FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that a shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in that area. Sheriff Mueller said no one is in custody at...
WLOS.com
Retiring Haywood County sheriff honored by resolution, awarded sidearm, badge
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County Board of Commissioners honored retiring Sheriff Greg Christopher on Monday night, approving a resolution that recognized Christopher’s 10 years of service. Christopher was also awarded his badge and sidearm, a long-standing tradition in law enforcement. Commission Chairman Kevin Ensley said Christopher’s...
WLOS.com
Known felon arrested, found with fully automatic ghost gun, fentanyl, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department said Wednesday, Nov. 23 that a known felon in the area has been arrested following multiple weeks of investigation. Thanks to the investigation and a number of tips, APD officers and detectives arrested Damon Tyriq Smith, 19, on Tuesday, Nov. 22 around 2 p.m. near the 10 block of Perry Lane. They took Smith into custody without incident.
WLOS.com
Dispute over free-ranging pigs leads to shooting, prison sentence for one man
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced on Monday that a Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self defense during a shooting that happened in 2020.
WLOS.com
1 person killed in crash on U.S. 70 in Madison County
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Troopers said one person died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 70 near Marshall. They said the crash happened when a Subaru attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit a pick-up truck head-on. All parties involved in the crash were taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
Teen found dead in Greenville Co. hotel room
A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier.
WLOS.com
Feud led to Marion man's killing in store parking lot, his family says
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a fallen Marion man said their father's fatal meeting was to settle an ongoing feud. “I feel like God always had a plan for everyone,” said Mayra Guardian, the eldest daughter of Alfredo Magana. “There’s nothing that we can do that’ll give us our father back."
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old from Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Xylor Layton Crosby, a 14-year-old who ran away over the weekend. Deputies said Crosby was last seen near Saco Street on November 19, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a dark-colored...
Investigators: Man accused of Catawba Co. murder was released from prison 2 weeks prior
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing someone in Catawba County Sunday night had gotten out of prison just two weeks before the crime, investigators confirm. Police said 43-year-old Christopher Woods died in the shooting, which happened south of Hickory. Sherriff’s deputies told Channel 9′s...
WLOS.com
AdventHealth announces state approval for new hospital in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — AdventHealth appears to have won the fight over who gets to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a tweet Tuesday evening, the hospital says the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) gave it approval to build the new facility. AdventHealth...
live5news.com
SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State investigators say they have arrested a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to affidavits, McAlhany...
WLOS.com
Where are the students? Public school enrollment continues to drop, data shows
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of students across North Carolina are no longer getting an education from the public school system. Enrollment dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, but News 13 learned many of those students are not returning to a traditional classroom. Right now, home schools, private schools,...
WLOS.com
'We want to keep it rural:' Plan to modernize part of NC 9 in Polk County faces pushback
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans to widen -- or modernize -- part of N.C. 9 in Polk County are moving forward -- and it appears for good this time. The estimated $12.2 million plan would affect N.C. 9 from N.C. 108 to U.S. 74 -- a 2.7-mile stretch of the rural highway. The project wouldn't involve adding more lanes, just widening existing ones and adding a shoulder. Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation prefer calling it "modernizing" instead of widening.
Upstate man sentenced to prison after deputies find dog tortured
An Upstate man has been sentenced to prison after deputies found his dog tortured back in February in Union County.
Deputies investigate theft of heavy equipment in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for pieces of equipment that have been taken.
FOX Carolina
Body of 14-year-old found in Greenville County hotel room
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they are investigating after the body of a teen was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. The coroner was called to the hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a dead person in a room.
Meth, ‘tactical 12-gauge shotgun’ seized during Burke County traffic stop, deputies say
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Burke County deputies seized two bags of methamphetamine and a loaded shotgun during a traffic stop on Highway 70 last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies pulled over a Chevrolet Impala on Nov. 17 driven by 45-year-old Gary Daniel Walker Jr. who was on […]
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
Teenager found dead at Upstate hotel
The body of a teenager was discovered at an Upstate hotel. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 14 year old Landon Chance Poston of Greenville was found dead inside a room at the Intown Suites on Mauldin Road, November 14th.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — AdventHealth receives approval from the North Carolina Health Department to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a report released earlier this year, state leaders determined Buncombe County is in need of 67 acute care hospital beds by 2024. The new AdventHealth hospital will be located in the Enka Center off Smokey Park Highway and will include in-patient, surgical, labor and emergency care.
