Cambridge, MA

College Events Board's Spirit Week Rallies Students for 138th Harvard-Yale Game

The Harvard College Events Board hosted an outdoor celebration in the Science Center Plaza this week. By Michael Gritzbach. In the lead up to the 138th iteration of the Harvard-Yale football game this Saturday, hundreds of undergraduate students rallied at a series of events inspiring school spirit hosted by the Harvard College Events Board.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
As Harvard-Yale Game Looms, Some Students Sell Tickets at Steep Premiums

The Harvard Box Office, where students pick up their tickets for the Harvard-Yale game, is located in Smith Campus Center. By Addison Y. Liu. Ahead of this year’s Harvard-Yale football game, a marketplace has emerged for the resale of free undergraduate tickets, with some tickets going for more than $100.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard's Colosseum: A History of Harvard Stadium

Harvard Stadium viewed from above. Built in 1903, it's the oldest concrete collegiate football stadium in the United States. By Griffin Wong. Just a mile across the river from the Yard, Harvard’s U-shaped colosseum towers over Allston, offering a space for eager runners, spectators, and athletes. At nearly 120 years old, the home of Harvard football also houses decades of American and Boston history.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Guide to Harvard for Yalies

Yalies — welcome to Harvard! It’s that time of the year when bulldogs and crimsons (?) get together to tailgate and watch some mediocre football together. Let’s face it, college campuses are confusing. At last year’s game, I felt completely lost in New Haven — why was the stadium so far away? Why are all the buildings so much more hawkish than Harvard’s? Why was everyone staring at my “yuck fale” hat? All this to say that a guide to Yale would have been helpful. So, if you are a bulldog feeling a bit lost in Cambridge, read through this ultimate guide to Harvard, catered completely to you.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Jazz Musician Esperanza Spalding to Depart Harvard

Five-time Grammy Award winner Esperanza E. Spalding has taught at Harvard since 2017. By Camille G. Caldera. Prominent jazz musician Esperanza E. Spalding, a professor of the practice in Harvard’s Music Department, will depart the University, she announced in an email to department affiliates this week that was obtained by The Crimson.
HARVARD, MA
2018: When Harvard Beat the Bulldogs in a Ballpark

The Harvard defensive line prepares for a snap in a 45-27 win over Yale at Fenway Park on Nov. 17, 2018. By Timothy R. O'Meara. On Nov. 17, 2018, Harvard football took on Yale in the 135th iteration of The Game. But for the first time since 1894, The Game was played in neither Cambridge nor New Haven. Instead, it was played at historic Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox since 1912. The 34,675 fans in attendance witnessed a historic performance by both squads, as the game marked the most combined points of any Harvard-Yale contest. After a gritty, physical 60-minute battle, it was the Crimson who came out on top, 45-27.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Law School Drops Out of U.S. News Rankings

Harvard Law School will stop participating in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings, the school announced Wednesday. The school’s announcement on Wednesday came just hours after Yale Law School also said it would stop participating in the rankings, which have come under increased scrutiny in recent months amid questions about the methodology U.S. News uses.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Men’s Basketball Wins Tight Contest Against Northeastern, 70-69

With four seconds left on the clock, freshman guard Jared Turner rebounded the ball and slung a pass upcourt to junior forward Coleman Stucke, giving him the opportunity to overturn a one-point deficit and grab a 71-70 win for Northeastern. As the clock hit zero and the buzzer lit up, Coleman’s shot came off the backboard, hit the rim and fell harmlessly wide, sending fans in the Matthews Arena into silence and settling a tight contest in favor of the Crimson.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Scientists, Artists Discuss Henry David Thoreau Plant Collection

A panel of artists and scientists explored the intersection between art and botany in a Harvard Museum of Natural History event on Thursday. By Sidni M. Frederick. A panel of artists and scientists involved in creating an exhibit on the plant collection of Henry David Thoreau, Class of 1837, explored the intersection between art and botany as a means to inspire conversation about climate in a Harvard Museum of Natural History event on Thursday.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says

The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
BOSTON, MA

