Shasta County, CA

Election Update: Thin Margins, Ultra-Conservatives Lead Supervisor Races, 2245 Unprocessed Ballots Left

By Doni Chamberlain
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
krcrtv.com

Redding's council race all but decided; Munns, Audette the likely new faces

REDDING, Calif. — With the next election update expected on Wednesday evening in Shasta County, the race for Redding city council appears to be all but decided. Barring an unprecedented last-second shift in the polls (only 1,200 ballots remain uncounted), it appears first-time candidate Tenessa Audette and second-time candidate Jack Munns will join incumbent Michael Dacquisto in filling the three open seats on Redding’s council.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta County Board Of Supervisors vote to comply with new HHAP guidelines

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shasta County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, in a special meeting Tuesday morning, to have the Shasta County Housing and Community Action Agency (SCHCAA) director sign a new guidance letter that would resume Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) round three funding for the County which will additionally pave the way for round four funds if the county can follow the new guidelines.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Suspend Politics, Prepare Best Thanksgiving Recipes, Break the Wishbone, Hope for the Best

It was a beautiful fall Sunday when I returned some items to The Home Depot. I was almost to my car when a woman I’d seen earlier inside the store with a dog on a leash ran after me and called out. When she asked if I’d dropped a credit card, I remembered that I’d set my card on the counter, and no, I did not have it. The woman said she’d found it on the floor near the register mere seconds after I’d left. She’d turned it in to customer service, where I could claim it.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year

REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman hit by van in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. 11:09 A.M. UPDATE - A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Red Bluff. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Antelope Boulevard between Damon and Chestnut Avenues. Red Bluff Police said the woman was...
RED BLUFF, CA
itsecuritywire.com

California County Reports Data Breach That Involved Personal Information

The County of Tehama, California, has begun notifying employees, recipients of services, and affiliates that their personal information may have been compromised as a result of a data breach. According to Tehama County, the incident was discovered on April 9, but it took until August 19 to conclude that Personally...
TEHAMA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Vegetation fire breaks out Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out early Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff. The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn unit found the fire burning in an area known to be a homeless camp. Fire crews tell Action News Now it appears to be a warming fire.
RED BLUFF, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Live Entertainment in the North State: November 23 – 29

With Thanksgiving about to arrive, this won’t be the busiest week in our live entertainment scene, but stuff is still happening. You can even see Arthur Buezo’s show on Thankgiving night at Watson’s Vets Club in Mount Shasta. Just be aware that the show doesn’t start until 10 pm. Also, if you happen to be out and about come Wednesday evening, keep in mind that the night before Thanksgiving is reputed to be one of the busiest nights of the year on the bar scene. Be careful out there.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Felon arrested after officers find loaded, stolen gun

REDDING, Calif. - A felon was arrested in Redding early Tuesday morning after officers found he had a gun and drugs inside his vehicle, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said they were providing extra patrols at the Redding Rodeo Grounds and found a suspicious vehicle with two people...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspected drug dealer arrested in Lake Redding Park

REDDING, CA. — Redding police arrested a suspected drug dealer earlier today. It happened along the Lake Redding Park river trail when officers with the Redding Bike Team spotted two individuals allegedly smoking meth while sitting in their car. Police approached the car and say one of the occupants, 60-year old David Hooks, was in possession of roughly 60 grams of meth, 4 grams of fentanyl, and a half-ounce of heroin. On top of this, Hooks supposedly had over $1,500 in cash on him, as well as a digital scale.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding police investigate crash that left a woman dead in Redding on Saturday

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Saturday at around 8:19 p.m. Police say that officers responded to the crash on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue. When they arrived on scene they found a dead woman inside a tent that was partially under a semi-trailer truck. She had been pronounced dead at the scene.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver crashes into poles and tree, abandons car on Churn Creek Road

REDDING, Calif. - Police say someone slammed into two light poles early Thursday morning and then took off, leaving their car in the middle of a busy road in Redding. The driver apparently hit one light pole after another on Churn Creek Road sometime after 3 a.m. Thursday, eventually hitting a tree. The car was abandoned right across from Save Mart in the southbound lanes towards the Arco gas station.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman hit and killed by car in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A woman was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Redding. The collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Parkview Avenue near Akard Avenue in Redding. Redding police officers found the 28-year-old woman in the road with serious injuries. She was taken...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Parents arrested after baby overdoses on fentanyl in Redding

REDDING, Calif. 1:40 PM UPDATE - Two parents were taken into custody by the Redding Police Department on Tuesday night after their 1-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl at their home. According to Redding Police, officers responded to a call from 41-year-old Candice Youngblood of Redding, who told authorities that her...
REDDING, CA

