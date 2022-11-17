Read full article on original website
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
Upworthy
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Miracle as Man falls into 720°C tub of molten aluminium and Survives
A factory worker from Switzerland fell into a tank of molten aluminum at 720°C amazingly survived. The 25-year-old electrician allegedly fell into a scorching vat of metal through a trapdoor, according to Ladbible.
These $3 million luxury yachts can handle 'horrible' weather conditions at sea, including waves up to 13 feet high and strong winds
Luxury yachts manufactured by boat builder Princess are made to withstand "horrible weather conditions" at sea, the company told Insider.
VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippines to underscore America's commitment to defend its treaty ally
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
BEIJING — (AP) — China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by...
UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage an overheating world is inflicting on poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday without further addressing the root cause of those disasters — the burning of fossil fuels.
How To Watch The World Cup: TV Schedule, Fixtures & More
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar gets underway Sunday with an official opening ceremony leading into the first game, host Qatar vs. Ecuador, launching the monthlong tournament showcasing the world’s most popular sport. In the U.S., Fox Sports has English-language rights to the 32-team tournament, with all 64 matches airing live across Fox and Fox Sports 1 as well as via streaming on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo has U.S. Spanish-language rights, meaning all matches will air live across Telemundo, Universo and NBCUniversal’s Peacock (the only U.S streaming service to carry this year’s games) as well as via TelemundoDeportes.com and Telemundo...
England’s ‘loneliest house’ returns to market
England’s “loneliest house” – a sombre 19th-century shooting lodge nestled in the heart of Skiddaw Forest – has returned to the market after it was put up for sale for the first time in 200 years in 2021.For sale, too, is the 3,000-acre expanse of heather-dusted moorland and three mountaintops surrounding the sequestered Lake District property, built in 1829 by the Earl of Egremont of Cockermouth Castle.The estate agent selling the land described the sale as an “exciting and unique opportunity to purchase the most remote house in England”.Indeed, the time-worn lodge and dramatic panorama, beneath the summits of...
