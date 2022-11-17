Election Update: Thin Margins, Ultra-Conservatives Lead Supervisor Races, 2245 Unprocessed Ballots Left

Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Redding's council race all but decided; Munns, Audette the likely new faces
REDDING, Calif. — With the next election update expected on Wednesday evening in Shasta County, the race for Redding city council appears to be all but decided. Barring an unprecedented last-second shift in the polls (only 1,200 ballots remain uncounted), it appears first-time candidate Tenessa Audette and second-time candidate Jack Munns will join incumbent Michael Dacquisto in filling the three open seats on Redding’s council.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Board Of Supervisors vote to comply with new HHAP guidelines
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shasta County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, in a special meeting Tuesday morning, to have the Shasta County Housing and Community Action Agency (SCHCAA) director sign a new guidance letter that would resume Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) round three funding for the County which will additionally pave the way for round four funds if the county can follow the new guidelines.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Suspend Politics, Prepare Best Thanksgiving Recipes, Break the Wishbone, Hope for the Best
It was a beautiful fall Sunday when I returned some items to The Home Depot. I was almost to my car when a woman I’d seen earlier inside the store with a dog on a leash ran after me and called out. When she asked if I’d dropped a credit card, I remembered that I’d set my card on the counter, and no, I did not have it. The woman said she’d found it on the floor near the register mere seconds after I’d left. She’d turned it in to customer service, where I could claim it.
actionnewsnow.com
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year
REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman hit by van in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 11:09 A.M. UPDATE - A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Red Bluff. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Antelope Boulevard between Damon and Chestnut Avenues. Red Bluff Police said the woman was...
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
itsecuritywire.com
California County Reports Data Breach That Involved Personal Information
The County of Tehama, California, has begun notifying employees, recipients of services, and affiliates that their personal information may have been compromised as a result of a data breach. According to Tehama County, the incident was discovered on April 9, but it took until August 19 to conclude that Personally...
krcrtv.com
Retired Redding Police Officer has passed away, RPD mourns and honors him
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Department lost one of their own Thursday, Joe Simmons, a retired officer who worked for RPD for several years. Simmons was well respected by his fellow officers; he served this community by protecting the citizens of Redding for 23 years. From RPD's Chief: “Joe...
actionnewsnow.com
Vegetation fire breaks out Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out early Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff. The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn unit found the fire burning in an area known to be a homeless camp. Fire crews tell Action News Now it appears to be a warming fire.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Entertainment in the North State: November 23 – 29
With Thanksgiving about to arrive, this won’t be the busiest week in our live entertainment scene, but stuff is still happening. You can even see Arthur Buezo’s show on Thankgiving night at Watson’s Vets Club in Mount Shasta. Just be aware that the show doesn’t start until 10 pm. Also, if you happen to be out and about come Wednesday evening, keep in mind that the night before Thanksgiving is reputed to be one of the busiest nights of the year on the bar scene. Be careful out there.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Felon arrested after officers find loaded, stolen gun
REDDING, Calif. - A felon was arrested in Redding early Tuesday morning after officers found he had a gun and drugs inside his vehicle, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said they were providing extra patrols at the Redding Rodeo Grounds and found a suspicious vehicle with two people...
krcrtv.com
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Lake Redding Park
REDDING, CA. — Redding police arrested a suspected drug dealer earlier today. It happened along the Lake Redding Park river trail when officers with the Redding Bike Team spotted two individuals allegedly smoking meth while sitting in their car. Police approached the car and say one of the occupants, 60-year old David Hooks, was in possession of roughly 60 grams of meth, 4 grams of fentanyl, and a half-ounce of heroin. On top of this, Hooks supposedly had over $1,500 in cash on him, as well as a digital scale.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding police investigate crash that left a woman dead in Redding on Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Saturday at around 8:19 p.m. Police say that officers responded to the crash on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found a dead woman inside a tent that was partially under a semi-trailer truck. She had been pronounced dead at the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Roadside mystery solved: Decorators behind ‘Carrie's Tree’ caught on camera
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - You've likely passed "Carrie's Tree" just north of Jellys Ferry Road. Each year, it is mysteriously decorated but never caught on camera until now. Turns out, it's not just Santa's Elves at work. "Nobody we knew we did it until about three years ago. My parents...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP says car was hit by train in Tehama County Saturday night, no injuries
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP says that a train hit a car north of Tehama-Vina Road, parallel to Highway 99 east at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The back of the car was hanging off of the train tracks, but the driver took off before they arrived on the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver crashes into poles and tree, abandons car on Churn Creek Road
REDDING, Calif. - Police say someone slammed into two light poles early Thursday morning and then took off, leaving their car in the middle of a busy road in Redding. The driver apparently hit one light pole after another on Churn Creek Road sometime after 3 a.m. Thursday, eventually hitting a tree. The car was abandoned right across from Save Mart in the southbound lanes towards the Arco gas station.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman hit and killed by car in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Redding. The collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Parkview Avenue near Akard Avenue in Redding. Redding police officers found the 28-year-old woman in the road with serious injuries. She was taken...
actionnewsnow.com
Parents arrested after baby overdoses on fentanyl in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 1:40 PM UPDATE - Two parents were taken into custody by the Redding Police Department on Tuesday night after their 1-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl at their home. According to Redding Police, officers responded to a call from 41-year-old Candice Youngblood of Redding, who told authorities that her...
Comments / 2