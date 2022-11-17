ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each month

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Jackson shelter prepares to meet winter needs

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – For nearly 50 years the Jackson Interfaith Shelter has served as a place for people in need to come and stay temporarily. It’s a mission started by Beverly Garges and her heart to help the homeless in Jackson. “One winter some of the gentlemen that she was investing in were living […]
Greater Lansing restaurants open on Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving can be celebrated in many ways, from gatherings with family at home to having someone else do the cooking at a restaurant. Several restaurants in Michigan will be open and serving dinner on Thanksgiving Day this year for pre-order, take-out, or dine-in. The following restaurants will be open for pre-orders, take-out, or dine-in for Thanksgiving:
These Lansing-area theater companies outperformed the rest

As talk of Lansing’s performing arts center continues to taunt us, it’s easy to disparage the cultural opportunities we don’t have in the city. Yet the Lansing area enjoys an embarrassment of riches when it comes to live theater, and these companies have thrived for decades without a grandiose facility. In fact, some have persisted without a permanent home at all, and one of those still made it into the Top of the Town’s top three local theater organizations.
Bring A Can, Get A Gram With This West Michigan Dispensary

Celebrate "Danksgiving" the right way by giving back to those in need!. A few Michigan cannabis dispensaries are collaborating together this Thanksgiving season. The 'Bring A Can, Get A Gram' food drive is taking place throughout the state of Michigan. Every customer who brings in canned goods will get one...
B/23/054 MOBILE SECURITY TRAILER as per the specifications provided by the City of Lansing

B/23/054 MOBILE SECURITY TRAILER as per the specifications provided by the City of Lansing. The City of Lansing will accept bids at The City of Lansing, Purchasing Office, 124 W. Michigan Ave. 3rd Floor, Lansing, Michigan 48933 or electronically submitted thru MITN Site (www.Mitn.Info) until 2PM local time in effect on NOV. 22, 2022. Complete specifications and forms required to submit bids are available by contacting Stephanie Robinson at (517) 483-4128, or stephanie.robinson@lansingmi.gov or go to www.mitn.info. The City of Lansing encourages bids from All Vendors Including MBE/WBE Vendors and Lansing-Based Businesses.
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Michigan Department of Treasury's online auction includes hundreds of unclaimed valuables

More than 800 unclaimed gold coins, jewelry and other collectibles are being auctioned off Saturday at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. "Under Michigan's Uniform Unclaimed Property Act, the Michigan Department of Treasury receives abandoned safe deposit box contents and works to return items to their rightful owners or heirs," according to a news release. "Items that are not reunited with their owners can be sold at auction." ...
What did your government do for the homeless people in Lansing?

Mostly I see homeless people will congregate in big cities, versus rural areas, and mostly in the neighborhoods where there are more “perks” such as free food and showers. But some cities don’t have these programs and more are on the street, sometimes they congregate in the downtown area under the bridges. I don't want the homeless littering the streets to make the city mess.
Popular Grand Blanc Mexican Restaurant Opening Second Location

A popular Grand Blanc restaurant will soon be opening a second location. After multiple rumors and speculation, we now know exactly what will be opening in the former Sushi Land restaurant on Hill Road in Flint Township. Spoiler alert, it is not another sushi place. This past September the exterior of the building was repainted. At the time I thought a new sign had been put up. Nope, it was the same old Sushi Land sign.
How You Can Help Lucky Day Animal Rescue In Holly

Lucky Day Animal Rescue in Holly is calling on you to help them 'Stuff the Bus' with some much-needed supplies. Lucky Day Animal Rescue is a non-profit home-based rescue. LDAR saves animals that need and deserve a second chance. This wonderful home to animals is also a vegan farm and sanctuary where animals will live out the remainder of their lives filled with love and care. Animals that are available for adoption will be if not already up to date on vaccinations and spayed and neutered before going to forever homes.
