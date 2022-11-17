Vermicelli mixed with chicken intestines in front of the University of Architecture Ho Chi Minh City is the dish that has caused a stir during the past few days. Finding a place to sell delicious mixed vermicelli in Ho Chi Minh City is not difficult, from the roadside shop to the spacious restaurant, there are enough. However, definitely don’t miss the vermicelli with chicken intestines sold on a tiny cart, located in front of the University of Architecture (Pasteur Street, District 3), which is still surrounded by customers waiting to buy thanks to its delicious taste and high quality. The price for a full bowl is only 25,000 VND(1$). Up to now, the mixed vermicelli truck has been around for nearly 20 years and has become a familiar breakfast place for people around, especially students of the University of Architecture.

8 HOURS AGO