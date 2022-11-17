Film Bazaar host nation India and Spain are seeking to improve ties in the film and TV industries.Delegations from both countries last week signed a three-way memorandum intended to boost production and assist filmmakers. The deal was signed by the Producers Guild of India, the Spain Film Commission and Casa de la India. “The association will help Indian producers – across film, television and digital content – to access the best of equipment, talent, facilities, locations, incentives and government support when shooting in Spain,” said the PGI on Friday. The two countries have an audiovisual co-production treaty that was signed in 2012....

