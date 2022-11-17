Read full article on original website
Related
Shelbyville woman accused of urinating on officers
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman is facing several charges accusing her of, among other things, urinating on police officers. Hannah Strode, 27, is charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count each of aggravated assault and domestic battery with a prior conviction. The latter two charges accuse […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield business owner facing drug charges
A Springfield business owner is facing drug charges. A grand jury indicted Josh Lindvall on October 19, on drug and firearm charges. Lindvall is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, and unlawful possession of a firearm by drug use. According to court records, Lindvall owns Nelson's...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve aggravated battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a Springfield Police investigation into an aggravated battery. Officials said the battery happened at a Circle K gas station located at 2461 West Monroe Street. The victim was a man in his 60s who walked with a cane; because […]
newschannel20.com
3 arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three people are facing charges after shots were fired in Effingham on Wednesday. The Effingham Police Department says its officers responded just before midnight to the 300 block of North Third Street after a report of shots fired. We're told that several were inside the...
Effingham Police: Three arrested after shots fired
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Effingham earlier this week after police officials said they were found with a gun inside a home at the reported location of shots being fired. The arrests happened late Wednesday night on Third Street near Market Avenue. Officers responded to that area and obtained a search […]
newschannel20.com
Man fled from police before deadly I-55 crash, state's attorney says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
wmay.com
Court Records: Woods At More Than Twice The Legal Limit For DUI
Court records say the Auburn man who is now facing murder charges in a fatal I-55 crash this month had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit. The order denying bail for Shane Jason Woods indicates his blood-alcohol content was .177. Anything over .08 is considered to be legally intoxicated. The court records also say Woods told an officer who had pulled him over shortly before the crash that he intended to take his own life and that he was “worth more dead than alive.”
U of I Police: Two students scammed out of $25k
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department reported on Friday that two students were scammed earlier this week out of a collective $25,000 by unknown people who called them. University Police became aware of one scam on Wednesday. Officials said the student received a call from someone claiming to represent the Chinese […]
newschannel20.com
U of I student scammed out of $23,000
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student reported she was scammed out of $23,000. The University of Illinois Police Department says the student received a series of calls from people claiming to represent the Chinese Embassy in Chicago who said the student would be arrested if she did not pay a fine.
wmay.com
Report: Businessman Facing Forfeiture Of Home In Drug Case
A Springfield businessman could wind up forfeiting his expensive west-side home after he was indicted last month on federal drug charges. The Illinois Times reports Joshua Lindvall is accused of distributing drugs from his $667,000 home in the Reserve subdivision near Panther Creek. Prosecutors are seeking forfeiture of the home, Lindvall’s car, and dozens of firearms found in the home. Another man is also facing charges in the alleged drug conspiracy.
All I-72 lanes open after car fire
Update 6 p.m. State Police officials said all lanes of I-72 are open. PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 72 in Piatt County due to a car fire. The fire happened at the exit to White Heath at Milepost 170. State Police officials said that a Jeep Commander was […]
Deputies: Tolono domestic dispute turns into shooting
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies said a person was shot in Tolono Thursday morning when they were involved in a domestic dispute as the aggressor. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Washington Street and Central Avenue around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When […]
Springfield firefighters respond to garage fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a garage fire on South State Street late Friday night. Crews arrived on the scene at around 11:30 p.m. They put the fire under control and reported that the garage was exposed and had damage. After firefighters overhauled and cleared the unit, the scene was turned over to […]
Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
newschannel20.com
Man pleads not guilty to armed robbery charge
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man has pleaded not guilty to an armed robbery charge. Jakeif Green, 21, entered his plea on Wednesday. He is one of three suspects accused of luring a victim to a location in the Aspen Court Apartment Complex after agreeing to buy items via social media.
Skokie woman killed in I-55 wrong way crash near Springfield; driver charged with 1st degree murder
Lauren Wegner of Skokie was killed in a wrong way crash on I-55 near Springfield on November 8; her parents said she was on her way to see friends.
newschannel20.com
Man in his 60s battered at Springfield Circle K
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
newschannel20.com
Mobile tattoo parlor owner speaks out after aldermen expressed concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details about the mobile tattoo parlor roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium, and its owner is speaking out after some aldermen expressed concerns. Anthony Killion, the owner of Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium said his business is no different than a...
U of I student charged with burglary
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student has been arrested and charged after U of I Police officials said he broke into his neighbors’ apartment over the weekend and stole several items. Souvik Ghosh, 19, was arrested on Monday, accused of entering an unlocked apartment and taking a number of items, all while […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria man gets decades in prison on federal meth-related charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man described by federal prosecutors as the leader of an extensive methamphetamine conspiracy will spend the next three decades in jail. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Christopher Williams, Jr., 32, was given 360 months in prison after pleading guilty back in May to several methamphetamine-related charges, including Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess it.
Comments / 0