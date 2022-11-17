ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

New Jersey faces lawsuit challenging gun control law

(The Center Square) – A national firearms trade group is challenging a New Jersey law that allows the state and private individuals to file lawsuits against firearm manufacturers. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a Connecticut-based firearms industry trade group, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday asking a judge to overturn a recently enacted "public nuisance" law that the group argues was "specifically designed to evade the judgment of Congress – and the Constitution." ...
Feds: Burlington County, NJ, Felon Charged For Having Machine Gun, Drugs

Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses. 35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Report Examines Financial Hardship Among NJ’s Veterans

Even before the pandemic moved in and disrupted employment and financial security for many, a quarter of New Jersey's veterans were struggling to afford the basic costs of housing, transportation, and other necessities, according to a report from United Way of Northern New Jersey. In 2019, the report finds, more...
Cybersecurity Threats Ballooning in NJ

With hacking and ransomware attacks on the rise, all entities in New Jersey may soon be required to conduct an in-depth review of their cybersecurity systems. A measure, S484, sponsored by state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, calls for each department of state government, each state college and university and each municipality, county and school district to review its cybersecurity infrastructure, evaluate its effectiveness and identify any high-risk issues.
Coming Soon to NJ: A Simple Report on How Tax Dollars are Spent?

Do you really understand how your tax dollars are being spent in Trenton?. Legislation, A-4090, could be passed in the coming weeks that calls for the state auditor to publish an annual plan language summary of New Jersey’s current financial condition, including the latest information on state debt and other long-term liabilities.
njbmagazine.com

Murphy Working on Proposal to Change Liquor License Law

Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that his administration will soon introduce a proposal to modernize the state’s liquor license law to help restaurants, which were among the hardest hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “If the pandemic has changed the way [restaurants] have to do business, then we have...
NJ.com

Where to buy legal weed in N.J.: An updated list

It’s been almost seven months since the recreational weed market opened in New Jersey. There are now 21 dispensaries scattered across the state that are open for adult-use sales. You can see an interactive map of all recreational locations in New Jersey here.
