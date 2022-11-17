ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

ksl.com

Walking in Ogden's Christmas village winter wonderland

This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah's Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa's village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden's Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the "must-see" holiday attraction in northern Utah.
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Park City Film to offer seat-testing

For only the second time since the original Park City High School was built, the seats in the third floor auditorium will be replaced. Citizens will have some say in what the new seats will look – and feel like. The old Park City High School, which is now...
PARK CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park

Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

World Ski Awards crowns Deer Valley best U.S. ski resort

Deer Valley's Senior Communications Manager Emily Summers told KPCW industry professionals and guests have voted the resort to the top spot every year since the World Ski Awards launched in 2013. The ski-only destination rose above 17 U.S. finalists to claim the 2022 title including Utah's Alta Ski Area, Park...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

New speed limit signs going up around Park City

In a 3-2 vote, the council approved wide-ranging speed limit reductions for over 350 streets throughout the city. The swift changes are an effort to create safer road conditions, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. Outside of Park Avenue and Swede Alley, the speed limit in Park City’s historic district will...
PARK CITY, UT
spanishfork.org

New Festival of Lights Traffic Pattern

In the summer of 2022, the US-6/Powerhouse Road intersection was reconfigured, shifting the alignment of the eastbound right turn lane and eliminating the road shoulder. Because of this redesign, we’ve adjusted the route to enter the Festival of Lights. Starting this year, event-goers will access Powerhouse Road from River Bottoms Road, and not from US-6.
SPANISH FORK, UT
KPCW

Heber Valley ski sale happening this weekend

A two-day ski sale in Midway will offer new and gently used clothes and equipment as the winter season begins. St. Lawrence Thrift Store’s annual ski sale is Friday and Saturday at Zermatt Resort. St. Lawrence Director Bobbie Wolbach says it’s not exactly a swap, because it will only...
MIDWAY, UT
KPCW

Deer Valley to open early on Nov. 29

Deer Valley Resort announced Wednesday afternoon that it will open early on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Pass holders will have early access on Monday, Nov. 28 starting at noon. The resort initially planned to open on Saturday, Dec. 3. In a press release, Deer Valley said the mountain has received over...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Woodward Park City opening this Friday

It will feature seven tubing lanes and a surface lift-serviced jib park complete with free hot chocolate and cookies, a film premiere and a few pro skiers and snowboarders might drop in. Starting Saturday, Nov. 19, tubing and on-snow access begins at 9 a.m. daily and continues into the evening...
ksl.com

Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase

FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
FARMINGTON, UT
KPCW

Buses, microtransit begin transporting Heber passengers

Heber Valley residents can now use public transit. In its first week operating in the Heber Valley, High Valley Transit buses and microtransit have seen surging ridership. The first-ever public transit in Wasatch County began Sunday. In the first two days of the bus running between Park City and Heber City, High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says drivers only picked up five passengers.
HEBER CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local!

