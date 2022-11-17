Election Update: Thin Margins, Ultra-Conservatives Lead Supervisor Races, 2245 Unprocessed Ballots Left

With Thanksgiving about to arrive, this won’t be the busiest week in our live entertainment scene, but stuff is still happening. You can even see Arthur Buezo’s show on Thankgiving night at Watson’s Vets Club in Mount Shasta. Just be aware that the show doesn’t start until 10 pm. Also, if you happen to be out and about come Wednesday evening, keep in mind that the night before Thanksgiving is reputed to be one of the busiest nights of the year on the bar scene. Be careful out there.

REDDING, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO