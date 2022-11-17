Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Inmate indicted for attempting to murder correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City has charged an inmate at the Leavenworth Penitentiary with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer. According to court documents, 46-year-old Warren Richardson was also charged with two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a...
kttn.com
Three men from Missouri plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine
Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Co-defendants Louis Melvin Williamson, 51, and Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 40, both of Independence, Mo., have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Affidavit reveals witness testimony of argument that ended with a Topeka man shot in the neck
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recently released affidavit from the Topeka Police Department details witness testimony related to a man who was shot and killed earlier this year. Kirk Sexton, 34, of Topeka was shot and killed on July 17 in Central Topeka. Police identified the primary suspect in the case as Emmanuel Rashad Walker, 35 […]
adastraradio.com
Evergy Fined $120,000 for Alleged Violations at Retired Topeka Plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Utility company Evergy will pay a fine for allegedly breaking federal rules after alarmingly high arsenic levels were found at one of its sites. The Environmental Protection Agency says the company broke groundwater monitoring rules at a retired power plant near Topeka. The site previously...
KMBC.com
Statutory rape trial for former coach, teacher pushed until next year
LIBERTY, Mo. — Former high school football coach and teacher Josh Hood will not face trial for a felony count of second-degree statutory rape until at least next year. On Thursday, Hood had no comment as he walked into the Clay County Courthouse for a pretrial conference. Hood was...
Wichita Eagle
How will Kansas enforce marijuana ban as recreational sales begin in bordering Missouri?
As Missouri prepares to allow recreational marijuana sales, Kansas law enforcement agencies operating in the Kansas City area have no plans to change how they enforce their state’s total ban on the drug. “We are going to continue to enforce all state and local laws as they relate to...
WIBW
Kansas businessman sentenced to prison for falsifying records
KANSAS CITY, KAN (WIBW) - A Kansas businessman was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for his involvement in falsifying his company’s financial statements. In January 2022, K. Kevin James, 65, of Lenexa, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. James was a co-owner of KC United LLC, a holding company for multiple construction companies in Kansas City, Kansas.
Kansas court programs help vets struggling with trauma, addiction
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corey Schramm had been on probation twice because of legal troubles, but it didn’t help. His life before recovery was not great. “Every day, I was either stoned, or drunk or probably both,” Schramm said. His relationship with his kids suffered and he bounced...
Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man accused of shooting into apartment, killing mother of four
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a mother of four Wednesday night in Independence. Jackson County prosecutors charged Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, on Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
Woman admits to fraud scheme involving COVID relief money
A woman pleaded guilty Friday in the Kansas City, Missouri, federal courthouse to lying about owning a shoe business to get $10,000 in COVID relief money.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Hiawatha Municipal Court
Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of November 2022, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
Man charged with shooting into an Independence apartment, killing a woman inside
A man who threatened to shoot if he didn't get his handgun back is charged with shooting another handgun into an Independence apartment, killing a woman inside.
KC-area couple charged after their infant died from malnutrition
KANSAS CITY —The mother and father of a 10-week old child have been charged with Child Abuse after the child was found dead from malnutrition, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Austen M. Taub Hack, 19, and Sarah Stone, 20, each face a felony charge of Abuse...
KAKE TV
Family wants murder charges after senior punched, stomped inside Kansas courthouse
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The family of Lonnie Davis Sr. is speaking out about a brutal attack that happened inside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in early October. His son, Lonnie Davis Jr., spoke to KCTV5 from his home in Texas with his understanding of what happened. “Upon leaving the...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
Suspects running from KCPD fled crash that injured driver
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries that occurred Friday night in Kansas City. Police attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation in the area of 43rd and Cleveland, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The Dodge refused to...
Wichita Eagle
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
A 19-year-old charged in a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium last year has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle with at least six passengers in Linn County, Kansas, earlier this month. Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on eight felony charges Nov. 2, more than...
