Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
A weekend chill with a side of haze
Expect sunny skies but temperatures topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the state, with St. George acting as the hot spot and hitting the low 50s yet again. Seasonal norms are in St. George, this time of year in the low 60s, and in Salt Lake City, it's 49 degrees.
Park Record
Early season storms help bolster Utah’s snowpack
Skiers, snowboarders and the mountains alike are benefiting from the early season snowfall in Utah, and while state water officials are excited to see the wet weather, they remain cautious. The water year, which began on Oct 1., is off to a strong start as frequent winter storms in late...
KSLTV
Why are Utah’s gas prices routinely higher than the national average?
SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That’s about 30 cents higher than it was last November but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
ksl.com
Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation signs Utah hunting, fishing agreement
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation recently came to an agreement on fishing and hunting rights. The agreement covers combination licenses, as well as big game and other permits. It also takes into account treaties the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, which occupies parts of northern Utah and southern Idaho, had before Utah became a state.
Utah families dealing with rise in various sicknesses
The cold weather seems to have brought with it another cold and flu season, and Utah is seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses along with COVID-19.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
kuer.org
Why are Utah gas prices so high? Blame the West Coast and our growing population
The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Utah is just above $4. It’s down significantly from the record-high price of $5.26 in July, but still about 30 cents more than the national average. To understand why gasoline is more expensive in Utah, the Utah Department of Energy...
ksl.com
'Pretty shocking': Utah woman warns others about radon after cancer diagnosis
LEHI – A Utah woman is warning others about the danger of radon after she received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis for nonsmoking lung cancer. "The oncologist explained that it had metastasized," Lehi resident Kerri Robbins said. "So it had gone from my lungs to my brain." Doctors first...
Gephardt Daily
Utah Highway Patrol ask motorists to stop hitting troopers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s a different world standing on the shoulder of a major interstate these days, one most of us haven’t experienced, except for maybe back in college days, driving used cars prone to breaking down on a freeway. But today, with increased speeds and traffic volumes, literally thousands of vehicles barreling along at 80 mph, it’s become a dangerous slice of life.
kjzz.com
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
Bill upending how Utahns pay for water gets dammed up in the legislature
A bill that would have dramatically changed how Utahns pay for water will not be advancing in the state legislature this year.
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
beckersasc.com
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
KSLTV
5 things to know about Utah’s new top federal prosecutor
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah has a new top cop at the federal level. Trina Higgins, the new U.S. Attorney for Utah, is a trailblazer. But she’s also staying close to her roots in the Beehive State. Her appointment to the job was celebrated Thursday at Utah’s federal...
Weather pattern stuck on repeat
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We get some changes today, and while they won’t be major, it will be a break in our stagnant pattern this week. Those subtle changes will move into Northern and Eastern Utah late Thursday into Friday as a weak front slides down the Rockies from the northeast. […]
Horse returns home after going missing for 8 years
A beautiful reunion of how a man who thought he lost his favorite companion, found him 8 long years later.
Public lands to be managed by state? Utah officials say it’s unlikely for now
(The Center Square) – Approximately 63 percent of Utah’s public lands is managed by the federal government, according to the latest drafting of the state’s resource management plan. But could the oversight for Utah’s public lands, along with the revenue they generate, ever be handed over to the state? Executive Director of the State’s Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Redge Johnson told the State Federalism Committee this week that, while...
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
KSLTV
Two Utah couples feel targeted after pride flag theft, vandalism
SALT LAKE CITY — As lawmakers prepare to pass same-sex marriage protections, two gay couples in Utah feel unsafe after crimes were committed on their properties. Zach Hutchings and his partner said the pride flag outside their house was stolen Tuesday night. “Came out, went to the office, noticed...
