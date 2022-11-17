Read full article on original website
MJF becomes AEW World Champion with a little help from a surprising ally
Welp, it’s official: AEW has a new World Champion. That’s right, after having Jon Moxley work his behind off in place of CM Punk on not one but two separate occasions, forgoing his planned vacation each time, AEW has a new sheriff in town, and he’s “Better than you, and you know it.” Taking the […] The post MJF becomes AEW World Champion with a little help from a surprising ally appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks get cheated out of a big AEW return victory
“Carry on, my wayward son. There’ll be peace when you are done. Lay your weary head to rest. Don’t you cry no more,” – these words, originally sung by the band Kansas, now for all intents and purposes, belong to The Elite, as, after claiming and then abandoning the trademark “Wayward Sons” before AEW Full […] The post Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks get cheated out of a big AEW return victory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Konosuke Takeshita’s hard work pays off in an AEW contract
After three months(ish) away, Konosuke Takeshita officially returned to AEW for the go-home edition of Rampage before Full Gear, taking part in a tag team match against Eddie Kingston and Ortiz with Jun Akiyama in the show’s main event. Now, for most non-Japanese wrestling fans, this wasn’t all that important of a match, certainly not […] The post Konosuke Takeshita’s hard work pays off in an AEW contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
10 bold predictions ahead of AEW Full Gear
Folks, it’s here, it’s finally here: AEW Full Gear. Soon, Tony Khan will deliver 10 hard-hitting matches loaded with drama, suspense, and intrigue and may even turn over a championship or two for good measure. Fans will see the return of The Elite, who hasn’t graced AEW television outside of the vanishing video package, the […] The post 10 bold predictions ahead of AEW Full Gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin provides an update amid WWE return rumors
When videos emerged online of 57-year-old “Stone Cold” Steve Austin working out, fans assumed it meant one thing and one thing only: WWE had struck up a deal to bring “The Texas Rattlesnake” back for a second final match. The minds of fans began to race,...
The Acclaimed break up Swerve in our Glory at AEW Full Gear
Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee haven’t been on the same page in AEW since all the way back in June, when the former seemingly turned on the latter in the Interim World Title #2 Contendership Casino Battle Royale. Fans wondered why Strickland, who had seemingly found his perfect partner in the AEW Galaxy, would turn […] The post The Acclaimed break up Swerve in our Glory at AEW Full Gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eddie Kingston traveled down AEW King’s Road vs. Jun Akiyama
Before Eddie Kingston and Ortiz took the ring against Team DDT, Konosuke Takeshita, and Jun Akiyama on the final Rampage before AEW Full Gear, the “Mad King” was asked what it was like to face off against one of his wrestling influences – one of the men who spurned on his in-ring interest in the […] The post Eddie Kingston traveled down AEW King’s Road vs. Jun Akiyama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jamie Hayter makes championship history at AEW Full Gear
When Jamie Hayter worked herself into the Women’s World Championship picture based largely off of the love and admiration she received from fans of AEW, it felt like a big deal. Sure, Tony Khan has proven a bit more receptive of what his audience wants, as he hasn’t pulled a Vince McMahon and purposefully burrying a fan favorite like Daniel Bryant because he isn’t 6-foot tall just yet, but still, it took multiple matches for AEW’s head booker to put over The Acclaimed despite the respection they received from audiences the country over, so some had to ask: would Hayter succumb to a similar fate?
Saraya proves she’s still a pro wrestler at AEW Full Gear
A lot has happened since the last time Saraya wrested a professional wrestling match; America has a new president, England has a new Monarch, and cryptocurrency went from a one-liner in the movie Dope, to something worthy of Super Bowls ads, to, well, sort of useless once more. The last time Saraya wrestled, she was known as Paige, and the company she works for now, AEW, didn’t even exist.
AEW’s Wardlow learned an important lesson: don’t mess with Samoa Joe
For the second time on the AEW Full Gear card, Tony Khan booked a championship match with more than two performers in the ring. That’s right, after seemingly building towards a singles bout at Full Gear between Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs for weeks, things got interesting when Samoa Joe, the former’s tag team partner in WarJoe, decided to turn on his friend and lay him out after a borderline squash match against Ari Daivari. Expanding the match out to a three-way for the TNT Title, fans were eager to see a big hoss fight between three of the biggest dudes in AEW and needless to say, it did not disappoint.
Jade Cargill extends her win-streak at AEW Full Gear
Jade Cargill had wrestled 42 AEW matches before she took the ring at Full Gear. All but two of those matches were of the singles variety – with her lone other appearances coming in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2021 and her debut match with Shaq– and yet, no matter who Tony Khan put in the ring opposite the inaugural TBS Champion, the results were ultimately the same: another notch in the W’s collum for Cargill and another loss for whoever was unfortunate enough to get the assignment.
AEW’s Chris Jericho is headed to ROH Final Battle with the strap
Any time faction mates take the ring in a four-way match for a championship, it’s going to be interesting, but what happens when a four-way championship match features two members of one faction and two members of another? Well, fans of AEW found out, as Tony Khan booked a four-way match for the Ring of Honor Championship featuring former ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli, former ROH Champion Bryan Danielson, and current ROH Champion Chris Jericho… plus Sammy Guevara added into the mix for good measure.
Jungle Boy settles the score with Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear
There was a time when Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were one of the biggest babyface tag teams in AEW. Two-thirds of the now-defunct Jurassic Express alongside Marko Stunt, JB, and Luchasaurus, won dozens of matches, beat many of the top tag teams in AEW, and even won the tag team championships after securing the W […] The post Jungle Boy settles the score with Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Styles’ Net Worth in 2022
AJ Styles is a world-renowned professional wrestler and currently one of the biggest stars of WWE. Before that, “The Phenomenal One” was formerly known as arguably the greatest professional wrestler in the world outside the WWE, famous for his time in TNA, Ring of Honor and NJPW. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at AJ Styles’ net worth in 2022.
Danhausen A.D.’s debut at AEW Full Gear was a toothsome affair
When the teams of The Factory and Best Friends emerged from the back in time for the first match of AEW Full Gear‘s pre-show, something wasn’t quite right. The members of The Factory came out first, with QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Cole Karter, and Lee Johnson all walking down to the ring before the members of Best Friends, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, and the team’s de facto leader, Orange Cassidy, followed suit.
