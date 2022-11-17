Read full article on original website
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
Adorable Duo Looking For Love After Elderly Owner Can't Care For Them AnymoreDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Harvard Crimson
‘We Did It, Coach!’: An Oral History of Harvard's Game-Winning Drive to Stun the Yale Bowl, 2021
An announced crowd of 49,500 swarmed the Yale Bowl for the 137th playing of The Game on Nov. 20, 2021. After sixty minutes, the Bowl was flooded with a sea of red as thousands of Harvard students stormed onto the field in elation to celebrate with the team. By Josie W. Chen.
Harvard Crimson
College Events Board's Spirit Week Rallies Students for 138th Harvard-Yale Game
The Harvard College Events Board hosted an outdoor celebration in the Science Center Plaza this week. By Michael Gritzbach. In the lead up to the 138th iteration of the Harvard-Yale football game this Saturday, hundreds of undergraduate students rallied at a series of events inspiring school spirit hosted by the Harvard College Events Board.
Harvard Crimson
As Harvard-Yale Game Looms, Some Students Sell Tickets at Steep Premiums
The Harvard Box Office, where students pick up their tickets for the Harvard-Yale game, is located in Smith Campus Center. By Addison Y. Liu. Ahead of this year’s Harvard-Yale football game, a marketplace has emerged for the resale of free undergraduate tickets, with some tickets going for more than $100.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard's Colosseum: A History of Harvard Stadium
Harvard Stadium viewed from above. Built in 1903, it's the oldest concrete collegiate football stadium in the United States. By Griffin Wong. Just a mile across the river from the Yard, Harvard’s U-shaped colosseum towers over Allston, offering a space for eager runners, spectators, and athletes. At nearly 120 years old, the home of Harvard football also houses decades of American and Boston history.
Harvard Crimson
Preview: The Game Returns to Cambridge as Harvard Chases a Historic Four-Way Ivy League Title
1968. 2005. 2018. And, after a miraculous, improbable fourth-quarter comeback that saw senior wide receiver Kym Wimberly leave his lasting mark on the Harvard history books, 2021. These years saw some of the most legendary games in the history of Harvard-Yale, the second-oldest rivalry in college football and a matchup...
Harvard Crimson
Guide to Harvard for Yalies
Yalies — welcome to Harvard! It’s that time of the year when bulldogs and crimsons (?) get together to tailgate and watch some mediocre football together. Let’s face it, college campuses are confusing. At last year’s game, I felt completely lost in New Haven — why was the stadium so far away? Why are all the buildings so much more hawkish than Harvard’s? Why was everyone staring at my “yuck fale” hat? All this to say that a guide to Yale would have been helpful. So, if you are a bulldog feeling a bit lost in Cambridge, read through this ultimate guide to Harvard, catered completely to you.
Harvard Crimson
Jazz Musician Esperanza Spalding to Depart Harvard
Five-time Grammy Award winner Esperanza E. Spalding has taught at Harvard since 2017. By Camille G. Caldera. Prominent jazz musician Esperanza E. Spalding, a professor of the practice in Harvard’s Music Department, will depart the University, she announced in an email to department affiliates this week that was obtained by The Crimson.
Harvard Crimson
2018: When Harvard Beat the Bulldogs in a Ballpark
The Harvard defensive line prepares for a snap in a 45-27 win over Yale at Fenway Park on Nov. 17, 2018. By Timothy R. O'Meara. On Nov. 17, 2018, Harvard football took on Yale in the 135th iteration of The Game. But for the first time since 1894, The Game was played in neither Cambridge nor New Haven. Instead, it was played at historic Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox since 1912. The 34,675 fans in attendance witnessed a historic performance by both squads, as the game marked the most combined points of any Harvard-Yale contest. After a gritty, physical 60-minute battle, it was the Crimson who came out on top, 45-27.
Harvard Crimson
No. 10 Men’s Ice Hockey Defeats RPI, Union, and UNH for Best Start Since 1988-89
Then-senior captain Casey Dornbach plays against Brown University on Nov. 23, 2021. This past week, the Crimson had back-to-back wins against RPI, Union, and UNH for a 7-0 start to the season. By Josie W. Chen. The last time the Harvard men’s ice hockey team started a season 7-0-0, head...
northeastern.edu
'The practice was nowhere near the policy.' History of segregation in Boston schools examined
'The practice was nowhere near the policy.' History of segregation in Boston schools examined. Lindsa McIntyre, high school superintendent of Boston, describes the first high school she attended as an “annex.”. “The cafeteria served as the gymnasium. The windows were cracked, broken or peeling,” she said. “The books were...
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts, is a wonderful place to raise a family, offering many activities and good schools. Here are the top 5 family-friendly neighborhoods.
nbcboston.com
Wife of BU Professor Who Fell Through Staircase to His Death Sues MBTA, MassDOT
The wife of a Boston University professor who fell to his death through a rusted-out staircase near an MBTA train station last September has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the MBTA and Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the two entities believed involved in the maintenance of the property. David K....
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Law School Drops Out of U.S. News Rankings
Harvard Law School will stop participating in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings, the school announced Wednesday. The school’s announcement on Wednesday came just hours after Yale Law School also said it would stop participating in the rankings, which have come under increased scrutiny in recent months amid questions about the methodology U.S. News uses.
Harvard Crimson
Men’s Basketball Wins Tight Contest Against Northeastern, 70-69
With four seconds left on the clock, freshman guard Jared Turner rebounded the ball and slung a pass upcourt to junior forward Coleman Stucke, giving him the opportunity to overturn a one-point deficit and grab a 71-70 win for Northeastern. As the clock hit zero and the buzzer lit up, Coleman’s shot came off the backboard, hit the rim and fell harmlessly wide, sending fans in the Matthews Arena into silence and settling a tight contest in favor of the Crimson.
Harvard Crimson
Scientists, Artists Discuss Henry David Thoreau Plant Collection
A panel of artists and scientists explored the intersection between art and botany in a Harvard Museum of Natural History event on Thursday. By Sidni M. Frederick. A panel of artists and scientists involved in creating an exhibit on the plant collection of Henry David Thoreau, Class of 1837, explored the intersection between art and botany as a means to inspire conversation about climate in a Harvard Museum of Natural History event on Thursday.
The Best Human in New England May Be a Teen from Lynnfield, Massachusetts
There's no denying, this time of year is stressful as hell. Between the weather changing and getting colder, which causes stress driving and trying to keep your home warm, and trying to make the holidays special for family and friends -- blood pressure tends to hit an all-time high. But...
Haverhill superintendent condemns hazing video at public meeting
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Superintendent Margaret Marotta revealed steps taken by the school district this week, in the wake of a video that appears to show several members of the high school football team brutally hazing another student. During a school committee meeting Thursday, Marotta said the school instituted counseling...
Mayor Wu says she and Gov. Baker see Mass. & Cass needs differently
"The reality is that I will not be happy or satisfied until all of the people who are on our waitlist ... have a smooth, humane, and effective system that they can be plugged into." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday said she believes she and Gov. Charlie Baker simply...
Lynn, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Lynn. The St John's Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Needham High School on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00. The Dedham High School soccer team will have a game with Hanover High School on November 19, 2022, 11:15:00.
Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says
The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
