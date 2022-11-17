Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Status of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix remains unclear for Utah game
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was injured Saturday in the Ducks' loss against Washington, and things do not seem to be favoring Nix playing this upcoming Saturday according to wide receiver Kris Hutson. When asked after practice Wednesday about the possibility of backups Ty Thompson or Jay...
nbc16.com
Oregon Men's Basketball: Ducks host top five opponent Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon men's basketball has a huge test this weekend when #3 Houston comes to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday night, Head coach Dana Altman says the Cougars are maybe the best team the Ducks will face all season. Oregon beat Houston in Eugene back in 2019, but...
nbc16.com
Oregon volleyball wins tenth straight match, defeats UCLA
The Oregon volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit against UCLA to win a five-set battle 3-2 Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena. Brooke Nuneviller led the Ducks with 19 kills, while freshman Mimi Colyer had 17 kills. #12 Oregon has now won ten in a row, they’ll look to...
nbc16.com
Oregon wide receiver stirs controversy over 'injury' during UW game
EUGENE, Ore. — On Oregon's final drive in their game last week against Washington, Ducks wide receiver Kris Hutson caught a 12-yard pass from Bo Nix with six seconds remaining. After getting off the ground, all of a sudden Hutson fell back down, which raised eyebrows, leading many to...
nbc16.com
Oregon State takes down Eastern Washington, keeping their win streak
On Thursday Oregon State faced Eastern Washington, trying to keep that pre-season win streak alive. Jamie Loera, the former Sun Devil, popped off scoring 18 points. But Talia von Oelhoffen also came up big for the Beavers; draining threes to add to Oregon State's lead in the third quarter. She's...
nbc16.com
Springfield H.S. band holds fundraiser playing college rivalry fight songs ahead of game
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield High School band is back this year with one of their favorite fundraising events. On November 23, ahead of the rivalry game between Oregon and Oregon State, the band is making themselves available to travel around town and play "friendly" or "unfriendly" fight songs for a $50 fee.
nbc16.com
Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards acquired by King Estate
EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
nbc16.com
Clear nights increase Oregon's chance to see the Leonid meteor shower
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
nbc16.com
12 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized in Linn County I-5 traffic stop
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police says a car stopped for failure to stay in its lane of travel on I-5 near Albany was found to have 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in the trunk. During the traffic stop on November 16 at 10:30 p.m., the...
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Center has 'extreme' need for Saturday night volunteers
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers are confirmed to activate Saturday night, Nov. 19. The organization is need of volunteers. "Hello Egan Warming Center Volunteers," the organization said. "We have an extreme need for volunteers for Tonight's activation (Saturday). Come join us! Our volunteers are getting very tired and we'd love some help."
nbc16.com
Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
nbc16.com
Eugene community members hold rally in support of Iranian protestors
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday morning, members of the local Persian community held a rally in support of protestors in Iran. Following the death of Mahsa Amini in mid-September, protests erupted across Iran, calling for an end to the current regime. In recent weeks, those protests have escalated as more...
nbc16.com
Law enforcement 'elves' sought for Roseburg's Shop with a Cop
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police are seeking law enforcement volunteers to join them at the “Shop with a Cop” event for local children sponsored by local businesses and residents via Christmas for Kids of Douglas County and by Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said in a news release.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police seeking witnesses of assault on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking witnesses of an assault that happened on an LTD bus Saturday morning. According to police. at 9:06 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), a man hit another male on an LTD bus. The male suspect left. EPD and University of Oregon PD...
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Center activated Thursday and Friday in three locations
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will be open in three locations Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18 as overnight temperatures are forecasted to be below 30 degrees. Shuttles are available from behind First Christian Church at 1166 Oak St. in Eugene from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. All...
nbc16.com
Eugene meat market expects to get over 800 turkeys the week before Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is just one week away, and Long's Meat Market in Eugene says they're ready with over 800 turkeys set to be delivered to their store Thursday. "Oh gosh, we have 800 plus turkey order for retail sale. Most of them have already been reserved, because we started taking orders back in September for our birds. Because of fresh products that come in," said Trent Ingles, manager at Long's Meat Market.
nbc16.com
Over 100 unionized Starbucks locations go on strike
EUGENE, Ore. — Starbucks workers in downtown Eugene joined more than 100 stores across the U.S. in a one-day strike on Thursday, demanding better pay, higher staffing levels and more support for union workers. The nationwide strike happened on Starbucks' "Red Cup Day," when the coffee giant gives away...
nbc16.com
Roseburg firefighters prevent residential structure fire from spreading
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Thursday morning, November 17, around 11:59 a.m. the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 827 NE Garden Valley Boulevard. The initial call reported that smoke was showing from the house and it was unknown if anyone was inside. According to officials, when...
nbc16.com
Eugene 4J, classified employee union finalize contract
The Eugene School District 4J and the union for its classified employees union finalized a new three year contract Wednesday night that will raise the minimum wage to $18, increase paid time off and provide better insurance contributions, the District announced Wednesday. 94 percent of union members voted in favor...
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Center opens Friday night; still in need of volunteers
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center will open four sites Friday night as our area continues to see record or near-record lows. In an email to volunteers, the organization applauded the efforts of those who have staffed the shelters so far, but the group is small and getting tired after a long stretch of below freezing nights.
Comments / 0