be hosting their "No School Days" program. It provides a day full of supervised activities including board games, time in the gym, and even time in the pool. But the best part is the new friendships that are formed.
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Ohio Theatre celebrates 95th anniversary
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima landmark undergoing a re-birth, celebrating nearly a century of entertainment on Thursday. The public, members of the local arts community, and more were on hand to sing happy birthday to Lima's Ohio Theatre.
Dawn Community Church closes
ANSONIA — The Dawn Community Church recently announced it has closed its doors. The attendance became so few that it was necessary to close. The Church was first established in 1907 as the Dawn Christian Church. The land was purchased from Josepheth and Dora Byrd for $50. Eileen McKnight shared, ” I have no other records until 1984, the trustees of the church building were Carl Ashman, Ernest Wilson and Mirjam Wendel.”
Ohio town on alert after up to 40K mink unleashed into community
VAN WERT, Ohio -- Thousands of mink have been let loose in an Ohio community. While the small mammals may look gentle, people living there worry the animals are going to wreak havoc in the wild. The mink are on the run. Tuesday, Van Wert police released a statement saying...
Mercy Health-St. Rita's Craft Club getting some finishing touches done before Street Fair
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It looked like Santa's Workshop as dozens of volunteers were working to get ready for their big event. This is the Mercy Health St. Rita's Craft Club and these men and women have been busy little elves this past year painting, gluing, and sorting for the sale. The volunteers are members of the Mercy Health Saint Rita's Auxiliary and this is one of their fundraisers. The group says the craft club is a tight-knit group.
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
It is all about recognizing those who make the Wapakoneta community better as the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting followed by its Community Awards Dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. today at the Grand Plaza Banquet Hall at 915 Defiance St. in Wapakoneta. Ohio Theatre 95th...
Making a Difference: On The Rise Farm
SPRINGFIELD — Deb McCullough is in her mid 60′s, but she vividly remembers what it was like being a kid. “I kind of went through a rough patch when I was a teen. I grew up on a farm and that really saved me and helped me. And I was hoping I could help other children.”
2 injured, 11 displaced after Dayton house fire spreads to multiple homes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews worked through winds and frigid temperatures battling several house fires on the same street in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, a call first came in at 10:12 a.m. for a report of a house on fire on the 200 block of Irwin Avenue in Dayton. Dayton Fire Department District […]
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lima, Ohio
It’s easy to mistake Lima, a city in Ohio, for a quiet and unassuming place. But, hidden within its streets and alleyways are amazing tourist attractions. For starters, Lima is full of beautiful parks, some with lakes where you can enjoy swimming and other fun activities. As such, if you are an outdoors person, you can be sure to have some great times as you take in the city’s lovely outdoors and participate in breathtaking activities.
5 new dogs waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to be adopted
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are dewormed, heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am...
TIS cuts ribbon on new facility
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
