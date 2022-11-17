Read full article on original website
The 1000th Pokémon Has Been Revealed At Last
At last, Game Freak has done it. As of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet there are now more than 1000 Pokémon. Pokémon Sword and Shield, along with their DLC, brought the total up to 905, and Scarlet and Violet's additions cap the number at a whopping 1008. For those tracking, that's not counting regional variants such as Wooper's new variant in the Paldea region, though it does count new regional evolutions, assuming they have different names than their counterparts elsewhere.
God of War Ragnarok - All Legendary Chests: Midgard
This God of War Ragnarok guide shows you every Raven location in Midgard. *SPOILER WARNING* This region unlocks roughly halfway through GoW Ragnarok's story, meaning that this video contains some unavoidable mid-game spoilers. If you haven't completed the main quest called The Reckoning, we reccomend holding off watching this video until you have.
God of War Ragnarok Has a Side Quest That Is as Beautiful Tribute to a Developer Who Passed Away
Spoilers for a side quest in God of War Ragnarok are ahead!. God of War Ragnarok has a sidequest that is a beautiful tribute to Jake Snipes, a gameplay programmer at Santa Monica Studio that passed away in 2020. The side quest in question is called Across the Realms, and...
Mario Kart 8 Nintendo Switch Bundle Black Friday Deal Returns for 2022
Black Friday is here, in spite of the fact the actual date isn't until the Friday after Thanksgiving. Nintendo Black Friday deals start officially on November 20, which is Sunday, and include a list of great games as well as the return of the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Black Friday bundle.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - How to Find and Evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay guide we show you how to easily find Gimmighoul, and then evolve it into Gholdengo. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including every new pokemon, an interactive map and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
Evolution Items - How to Evolve Every Pokemon
This Evolution Items guide will cover every evolution item and evolution method so you can learn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Usually, a Pokemon simply needs to be raised to a certain level, but there are many different Pokemon that require you to evolve them through different methods. One of the most common evolution methods involves giving a Pokemon a special stone or maxing out their Friendship.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review Roundtable: How Does It Compare to Pokemon Legends Arceus? - NVC 638
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are here, and we’re joined by Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter and returning trainers Reb Valentine and Casey Defreitas to dive into all of the details about the latest generation! Here’s what we think of its tech issues, its latest gimmicks, and whether it stands out from other generations. Plus, Harvestella, the new Fire Emblem Engage trailer, Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Game of the Year chances, and more!
Here Are Three PS5 Exclusive Video Games Under $30 Each for Black Friday
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. If you've purchased video games at all in the past, you'll probably already realize that patience is well rewarded; video game prices tend to drop substantially after the first year of release. Now that the PS5 has been out for about two years, some of the PS5 launch titles, as well as one title that was released about 6 months later, have finally dropped to 50% or less than their original retail price.
IGN Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Nintendo Gifts
Nintendo Switch is nearing its 6th year of existence, but it's still a massively popular system thanks to a cool design and the fact it's made by Nintendo. With over 130 years in business, Nintendo has a lot of history, which can make it hard to nail down a gift for the Nintendo lover in your life. Fear not, we went ahead and made this video to help you figure it out.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Don't Include Pokérus
It's seemingly official: Pokérus is gone. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just released on Thursday, but players are already discovering the rare, fictional disease is not present in the new games. Pokérus was first introduced in Gen 2 Pokémon games. The status is essentially a virus; it infects any...
Dell Has the Best Black Friday Deals on Switch OLED, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X Gaming Consoles
You might not typically see Dell as your go-to storefront for gaming consoles, but that's currently the case today. There are some Dell Black Friday deals on the newer generation consoles like the Nintendo Switch OLED, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X that, as of now, trump the competition. If you want to get ahead of the Black Friday rush, then check out these early bird deals here.
The Callisto Protocol's Glen Schofield Reveals Cover Art Inspiration
As part of The Callisto Protocol Mastering Horror roudtable, Striking Distance Studios' Glen Schofield reveals the inspiration for The Callisto Protocol's cover art. Presented by The Callisto Protocol. Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on December 2nd, 2022.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 14 Minutes of PC Gameplay at Max Settings (4K 60FPS)
CPU - 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K.
Once Human - Official Gameplay Trailer | PC Gaming Show Preview 2023
Check out the latest trailer for Once Human, coming to PC. Once Human is a multiplayer open-world survival game set in a strange, post-apocalyptic future. Unite with friends to fight monstrous enemies, uncover secret plots, compete for resources, and build your own territory. Once, you were merely human. Now, you have the power to remake the world.
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Main Story - Chapter 13 Kingdom of One
We show you how to complete Chapter 13: Kingdom of One in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 00:02 - Cutscene: Jeanne introduces Bayonetta to Dr. Sigurd. For more on Bayonetta 3, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/bayonetta-3/Walkthrough.
18 Games That Seemingly Vanished
Time elapsed since announcement: 2 years, 4 months, 14 days. Developer The Astronauts went dark for a year after Witchfire was revealed and has remained relatively quiet, but work on the “dark fantasy” first-person shooter remains active. The Astronauts provide occasional development updates on its website — the latest, posted in February, details the studio’s philosophies on displaying enemy health bars and damage numbers.
How to Unlock Koraidon and Miraidon's Abilities
Paldea is a big place and traveling around it can be a real chore if you're not properly equipped. Luckily, Koraidon/Miraidon can gain abilities that truly expand their traversal options and allow you to move faster, swim, and lots more! All of these upgrades are gained through the Path of Legends questline. This page of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wiki guide contains all the abilities you can gain to upgrade Koraidon/Miraidon.
Goat Simulator 3 Video Review
Goat Simulator 3 reviewed by Travis Northup on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. This sequel almost certainly won’t wow you with its level of polish or a deep, meaningful narrative, but sometimes it’s a good idea to turn your brain off and buck your hooves into an old lady’s face while she fires a rocket launcher at you. With a larger map, more ridiculous references and hilarious jokes, and multiplayer that only enhances the ludicrous good times, it's easy to recommend to anyone with a taste for its silly sense of humor and a few hours to kill.
Risen - Official Port Announcement Teaser Trailer
Risen is making its return to modern hardware with full gamepad controls and reworked UI, a fully seamless open world with no loading screens, and over 60 hours of immersive gameplay and side quests to complete. Risen is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 24.
10 Best High on Life Jokes We Saw During Our Fall Preview
Squanch Games stopped by to show off High on Life gameplay from a new mission in the game. We've collected the 10 best High on Life jokes we saw in this slice of the game. From destroying a small village to Mothers for Violence, there are some gags that High on Life fans are sure to enjoy.
