FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
ksl.com
Walking in Ogden's Christmas village winter wonderland
This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah's Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa's village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden's Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the "must-see" holiday attraction in northern Utah.
Park City Film to offer seat-testing
For only the second time since the original Park City High School was built, the seats in the third floor auditorium will be replaced. Citizens will have some say in what the new seats will look – and feel like. The old Park City High School, which is now...
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park
Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
kjzz.com
SLC park rangers respond to unique amount of calls to remove furniture left outside
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Public Lands said in the last two weeks they’ve had reports of three couches left in the foothills. They said in a post on Facebook, “Debuting the new Living Room Trail in the Foothills! Just kidding Our Trails and Natural Lands team has encountered a “re-furnishing” of the Foothills.”
World Ski Awards crowns Deer Valley best U.S. ski resort
Deer Valley's Senior Communications Manager Emily Summers told KPCW industry professionals and guests have voted the resort to the top spot every year since the World Ski Awards launched in 2013. The ski-only destination rose above 17 U.S. finalists to claim the 2022 title including Utah's Alta Ski Area, Park...
“It’s so butter out there” - Park City Mountain opens to short lines, good vibes
The resort has a 32-inch base thanks to Mother Nature dropping solid snow in October and November. Lift lines were short Wednesday, traffic was minimal, and the parking lot wasn’t even close to full around 10 a.m. Local musician Wyatt Pike extended his first chair streak on Wednesday. He...
New speed limit signs going up around Park City
In a 3-2 vote, the council approved wide-ranging speed limit reductions for over 350 streets throughout the city. The swift changes are an effort to create safer road conditions, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. Outside of Park Avenue and Swede Alley, the speed limit in Park City’s historic district will...
Summit County public transit approves emergency buses to Salt Lake City
Summit County’s bus provider will take over the bus route to Salt Lake City that the Utah Transit Authority is reducing due to a driver shortage. Commuters and other users of the bus route between Park City and Salt Lake City will not need to change their rides through Parleys Canyon when the Utah Transit Authority's changes take effect.
Overflow parking on Thaynes Canyon Dr. prohibited until plan is established
In April, Park City staff told the city council that parking along Thaynes Canyon is actually illegal per the city’s code. Legally, parking is limited to a small surface lot and garage, which also serves Hotel Park City and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. It has roughly 191 striped spots.
spanishfork.org
New Festival of Lights Traffic Pattern
In the summer of 2022, the US-6/Powerhouse Road intersection was reconfigured, shifting the alignment of the eastbound right turn lane and eliminating the road shoulder. Because of this redesign, we’ve adjusted the route to enter the Festival of Lights. Starting this year, event-goers will access Powerhouse Road from River Bottoms Road, and not from US-6.
Bundle up and head out to a weekend event near you!
It's the weekend before Thanksgiving and Utahns are getting into the holiday spirit with community events! Here's a list of what's going on this weekend:
Heber Valley ski sale happening this weekend
A two-day ski sale in Midway will offer new and gently used clothes and equipment as the winter season begins. St. Lawrence Thrift Store’s annual ski sale is Friday and Saturday at Zermatt Resort. St. Lawrence Director Bobbie Wolbach says it’s not exactly a swap, because it will only...
Deer Valley to open early on Nov. 29
Deer Valley Resort announced Wednesday afternoon that it will open early on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Pass holders will have early access on Monday, Nov. 28 starting at noon. The resort initially planned to open on Saturday, Dec. 3. In a press release, Deer Valley said the mountain has received over...
Woodward Park City opening this Friday
It will feature seven tubing lanes and a surface lift-serviced jib park complete with free hot chocolate and cookies, a film premiere and a few pro skiers and snowboarders might drop in. Starting Saturday, Nov. 19, tubing and on-snow access begins at 9 a.m. daily and continues into the evening...
Heber City approves four new developments, approx. 350 homes, 17 designated affordable housing
HEBER CITY, Utah — The Heber City Council approved the North Village Annexation at its meeting on Tuesday, November 14, which will bring five Wasatch County properties and four new […]
ksl.com
Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase
FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
Salt Lake City family loses almost everything in house fire
A family was displaced from their home on the west side of Salt Lake City after a fire in the middle of the night, and although they all got out safely, they're now left with almost nothing.
Buses, microtransit begin transporting Heber passengers
Heber Valley residents can now use public transit. In its first week operating in the Heber Valley, High Valley Transit buses and microtransit have seen surging ridership. The first-ever public transit in Wasatch County began Sunday. In the first two days of the bus running between Park City and Heber City, High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says drivers only picked up five passengers.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
