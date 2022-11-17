Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job
Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
Yardbarker
College basketball coaches give honest Bronny James assessment
Bronny James is one of the best young high school basketball players in the country. Between his own accomplishments and his father being in some people’s eyes the best NBA player of all time, Bronny's skillset has been scrutinized ad nauseam at this point. By now, the consensus seems...
Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year
In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
Texas A&M football stadium empties during UMass game (Video)
It hasn't been a season to remember for Texas A&M football fans, and they sent a message to the program during Saturday's game against UMass. The announced crowd at the game was more than 90,000, but after the band performed at the halftime break of another close game, that number dropped ...
Phoenix Suns appear close to finalizing big three-team trade involving Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns appear close to finalizing a three-team trade that would send Jae Crowder to an unknown team at the moment.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
LeBron James sends massive shot at Lakers with Aaron Rodgers comment
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a horrible start this season and it is safe to say that LeBron James is not used to this kind of performance. While the season is young, the Lakers are also coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.
Dodgers Roster News: LA Shocks World By Non-Tendering 3 Players
He's spent the last four seasons with the Dodgers.
Texas hands Gonzaga worst men's basketball loss since 2014
Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter scored a game-high 26 points to lead Texas to a 19-point victory, handing Gonzaga its worst loss in men's basketball since 2014.
TMZ.com
NBA's Greg Anthony Blames Warriors' Woes On Draymond Green Punch
The Warriors are in an absolute tailspin this season solely because of Draymond Green ... so says Greg Anthony, who revealed Wednesday he thinks DG's preseason punch has caused massive problems for the champs. The NBA TV analyst made his opinion known loud and clear following the Dubs' 130-119 loss...
De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors
The moment De’Aaron Fox decided to join Klutch Sports, you just knew that rumors about a looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers were going to pop up. After all, the young Kings star just signed for superagent Rich Paul, who as we all know, is one of LeBron James’ real-life BFFs. As it turns […] The post De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Maxey’s first tweet after scary injury vs. Bucks will please Sixers fans
The severity of Tyrese Maxey’s latest injury has yet to be determined, but it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers guard is in good spirits based on his latest tweet. Maxey wasn’t able to finish Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks after tweaking his ankle in the first half. He accidentally stepped on Jevon Carter’s foot late in the second quarter, forcing him to exit after shooting his free throws. He was ruled out for the rest of the game, tallying 24 points, four rebounds and five assists in 21 minuets of play.
Nets news: Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement draws mixed bag of reactions from NBA Twitter
News broke on Thursday that Kyrie Irving is finally set to return. The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly reinstated the embattled point guard for Sunday’s tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies after serving out what turned out to be an eight-game suspension, including Thursday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
USC outlasts UCLA in thriller, headed for Pac-12 title game
One year after a blowout loss to UCLA, USC outlasted its rival in a 48-45 thriller that punched the Trojans' ticket to the Pac-12 championship in Year 1 of the Lincoln Riley era.
Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Discussing Major NBA Trade
The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly opened up preliminary trade discussions involving sixth-year forward John Collins, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Suns have been named as a possible frontrunner given their draft capital and need for depth at the forward position. Collins is off to the slowest start of his...
Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic
Before the Chicago Bulls took on the Orlando Magic on Friday night, head coach Billy Donovan called out his Big 3 in an attempt to fire up the troops, so to speak. That clearly didn’t work, though, as the Bulls suffered their seventh loss in eight games. The contest actually went down the wire and […] The post Bulls coach Billy Donovan explains decision to bench Zach LaVine in loss to Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Western Conference Executive Thinks Wizards’ Bradley Beal Will Be Traded To L.A.
The NBA awaits the Los Angeles Lakers’ move regarding Russell Westbrook’s future amid L.A.’s struggles early in the 2022-23 season. The Lakers head into Friday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons with a 3-10 record, the third-worst in the league. The Purple and Gold’s offense was the biggest disappointment of the first month of the season — and it still ranks last with L.A. scoring just 105.4 points per 100 possessions in the first 13 games.
Bulls overreactions: It’s time for Chicago to trade everyone
It was a fine idea and a noble experiment. The Chicago Bulls had a star in Zach LaVine, and the front office did its best to put other stars around him to create an NBA title contender. They traded for Nikola Vucevic, did sign-and-trades for DeMar DeRozen and Lonzo Ball, and signed free agents like […] The post Bulls overreactions: It’s time for Chicago to trade everyone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Lee Corso Decision Today
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his long-awaited return to ESPN's College GameDay. The 87-year-old is in Bozeman, Montana with the rest of the crew for Saturday's featured game between the 7-3 Montana Grizzlies and 9-1 Montana State Bobcats. There's only one problem - it's freezing....
RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers linked to potential trade for high-scoring Hornets guard
Despite the fact that they have one of the worst records in the entire NBA at the moment, the Los Angeles Lakers are by no means giving up on the season. This team is fully expected to make some moves before the trade deadline as they look to surround LeBron James with as many weapons as possible.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0