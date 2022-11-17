ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

wkar.org

Kringle Holiday Market debuts in downtown Lansing

The 38th annual Silver Bells in the City festival kicks off Friday evening in downtown Lansing. Nearby, a new feature for the city this year converts a park into a holiday marketplace. A cluster of small wooden sheds ring a small ice rink in Reutter Park at Capitol Avenue and...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

These Lansing-area theater companies outperformed the rest

As talk of Lansing’s performing arts center continues to taunt us, it’s easy to disparage the cultural opportunities we don’t have in the city. Yet the Lansing area enjoys an embarrassment of riches when it comes to live theater, and these companies have thrived for decades without a grandiose facility. In fact, some have persisted without a permanent home at all, and one of those still made it into the Top of the Town’s top three local theater organizations.
LANSING, MI
1077 WRKR

Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan

Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Jackson ice rink works to leave mark on community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For more than 40 years the Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson has lived by the slogan ‘friend of youth’. It’s a mission the non-profit says is about serving the community. “It’s in my heart that I want to see this place succeed and keep going,” said Optimist Ice Arena Manager, Don […]
JACKSON, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Nov. 19: Michigan Unclaimed Property Auction

Michigan Unclaimed Property will hold a public auction on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. The auction will feature a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. Inspection of auction items will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18,...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

B/23/054 MOBILE SECURITY TRAILER as per the specifications provided by the City of Lansing

B/23/054 MOBILE SECURITY TRAILER as per the specifications provided by the City of Lansing. The City of Lansing will accept bids at The City of Lansing, Purchasing Office, 124 W. Michigan Ave. 3rd Floor, Lansing, Michigan 48933 or electronically submitted thru MITN Site (www.Mitn.Info) until 2PM local time in effect on NOV. 22, 2022. Complete specifications and forms required to submit bids are available by contacting Stephanie Robinson at (517) 483-4128, or stephanie.robinson@lansingmi.gov or go to www.mitn.info. The City of Lansing encourages bids from All Vendors Including MBE/WBE Vendors and Lansing-Based Businesses.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Greater Lansing restaurants open on Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving can be celebrated in many ways, from gatherings with family at home to having someone else do the cooking at a restaurant. Several restaurants in Michigan will be open and serving dinner on Thanksgiving Day this year for pre-order, take-out, or dine-in. The following restaurants will be open for pre-orders, take-out, or dine-in for Thanksgiving:
LANSING, MI
My Magic GR

Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary

Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
WLNS

High schooler creates frozen friend at Western v Central game

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – An Eaton Rapids teenager is getting a lot of attention right now for who she was sitting beside at a college football game. It started to snow during the Central Michigan University versus Western Michigan University game and 17-year-old Amanda Zeller from Eaton Rapids High School was loving it. She […]
EATON RAPIDS, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
MICHIGAN STATE

