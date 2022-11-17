Read full article on original website
PWMania
Britt Baker Comments On Saraya’s In-Ring Return, Being Ready To Deliver At AEW Full Gear
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and...
PWMania
MJF Addresses CM Punk and Backstage Issues After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air (Video)
MJF and Tony Khan came out to the ring to cut a promo following this week’s AEW Dynamite went off the air. MJF discussed some of the “bullsh*t” that has occurred in recent months, as well as what professional wrestling means to him and everyone watching. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To 'The OG Head Of The Table'
Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and stands atop of WWE as the "Head of the Table"; however, Reigns is not the first member of his family to find success in the company. Prior to The Usos, Reigns, and Solo Sikoa taking charge in WWE, many members of the family have found success such as The Rock, Rikishi, and Yokozuna. One successful member of their family that wrestled just a few years prior to the debut of The Usos and Roman Reigns was the "Samoan Bulldozer," Umaga.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Beating Up Seth Rollins Got Them Out Of A WWE Drill
Before they were members of The Shield, and two of the top stars within WWE, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were two guys trying to make it in WWE's developmental system at the time, Florida Championship Wrestling. Both men's entry into wrestling couldn't have been different, Reigns, a second generation wrestler, coming from a college football background, while Rollins was a veteran of the independent scene, where he wrestled as Tyler Black.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update Regarding Kevin Owens' WWE Road Status
Kevin Owens suffered an injury just about two weeks out from WWE Survivor Series, a premium live event at which Owens was reportedly scheduled to compete. Owens has history with multiple members of The Bloodline, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most notably, Sami Zayn,his sometimes rival, sometimes friend for years. As a result, it was commonly believed that Owens would be teaming with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline in the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series — however, the ill-timed injury may or may not throw that off.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Vince McMahon Booking Her Differently Than Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has undoubtedly earned the nickname of "The Beast” through his work in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. After his first run in the UFC, Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, officially beginning his overwhelming path of destruction. There, Lesnar went on to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from John Cena at SummerSlam 2014, before later carved out a historic 504-day reign as the WWE Universal Champion from 2017-2018.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Makes Big AEW Offer To AR Fox
After praising AR Fox in an interview earlier this week, it seems AEW co-owner Tony Khan is ready to take the next steps with the longtime independent talent after his strong showing on "AEW Dynamite" last night. In a video posted to Twitter following the show, backstage correspondent Lexy Nair broke the news to Fox that he was being offered a contract with the company.
Tony Khan on CM Punk, The Elite, Saraya, More | AEW Full Gear Pre-Show Media Briefing
A rundown of the Tony Khan media call ahead of AEW Full Gear. - Tony Khan tells @JonAlba he won't comment on the investigation related to the Elite. He thinks Elite and Death Triangle are the two best trios in AEW history. - Tony Khan reiterates that AEW Full Gear...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Clarifies 'The Boss' Reference From AEW Debut Promo
In the aftermath of the confirmation that Saraya is cleared to wrestle once again, the formerly retired performer opened up about comments she made regarding "The Boss" during her first live promo for AEW. During her recent appearance on Renee Paquette's "The Sessions" podcast, Saraya elaborated on the heavily-criticized promo, including the specific reference to her former place of work.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/18): World Cup Continues, Shotzi Vs. Shayna Baszler
WWE is headed to Hartford, Connecticut, tonight to host "WWE SmackDown" at the XL Center – a venue that has played host to classic WWE events such as Survivor Series 1990, No Way Out 2000, and WrestleMania XI — as the road to Survivor Series WarGames continues. As...
wrestlinginc.com
Former Bryan Danielson WWE Tag Team Partner Calls Pairing 'A Blessing'
Joseph Ruud, who performs as Erick Redbeard and was formerly known as Erick Rowan, spent nearly a decade in WWE. During his tenure, he was part of a memorable tag team with Luke Harper (aka the late Brodie Lee) as members of the Wyatt Family and later as The Bludgeon Brothers. Later in his WWE run, he formed an alliance with "The New" Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson), who was looking to create a more environmentally friendly planet. The two would go on to become "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions in 2019. Ruud recently took time on Reddit to answer what he enjoyed about his pairing with "The Planet's Champion."
AEW Full Gear press conference notes: Tony Khan on PPV buys, The Elite's return, Colt Cabana
Khan and several AEW wrestlers talked to the media Saturday night.
wrestlinginc.com
New TNT Champion Crowned At AEW Full Gear
On Saturday night a new AEW TNT Champion was crowned at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Samoa Joe defeated former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs to become the new AEW TNT Champion. After Wardlow landed a third powerbomb to Hobbs, Joe entered the ring and hit Wardlow with the title belt, and then choked out Hobbs to win the title.
PWMania
Anthony Bowens Talks About His Plans for Life Outside of the Wrestling Ring
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens has stated that he is making plans for his post-wrestling future. Bowens recently spoke with Jacqueline Carter of NJ.com about his future plans. He sees his creativity keeping him in front of the camera in places other than the YouTube channel he runs with his partner.
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Was Confident She Would Be Cleared To Wrestle In AEW
Saraya will wrestle her first match in years this weekend at AEW Full Gear. While there was a lot of uncertainty regarding Saraya’s health following her tragic neck injury, which forced her to retire in 2018, a new report notes that the former women’s champion had been confident that AEW would allow her to wrestle again.
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022
MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
wrestlinginc.com
The Young Bucks Explained To Jungle Boy How AEW's Cage Is Different
There have only been four cage matches in AEW's history: Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow, Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, and most recently Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears. All have been memorable, and all will be on the mind of "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry this Saturday when he climbs into the steel cage to battle his former tag team partner turned bitter enemy Luchasaurus.
itrwrestling.com
AEW Full Gear 2022 Results
On November 19th AEW Full Gear 2022 comes lives from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The stacked card features a total of 13 matches including the Zero Hour pre-show, and culminates with the huge clash between Jon Moxley and MJF. The final AEW pay-per-view of the year plays...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Comments On Potential WWE Crossover
Former WWE and current AEW star Chris Jericho has commented on the possibility of a crossover event involving the two companies. Jericho left WWE in 2017, before having a multi-year stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He later joined AEW in 2019 before becoming the promotion’s inaugural World Champion. Speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 11/16/22
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 818,000 viewers, down from the show last week that did 930,000. They drew a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.32. AEW Dynamite ranked #4 in the top 150 shows on cable for...
