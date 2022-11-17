Read full article on original website
New Jersey faces lawsuit challenging gun control law
(The Center Square) – A national firearms trade group is challenging a New Jersey law that allows the state and private individuals to file lawsuits against firearm manufacturers. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a Connecticut-based firearms industry trade group, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Thursday asking a judge to overturn a recently enacted "public nuisance" law that the group argues was "specifically designed to evade the judgment of Congress – and the Constitution." ...
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
NJ Man With 5 Prior Felonies Gets Long Prison Sentence For Lots of Guns
Federal authorities say a man from Gloucester County, who has five prior felony convictions, has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing and conspiring to sell multiple firearms. 29-year-old Dylan Ianncelli of Pitman previously pleaded to one count of conspiring to make false statements in obtaining firearms and to illegally engage in...
Feds: Burlington County, NJ, Felon Charged For Having Machine Gun, Drugs
Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses. 35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Report Examines Financial Hardship Among NJ’s Veterans
Even before the pandemic moved in and disrupted employment and financial security for many, a quarter of New Jersey's veterans were struggling to afford the basic costs of housing, transportation, and other necessities, according to a report from United Way of Northern New Jersey. In 2019, the report finds, more...
New Jersey Churches/Venues Ordered to Prepare for Active Shooters
Large public venues and houses of worship are now required to submit to the state emergency action plans to deal with a terror attack or mass shooting event. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation (S721) requiring the action plans in response to what he termed "the gun violence epidemic." The new...
What You Need to Know About DUI Law in New Jersey
With Thanksgiving officially kicking off the holiday season in New Jersey and across the nation, this is a perfect opportunity to review what you might not know about drinking and then choosing to drive.
Cybersecurity Threats Ballooning in NJ
With hacking and ransomware attacks on the rise, all entities in New Jersey may soon be required to conduct an in-depth review of their cybersecurity systems. A measure, S484, sponsored by state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, calls for each department of state government, each state college and university and each municipality, county and school district to review its cybersecurity infrastructure, evaluate its effectiveness and identify any high-risk issues.
Holiday Burglaries Spike More in NJ Than Any Other State, Study Says
Using data from the FBI's Crime Data Explorer, the home services marketplace Porch found burglaries are 59% higher in December in New Jersey than the average of the other 11 months of the year. Not only that, the 2022 America's Holiday Burglary Hotspots study said, but the Garden State's December...
NJ Gov. Murphy On Biden: ‘I’m Going To Be 1,000% Behind Him’
In our wide-ranging exclusive interview with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, he directly answered our questions about whether or not he will be a candidate for President of The United States, along with his stance about President Joe Biden seeking a second term. The interview took place on Thursday, November...
N.J. man sentenced to 12 years for gun-trafficking scheme
A federal judge has sentenced a Gloucester County man to more than 12 years in prison for scheming with a woman he met online to illegally purchase guns in another state and resell them in New Jersey, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.
Feds tell New Jersey to discontinue playful highway safety messages
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. - Playful signs posted along New Jersey highways that used humor to remind drivers to obey the rules of the road are now a thing of the past. A source tells FOX 29 that the Federal Highway Administration informed New Jersey that the signage was not in the government handbook.
Troopers Bust High End Vehicle Crime Ring Operating In Millstone And Upper Freehold Townships; NJSP Investigation Takes Down Organization
The auto-theft ring targeted high-end vehicles in Monmouth County, Mercer County, Ocean County, Union County, Essex County, Somerset County, Hunterdon…
NJ concealed-carry gun bill rewritten to gain key endorsements
TRENTON – Democratic lawmakers rewrote the legislation establishing new limits on the carrying of concealed handguns Monday, securing the endorsement of police unions after changing it to ensure retired officers can continue to carry. The bill was endorsed again by the Assembly Judiciary Committee and has now been passed...
Coming Soon to NJ: A Simple Report on How Tax Dollars are Spent?
Do you really understand how your tax dollars are being spent in Trenton?. Legislation, A-4090, could be passed in the coming weeks that calls for the state auditor to publish an annual plan language summary of New Jersey’s current financial condition, including the latest information on state debt and other long-term liabilities.
NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month
A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Morristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
Murphy Working on Proposal to Change Liquor License Law
Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that his administration will soon introduce a proposal to modernize the state’s liquor license law to help restaurants, which were among the hardest hit businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “If the pandemic has changed the way [restaurants] have to do business, then we have...
Where to buy legal weed in N.J.: An updated list
It’s been almost seven months since the recreational weed market opened in New Jersey. There are now 21 dispensaries scattered across the state that are open for adult-use sales. You can see an interactive map of all recreational locations in New Jersey here.
These Are The 5 Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey
I always knew I wanted to work in radio, there was never a doubt in my mind about that. I also knew that working in radio meant I'd likely never be a millionaire, but that's what the lottery is for right?. I love my job. I love talking to people,...
Cops seize 450 pounds of pot that was to be illegally sold out of N.J. storefront
A man and a woman were arrested last week after police seized 450 pounds of unregulated marijuana from an Evesham storefront and the pair’s home in another Burlington County town, officials said. The arrests followed what an Evesham police spokesman described as a “months-long” investigation into the sale of...
