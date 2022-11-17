Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Hometown Healthcare Brings Quality Care
Located in the Prescott Valley Town Center, Hometown Healthcare is dedicated to serving your family’s primary medical needs. Joseph and Cassie Gingo along with the staff of Hometown Healthcare are working hard to provide a unique care experience where patients feel more like they are visiting a friend with a medical background rather than the typical experience an individual might have when visiting their regular healthcare provider.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Kicks Off 2022 Holiday Season
The Holiday Light Parade & Bonfire Festival returns for its 25th year in Prescott on November 26, 2022, in downtown Prescott. Starting at 6 pm on Cortez Street, a parade led by Santa will feature more than 40 colorfully lit floats and music from school marching bands. The parade ends on the field at Mile High Middle School, where the Bonfire Festival will take place from 7:00 – 8:30 pm.
kingstonthisweek.com
Huge crowds enjoy return of Light Up the Night parade in Prescott
PRESCOTT – That’s how to kick off the Christmas season. An estimated 9,000 to 10,000 spectators lined Edward and King streets in Prescott on a cool-but-not-cold Friday evening to watch the return of the regular Light Up the Night event. The annual Santa Claus parade presented by the town’s volunteer firefighters had been limited to a much shorter pop-up procession in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
theprescotttimes.com
Join us and discover the imagination and skill of YC’s talented Art Students!
Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery presents the Fall Juried Student Exhibition. New work by Yavapai College Prescott Visual Arts Department Students. Join us and discover the imagination and skill of YC’s talented Art Students!. More than 60 works of art by Yavapai College Prescott’s Visual Arts students will go...
AZFamily
Shooting suspect was “trying to get the devil out” of victims, Yavapai County deputies say
CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man is facing charges after shooting his neighbor and shooting at his wife, telling Yavapai County deputies he was “getting the devil out” of them. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday in Cordes Lakes. Deputies say...
theprescotttimes.com
City of Prescott Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday
City of Prescott Thanksgiving Holiday November 24-25, 2022. City Offices, Library and Solid Waste Collection Schedule. The City of Prescott will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24th – 25th, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. City offices will reopen on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m. The...
theprescotttimes.com
Free screening of new Stewart Udall documentary
Free screening of new Stewart Udall documentary is Sunday at YC. Yavapai College Film and Media Arts is presenting a free screening of the new documentary, “Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in Building 19 on the YC Prescott campus. The film,...
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai County Closed for Thanksgiving
In honor of the Thanksgiving Holiday, Yavapai County buildings, including the Arizona Superior Courts, and the Sheriff’s Office, will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 24th – 25th. County offices will once again be open on Monday, November 28th at 8 a.m. The Development Services Department online...
prescottenews.com
Toni Tennille’s Hello, Dolly: Live at the Yavapai Performing Arts Center
Hello, Dolly, presented this weekend in all its glory at Yavapai College’s Performing Arts Center, puts a big piece of musical history on local display. Since the original 1964 opening at Broadway’s St. James Theater, ‘Dolly’ has become one of America’s best loved musicals. The original production which ran for six years and 2800 performances set records with ten Tony Awards and a New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. ‘Dolly’ captured the public imagination and has become a musical icon.
Comments / 0