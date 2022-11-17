Read full article on original website
Justice Henry Billings Brown and reasonableness in Plessy v. Ferguson (1896)
You will get a debate among legal pundits (I hesitate to call them scholars) on which was more puerile, Dred Scott v. Sandford (1857) or Plessy v. Ferguson (1896). You’d think they were both authored by immoral morons, as acts of pure ignominy. Last week, I argued for Chief Justice Roger Brooke...
Kerr: The White House campaign Trump hopes you'll forget
Donald Trump’s announcement of his 2024 candidacy wasn’t much of a surprise to anyone. What puzzled me were the headlines and references to what was described as his “third run” at the White House. Sometimes I feel like I’m the only person who remembers this is not Trump’s third campaign for the White House, but his fourth. His very first run was back in 2000, when he tried to capture the nomination of the Reform Party.If you...
