China has announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year
FIFA has told member federations it earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the World Cup in Qatar
India and Spain Firm up Industry Relations Ahead of Film Bazaar
Film Bazaar host nation India and Spain are seeking to improve ties in the film and TV industries.Delegations from both countries last week signed a three-way memorandum intended to boost production and assist filmmakers. The deal was signed by the Producers Guild of India, the Spain Film Commission and Casa de la India. “The association will help Indian producers – across film, television and digital content – to access the best of equipment, talent, facilities, locations, incentives and government support when shooting in Spain,” said the PGI on Friday. The two countries have an audiovisual co-production treaty that was signed in 2012....
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippines to underscore America's commitment to defend its treaty ally
