ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

2 Teens Wounded in Southwest Side Shooting

Two teens were shot Saturday morning while walking in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The teens, both 17, were walking down the street about 10:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. One teen...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men rob West Side convenience store at gunpoint

CHICAGO —  A convenience store was robbed by three men on the city’s West Side Saturday morning. According to the police, three unknown men entered the business at the 400 block of Western Avenue around 5:00 a.m. demanding the register be opened and presenting a handgun. The cashier complied and the men took the proceeds […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robberies, carjackings reported in Loop, River North, West Ridge overnight

Chicago police responded to a series of armed carjackings in the Loop, River North, and West Ridge overnight. No arrests have been made. Around 5:15 a.m., two men displayed handguns and forced a 28-year-old woman from her car after she parked in the 300 block of West Walton, a Chicago police spokesperson said. She complied, and the offenders drove away in her black 2019 Mercedes.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

15-year-old charged with carjacking woman in West Loop parking garage

Chicago police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a parking garage at the Presidential Towers complex in the West Loop on August 12. CPD previously announced that a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were also charged in the case. All of the teens...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teenage boys shot in Brighton Park drive-by: police

CHICAGO - Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park Saturday morning. Police say the two teens were walking down the street in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when someone drove by and started firing. One of the victims was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bolingbrook man charged in double fatal shooting near CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO - A man was charged in connection with a shooting that killed two men last September by the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop in Chicago's South Loop. Andre Nelson, 56, is accused of opening fire on 30-year-old Andre Deal and 40-year-old Luis Delgado who were standing on a sidewalk on Sept. 10 in the first block of West Cermak Road, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Funeral for slain Uber driver to take place Saturday

CHICAGO — The funeral for the 36-year-old uber driver who was shot and killed November 5 took place Saturday morning in Evanston. Caron Arterberry was driving for Uber when he stopped at 80th and South Jeffery and a car pulled up next to him and two people started shooting. Arterberry was killed and the passenger […]
EVANSTON, IL
liveboston617.org

BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged in West Rogers Park stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that seriously wounded a man in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. Avondre Carroll, 19, is accused of stabbing an 18-year-old multiple times and seriously wounding him on Oct. 30 in the 6400 block of North Hamilton Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 73, woman, 60, injured in Bridgeport house fire

CHICAGO — Police are investigating what caused a fire at a home in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood Friday night. A 60-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were at he 3500 block of South Emrald Avenue around 10:00 p.m. when the fire erupted. Both were transported to the University of Chicago medical Center with injuries. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Boy, 16, shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and hospitalized Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 16-year-old was outside just before noon in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a gunman approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Southwest Suburb Will Pay $10M to Settle Hit-And-Run Lawsuit

A southwest suburb of Chicago will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash in which the village's then-manager struck and critically injured a pedestrian with his municipal vehicle. The Oak Lawn Village Board approved the settlement on Nov. 8, resolving a lawsuit that was...
OAK LAWN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy