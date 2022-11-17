Hello, Dolly, presented this weekend in all its glory at Yavapai College’s Performing Arts Center, puts a big piece of musical history on local display. Since the original 1964 opening at Broadway’s St. James Theater, ‘Dolly’ has become one of America’s best loved musicals. The original production which ran for six years and 2800 performances set records with ten Tony Awards and a New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. ‘Dolly’ captured the public imagination and has become a musical icon.

