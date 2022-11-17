Rangers’ Jacob Trouba, K’Andre Miller not ‘far off’ from reversing dismal start

SEATTLE — Jacob Trouba and K’Andre Miller have had their ups and downs to start the season, just like the rest of their Rangers teammates.

The defensive duo was coming off a 2021-22 season in which they took tremendous strides on both sides of the puck. That has made the early mistakes this season all the more glaring. That’s also a testament to the Rangers having proven last season what they are capable of when their top four blueliners all play shutdown hockey.

That hasn’t been the case through 17 games this season, but it’s not lost on Trouba, the Rangers’ captain, that he and Miller have another level at which they can perform. They’ve been there before, and it’s possible to return.

“I think it’s been a little rocky, I don’t think it’s been horrible,” Trouba told The Post after practice Wednesday at Climate Pledge Arena. “I think we’ve had some games where we look at each other and we’re like, ‘We didn’t give up a ton and they’re going in.’ You go through stretches like that. Just keep working through it. I think he knows how good he is and how good we can be as a pair.

“We’ll get back there. I don’t think we’re far off it, but we can definitely do better.”

K’Andre Miller (r.) and Jacob Trouba of the Rangers battle for the puck with Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild during an October game. NHLI via Getty Images

The numbers attached to the Miller-Trouba pair tell a grim story. In leading the Rangers in ice time at 232:55, Trouba and Miller have been on for 16 goals against — the most of any Rangers defensive pair by 10 goals — and just six goals scored.

Their offensive contributions might be noticeable, considering they currently hold a 127-104 edge in scoring chances and a 57-47 advantage in high-danger opportunities, but they also have 10 high-danger goals against in comparison to the Rangers’ four for which they’ve been on the ice. (Thanks for all the numbers, Natural Stat Trick).

“I guess the numbers aren’t good, but I’m happy with them,” head coach Gerard Gallant said. “I think they’re playing well. I think they’re doing their job. There’s not a whole lot of difference from last year. Troubs is bringing some offense to our group. He takes the puck, he joins the rush a lot. K’Andre I think is playing solid hockey for a good young player. I’m happy with them overall.”

When you evaluate the Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren pairing, it would appear that those two have retaken the responsibility of the Rangers’ most effective duo. They have been on for eight Rangers goals and only six against, in addition to owning an eye-catching 119-78 edge in scoring chances.

Trouba said he thinks he and Miller have done a good job of getting pucks to the net, despite the fact that they’re not getting the rebounds and bounces that they want from it. It’s something that’ll eventually come if they stick with it, he said.

“I think we can be better off D-zone faceoffs,” Trouba said. “We get put on for a lot of D-zone starts. I think when we do win a faceoff, getting a clean exit I think is something we can do better. Obviously, forechecking, too.”

Dallas Stars center Ty Dellandrea (10) scuffles with the Rangers defensemen K’Andre Miller (79) and Jacob Trouba during an October game. AP

It shouldn’t be overlooked that Trouba has been working through some nagging injuries, which Gallant first mentioned a week ago. The 28-year-old defenseman said it’s going to take some time to get back to 100 percent, but it’s not bad enough to sit out.

“It’s definitely something I’ve thought about and there’s plays where I’ll feel it, I guess,” Trouba said when asked if he’s felt limited at all. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t affect me at all. But guys go through that throughout the year, I just happen to be early in the year, so keep grinding through.”