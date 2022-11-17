Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
2 Teens Wounded in Southwest Side Shooting
Two teens were shot Saturday morning while walking in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. One teen...
3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint
CHICAGO — A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
cwbchicago.com
Robberies, carjackings reported in Loop, River North, West Ridge overnight
Chicago police responded to a series of armed carjackings in the Loop, River North, and West Ridge overnight. No arrests have been made. Around 5:15 a.m., two men displayed handguns and forced a 28-year-old woman from her car after she parked in the 300 block of West Walton, a Chicago police spokesperson said. She complied, and the offenders drove away in her black 2019 Mercedes.
cwbchicago.com
15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage
Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
Chicago police put out alert, share surveillance photos after string of robberies at Target stores
One took place at the store on South State, five others happened at the store on Clark Street in the South Loop.
fox32chicago.com
2 teenage boys shot in Brighton Park drive-by: police
CHICAGO - Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park Saturday morning. Police say the two teens were walking down the street in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when someone drove by and started firing. One of the victims was shot in the...
fox32chicago.com
Police find stolen car used in Mount Prospect shooting, linked to multiple other suburban crimes
CHICAGO - Chicago police recovered a stolen car on the South Side, and they say it was used to commit crimes in the suburbs this week. Mount Prospect Police say the car found was stolen from a south suburb near Mount Prospect and was used in an attempted carjacking and shooting on South Oka I Avenue Thursday.
Chicago man charged with murder after allegedly shooting another in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man from Chicago's South Side is being charged with murder after a fatal shooting on Wednesday. Police say Calvin Mines was identified as the man who shot and killed another 40-year-old man in South Shore around 1 p.m. on Nov. 16. Mines and the victim were...
Police officer killed in Mercy Hospital Chicago shooting honored in CPD remembrance roll call
Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez had only been a full-fledged officer for a few months when he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance outside of Chicago's Mercy Hospital.
cwbchicago.com
#49: Chicago man stabbed acquaintance 30 times while awaiting trial for two felony cases, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a 19-year-old North Side man stabbed an acquaintance 30 times for no apparent reason while awaiting trial for multiple counts of robbery and possessing a stolen motor vehicle in juvenile court. In addition to those pending matters, Avondre Carroll has been arrested by Chicago police...
NBC Chicago
Person of Interest in Custody After Security Guard Shot to Death in Calumet City Mall
A person of interest is in custody in connection to the killing of a security guard working at a jewelry store at River Oaks Mall in Calumet City on Wednesday, according to police spokesperson Sean Howard. The identity of the person of interest is unknown and no charges have currently...
fox32chicago.com
Bolingbrook man charged in double fatal shooting near CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a shooting that killed two men last September by the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's South Loop. Andre Nelson, 56, is accused of opening fire on 30-year-old Andre Deal and 40-year-old Luis Delgado who were standing on a sidewalk on Sept. 10 in the first block of West Cermak Road, officials said.
Bolingbrook man charged for murder in double fatal shooting in Chinatown
CHICAGO — A suburban man was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of two men, 30 and 40, near the CTA Red Line station in Chinatown on September 10. According to the police, 56-year-old Andre Nelson was arrested Thursday at the 100 block of East 32nd. Street for shooting and killing Luis Delgado, 40, and […]
Funeral for slain Uber driver to take place Saturday
CHICAGO — The funeral for the 36-year-old uber driver who was shot and killed November 5 took place Saturday morning in Evanston. Caron Arterberry was driving for Uber when he stopped at 80th and South Jeffery and a car pulled up next to him and two people started shooting. Arterberry was killed and the passenger […]
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
JW Marriott Chicago front desk clerk robbed at gunpoint, police say
The clerk handed over $800 and the offended fled on foot, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, charged in West Rogers Park stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that seriously wounded a man in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. Avondre Carroll, 19, is accused of stabbing an 18-year-old multiple times and seriously wounding him on Oct. 30 in the 6400 block of North Hamilton Avenue, police said.
Man, 73, woman, 60, injured in Bridgeport house fire
CHICAGO — Police are investigating what caused a fire at a home in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood Friday night. A 60-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were at he 3500 block of South Emrald Avenue around 10:00 p.m. when the fire erupted. Both were transported to the University of Chicago medical Center with injuries. The […]
Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside just before noon in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gunman approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
Southwest Suburb Will Pay $10M to Settle Hit-And-Run Lawsuit
A southwest suburb of Chicago will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash in which the village's then-manager struck and critically injured a pedestrian with his municipal vehicle. The Oak Lawn Village Board approved the settlement on Nov. 8, resolving a lawsuit that was...
