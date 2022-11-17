Read full article on original website
Seattle Police Chief wants to form department liaison to support families of murder victims
SEATTLE - Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told The Spotlight that he is trying to create a position within the department with the goal of helping and supporting families of homicide victims. Diaz says he understands these families need support-- not just from groups like the Parents of Murdered Children...
$10K reward offered for information on King County homicide/arson investigation
AUBURN, Wash. - The King County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in a homicide and apparent arson cover-up. Around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, detectives and fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer on a property in Auburn. When they arrived at the fire, they found human remains among the debris.
'Every resident deserves to feel safe'; Tacoma Mayor responds to recent spate of homicides
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards issued a statement in light of four fatal shootings in the city over the weekend, three of which occurred in a single day. Early Saturday morning, two men were shot near Division Ave and N. Yakima Dr—they were checked into the hospital where one man was later pronounced dead. Monday morning, two men were shot and killed on S Hosmer St. Then on Monday night, another man was shot and killed on East M St.
Public officials address 4 homicides in 3 days in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Four people killed in the span of three days in Tacoma has officers and residents looking for new answers to a growing gun violence problem. The Tacoma Police Department said it has a crime-solving rate of more than 90%, and though suspects of violent crimes are getting caught, the solvability rate doesn’t change the fact homicide numbers are rising, with 40 deaths total in 2022.
Homicide investigation underway in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a homicide in Renton on Wednesday morning. Before 2 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 1500 block Southeast of 177th Place. When investigators arrived, they found a victim and are investigating a homicide. The investigation remains...
The Spotlight: Where's the justice?
SEATTLE - The gap between a crime and a conviction can be a wide one, as seen in the latest FBI data available. Of the 41 homicide cases reported by the Seattle Police Department in 2021, 10 of them, or 24%, were cleared. That’s down 6% from 2020 when 52 homicides were reported with 16 cleared.
17-year-old boy injured in West Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Seattle's South Delridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
Police investigating possible murder-suicide at The Landing in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police are investigating what they are calling a possible murder-suicide that occurred outside the Regal Cinemas at The Landing in Renton. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 2:39 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men dead in the street outside the movie theater.
Police investigate homicide in Tacoma
Tacoma police are investigating a deadly shooting in Tacoma. A man died and police say they are now investigating a homicide.
Man fatally shot in Tacoma; 3rd homicide in city on Monday
TACOMA, Wash. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Tacoma on Monday night. At about 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 2400 block of East M Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot...
Police: 2 killed in "murder suicide" in Renton, Washington
Two men are dead following a shooting at "The Landing" in Renton. Investigators say people who saw what happened believe it might have been a murder suicide.
17-year-old shot in West Seattle
According to Seattle Police, officers were called to Delridge Way SW and SW Trenton St around 2 p.m. to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a teen with a gunshot wound to his thigh.
Deputies: 'All clear' after threat investigation at Rochester High School
ROCHESTER, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a threat at Rochester High School in Thurston County on Tuesday morning. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement is clearing the school. The Rochester School District said the school was placed lockdown and messages have been sent to parents. By 9:30 a.m.,...
Neighbors fed up with violence after double homicide in Tacoma
Two men were found shot to death on S. Hosmer Street in Tacoma. Shortly after, a 28-year-old suspect was arrested. Neighbors say this isn't the first and likely won't be the last act of violence in the neighborhood.
Prosecutor considers 'special inquiry' to compel witness testimony in unsolved murder
The parents of an Auburn man who was beaten to death while visiting Pacific County in 2015 say they can't sit back and wait for justice anymore. No arrests have been made, requests for information have been denied, and they say the sheriff's office has misled them, lied to them and even misplaced evidence—they say they're the victims now.
Man arrested for Tacoma double homicide
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead Monday morning. Investigators said officers responded to reports of a victim with possible trauma in the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street after 8 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a...
Shooting leaves man dead in Bellevue, police say
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in Bellevue on Sunday morning. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 14400 block of Northeast 35th Street before 4 a.m. Investigators said witnesses reported hearing several shots fired and then a crash. When...
Police: Bellevue motorcycle officer dies from injuries in car crash
BELLEVUE, Wash. - A Bellevue Police motorcycle officer has died following a crash on Monday morning. According to police, a motorcycle officer was heading north on Bellevue Way Monday morning when he was hit by a white car. The officer was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital. Several hours...
Fire destroys abandoned Seattle building
A fire tore through a South Seattle building, which was the site of an old Burger King location. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Mothers turn grief into action, form support group for parents of gun violence victims
SEATTLE - Conner Dassa-Holland and Adriel Webb—both 18-year-olds shot and killed in Seattle just two months apart in 2020. Surveillance video captured the sounds of gunfire that took Conner's life in front of his home on Mother's Day. His killer has never been caught. "Living in the community that...
