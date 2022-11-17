Read full article on original website
Results of Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2022
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * In the early moments, Jericho brawled with Claudio on the outside. Bryan hit a dive to Guevara but then Jericho sent Bryan into the steel steps.
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of AEW Full Gear 2022 PPV
Video: Aaron Rift's recap of AEW Full Gear 2022 PPV
Video: Athena turns heel during the November 18th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage
In recent weeks, AEW star Athena has been teasing a heel turn. During the November 18th 2022 edition of Rampage, Athena defeated Madison Rayne but continued to attack her after the match and then struck down referee Aubrey Edwards. Ring of Honor women’s champion Mercedes Martinez, having just returned from injury, came down to the ring to confront Athena.
AEW Dynamite falls to lowest viewership numbers since June of 2022 just prior to Full Gear
The November 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, which was the go-home edition prior to Full Gear, drew 818,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demo. This week saw a drop of 112,000 viewers from last week’s show which drew 930,000 viewers. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted...
Toni Storm gives her thoughts on Thunder Rosa possibly being stripped of the AEW women’s title
During an interview with TheRinger.com, AEW interim women’s champion commented on Thunder Rosa possibly being stripped of the AEW women’s title…. “Personally, I think she should just come to work and defend her championship like she’s supposed to, like a champion should. But if the injury lingers too long, I believe she should probably be stripped. And then I should be the AEW undisputed Women’s World Champion like I was supposed to be at All Out. That’s verbatim. I think she should defend her title. I think all champions should defend that championship. That doesn’t just go for Thunder Rosa. That goes for everybody.”
Results of Zero Hour pre-show matches at AEW Full Gear 2022
Here are the highlights of the Zero Hour pre-show matches for AEW All Out 2022…. * Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor), Rocky Romero and Danhausen defeated The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Lee Johnson, Nick Comoroto and Cole Karter) in a ten man tag match. There was initially no 5th person for the Best Friends team during the match and the numbers game gave The Factory the upper hand. QT hit Cassidy with a cutter and went for a piledriver on the steel steps but that’s when Danhausen arrived. Danhausen cleaned house on members of The Factory. After putting teeth from a jar in Comoroto’s mouth, Dauhausen scored the pinfall victory. Danhausen took out QT with a spike after the match and hugged his teammates.
Video: MJF addresses backstage drama and Tony Khan after AEW Dynamite ends
After the November 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, MJF cut a promo in front of the fans. MJF brought up recent backstage drama in the company as well as AEW President Tony Khan…. “Everybody listen to me real quick. A lot of bullsh*t has gone...
Predictions for the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV
AEW’s last PPV of the year is finally upon us and while the build has seemed a little weak we know from experience that their PPVs usually deliver the goods. Here I will break down my predictions for the show…. Zero Hour: Brian Cage vs Lance Archer or Ricky...
The 5th member of Team McIntyre for War Games revealed during WWE Smackdown
During the November 11th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, The Bloodline vs. Team McIntyre was confirmed for War Games at the 2022 Survivor Series PLE. During the show, the 5th member of Team McIntyre was teased as someone that Sami Zayn would not expect. Butch defeated Zayn in the show’s...
Thunder Rosa could end up being stripped of the AEW women’s title
During a media call to promote the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the possibility of Thunder Rosa being stripped of the AEW women’s title due to injury…. ““Yes, it’s something we have considered. And it’s something to consider. I’m still weighing the pros...
Results of Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Full Gear 2022
Wardlow (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the AEW TNT title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Wardlow went right after Joe and the two brawled on the outside of the ring but was then attacked by Hobbs. Back in the ring, Hobbs hit a delayed vertical suplex to Wardlow.
The reason why AEW has been running so many shows in the northeast United States
During a media call to promote the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV, AEW President Tony Khan commented on why AEW has been running so many shows in the northeast United States during 2022…. “As far as running here in the New York/New Jersey area, specifically in New Jersey in Newark...
JBL explains why he wore baggy pants during his return to WWE RAW
Wearing baggy pants during his return to WWE RAW on October 17th 2022 and it became a topic of discussion social media. During Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, JBL explains why he wore baggy pants…. “Let me tell you something. Men don’t wear skinny jeans. I don’t know...
Results of Britt Baker vs. Saraya at AEW Full Gear 2022
Britt Baker vs. Saraya took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Saraya’s brother was at ringside for the match. Baker was by herself for the match. Baker and Saraya had a brief staredown before going at it as the crowd chanted “welcome back” at Saraya. Baker targeted the neck and gave Saraya a neckbreaker onto the floor.
The latest regarding CM Punk’s torn triceps injury and status with AEW
As previously noted, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some news regarding CM Punk. It is being said that the rehab of CM Punk’s torn triceps injury is going “really well” but nothing was stated regarding when he’ll be cleared to wrestle again. There has reportedly been no change in Punk’s status with AEW and it’s believed that he’s still under contract to the company.
William Regal comments on Jon Moxley being “somewhat anti-WWE”
During his podcast, AEW personality William Regal commented on Jon Moxley’s run in WWE…. “I wasn’t on the main roster in the last whatever amount of years he was there, but he’s got an incredible ability to do entertaining stuff, and I hope one day, instead of looking at it as a bad thing, he realizes how good that is, because he did that. If you look at that, that’s sports entertainment at its best. I know he’s somewhat anti-WWE at the moment and he has been for a while, but he was so good at that stuff. He wants to be a, whatever style of wrestler he is. I’ve personally found when I do autograph signings, the things that people remember me for, and not all the wrestling I’ve done, it’s the entertainment I’ve done. So I hope he one day realizes how good he is at that and opens up a little bit more to that and realizes what incredible things that he did in WWE.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Results of Luchasaurus vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry at AEW Full Gear 2022
Luchasaurus (with Christian Cage) vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in a steel cage match took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * Perry used his quickness and agility in the early moments but was finally caught with a big boot from Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus then sent Perry into the cage and Perry was quickly busted open. Luchasaurus dominated the match for several minutes and Jim Ross questioned if the referee should stop the match.
What is being said about Jonah (Bronson Reed) possibly returning to WWE
As previously noted, Jonah (formerly Bronson Reed) is one of several names that has been rumored to be returning to WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the matter…. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE and he’s got to make a decision. Will it be New...
AEW star feels that WWE’s Mandy Rose deserves “a little bit more respect”
Mandy Rose is closing in on 400 days as the WWE NXT women’s champion. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa commented on Mandy…. “I wanna give an appreciation to her because she’s worked so darn hard in the last month representing the NXT brand and also working on her craft. When she was in Raw and SmackDown all that time, people did not have any respect for her, a lot of the time, because of her lack of skills, like there’s a lot of little things here and there. But I feel like she really has took the time. She has developed her character really, really well. People tune in to see her. She always makes everybody talk about her. This last match she had, she’s showing a lot of fire in the fact that she’s taking a lot more risks as a champion. It really shows that she’s growing, and she is really committed to what she’s doing right now. She’s really committed to represent NXT’s women’s division as a champion. She might not be a high-flyer, she might be super spectacular, but what she’s doing, I think it’s very important because that shows you if you give time to someone and if you believe in them, that’s how you can develop and that’s how you can become. I think Mandy Rose deserves a little bit more respect because she’s really working very, very hard.”
Tony Khan has “nothing but positive things” to say about CM Punk’s AEW contributions
During a media call to promote the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about CM Punk’s status with AEW and here was Khan’s response…. “I can’t comment on that. I have nothing but positive things to say about the contributions CM Punk has made in AEW on screen and I certainly have a lot of positive things to say about the things he did in AEW to date, but I do understand why you’d ask and I appreciate you asking.” (quote courtesy of Skylar Russell)
