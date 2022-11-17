ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Inmate indicted for attempting to murder correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grand jury in Kansas City has charged an inmate at the Leavenworth Penitentiary with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer. According to court documents, 46-year-old Warren Richardson was also charged with two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kttn.com

Three men from Missouri plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine

Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Co-defendants Louis Melvin Williamson, 51, and Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 40, both of Independence, Mo., have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
adastraradio.com

Evergy Fined $120,000 for Alleged Violations at Retired Topeka Plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Utility company Evergy will pay a fine for allegedly breaking federal rules after alarmingly high arsenic levels were found at one of its sites. The Environmental Protection Agency says the company broke groundwater monitoring rules at a retired power plant near Topeka. The site previously...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas businessman sentenced to prison for falsifying records

KANSAS CITY, KAN (WIBW) - A Kansas businessman was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for his involvement in falsifying his company’s financial statements. In January 2022, K. Kevin James, 65, of Lenexa, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. James was a co-owner of KC United LLC, a holding company for multiple construction companies in Kansas City, Kansas.
LENEXA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police arrest 19-year-old woman for series of Kansas arson fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Several fires led to significant monetary damage to a Kansas print shop and ultimately, investigators tracked down a suspected serial arsonist. Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, Lawrence Police and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical were called to the fire at 725 N 2nd Street, according to police spokesperson Laure McCabe. This report came amidst multiple reports of dumpster fires along North Second and Third Streets.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City man accused of shooting into apartment, killing mother of four

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a mother of four Wednesday night in Independence. Jackson County prosecutors charged Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, on Friday with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Police ID 2 found shot to death in Kansas cemetery

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the death of two people found with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, 1605 Oak Hill Avenue in Lawrence have identified the victims as Ana Marie Jessee, age 22, of Lawrence and Robert Sowders, age 36, of Overland Park, according to a statement from Lawrence Police.
LAWRENCE, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Hiawatha Municipal Court

Hiawatha Municipal Court actions for the month of November 2022, Ted Collins, Judge. Fines listed (except seatbelt violations) are in addition to court costs of $100.00 on each case.
HIAWATHA, KS
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspects running from KCPD fled crash that injured driver

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries that occurred Friday night in Kansas City. Police attempted to stop a black Dodge Charger for a traffic violation in the area of 43rd and Cleveland, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. The Dodge refused to...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy