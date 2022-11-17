Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Related
wkar.org
Kringle Holiday Market debuts in downtown Lansing
The 38th annual Silver Bells in the City festival kicks off Friday evening in downtown Lansing. Nearby, a new feature for the city this year converts a park into a holiday marketplace. A cluster of small wooden sheds ring a small ice rink in Reutter Park at Capitol Avenue and...
This year's grand marshals have a special place in Silver Bells' history
FOX 47's Elle Meyers caught up with two people who have a starring role in this year's parade, and an even bigger impact on the event's past.
Hawk Island opens ticket sales for Lansing snow tubing
It’s almost time for some epic sledding in Lansing.
Kick off the holidays in Jackson with the Christmas Parade, Christmas in the City
JACKSON, MI – The holiday season is kicking off in the city of Jackson with two downtown Christmas events. The Jackson Christmas Parade and Christmas in the City are traditions in bringing the holiday spirit to town. “(People can) enjoy the holiday beauty of downtown Jackson,” Cory Mays, Downtown...
lansingcitypulse.com
These Lansing-area theater companies outperformed the rest
As talk of Lansing’s performing arts center continues to taunt us, it’s easy to disparage the cultural opportunities we don’t have in the city. Yet the Lansing area enjoys an embarrassment of riches when it comes to live theater, and these companies have thrived for decades without a grandiose facility. In fact, some have persisted without a permanent home at all, and one of those still made it into the Top of the Town’s top three local theater organizations.
‘Friends by the river’ preparing for cold, snow
It's a long hike to the place that some call home, a hilly spot on a bank of the Grand River — a neighborhood of tents and tarps that's been here for several years.
Hundreds of Jackson residents got a free turkey in city's first giveaway
“With increasing food costs for families, we hope this will also alleviate some financial strain during the holiday season," Group Violence Intervention Coordinator Cheryl Ragland said.
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan
Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
Jackson ice rink works to leave mark on community
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For more than 40 years the Optimist Ice Arena in Jackson has lived by the slogan ‘friend of youth’. It’s a mission the non-profit says is about serving the community. “It’s in my heart that I want to see this place succeed and keep going,” said Optimist Ice Arena Manager, Don […]
chelseaupdate.com
Nov. 19: Michigan Unclaimed Property Auction
Michigan Unclaimed Property will hold a public auction on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. The auction will feature a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. Inspection of auction items will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18,...
lansingcitypulse.com
B/23/054 MOBILE SECURITY TRAILER as per the specifications provided by the City of Lansing
B/23/054 MOBILE SECURITY TRAILER as per the specifications provided by the City of Lansing. The City of Lansing will accept bids at The City of Lansing, Purchasing Office, 124 W. Michigan Ave. 3rd Floor, Lansing, Michigan 48933 or electronically submitted thru MITN Site (www.Mitn.Info) until 2PM local time in effect on NOV. 22, 2022. Complete specifications and forms required to submit bids are available by contacting Stephanie Robinson at (517) 483-4128, or stephanie.robinson@lansingmi.gov or go to www.mitn.info. The City of Lansing encourages bids from All Vendors Including MBE/WBE Vendors and Lansing-Based Businesses.
WILX-TV
Greater Lansing restaurants open on Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving can be celebrated in many ways, from gatherings with family at home to having someone else do the cooking at a restaurant. Several restaurants in Michigan will be open and serving dinner on Thanksgiving Day this year for pre-order, take-out, or dine-in. The following restaurants will be open for pre-orders, take-out, or dine-in for Thanksgiving:
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary
Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
High schooler creates frozen friend at Western v Central game
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – An Eaton Rapids teenager is getting a lot of attention right now for who she was sitting beside at a college football game. It started to snow during the Central Michigan University versus Western Michigan University game and 17-year-old Amanda Zeller from Eaton Rapids High School was loving it. She […]
Hello, Ann Arbor: Freshwater jellyfish in our lakes; pizza vending machine closes
I spent the summer exploring Washtenaw County lakes with a new kayak. It was great fun, but what I didn’t know is that there are jellyfish floating just beneath the surface of some of the inland lakes. I had only heard about jellyfish in the ocean. I’ve always been...
Peek inside an Ann Arbor penthouse loft with a view of Michigan Stadium
ANN ARBOR, MI – A two-story loft at the edge of Ann Arbor’s Old West side is on the market, offering panoramic views of downtown and Michigan Stadium for just shy of $1.3 million. Unit 514 at Liberty Lofts brings modern appointments to complement a former auto factory’s...
Lansing area expected to get 4-7 inches of snow
On Thursday, a strong cold front is expected to move through mid-Michigan, bringing multiple rounds of Lake-Effect snow to the area.
wcsx.com
Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
Comments / 0