Court records say the Auburn man who is now facing murder charges in a fatal I-55 crash this month had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit. The order denying bail for Shane Jason Woods indicates his blood-alcohol content was .177. Anything over .08 is considered to be legally intoxicated. The court records also say Woods told an officer who had pulled him over shortly before the crash that he intended to take his own life and that he was “worth more dead than alive.”

AUBURN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO