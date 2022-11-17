Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
whatsupnewp.com
Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge?
Visitors to Crossing the Pell, a virtual reality (VR) installation, will have the unique opportunity to traverse the iconic Claiborne Pell Bridge on foot or on bicycle and drink in breathtaking views of Narragansett Bay. The experience is made possible by the visionary work of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) Interior Architecture students and faculty through a partnership with Bike Newport.
newportthisweek.com
Officials Failed to Disclose $20M Shortfall for New Rogers
Newport school officials failed to disclose a nearly $20 million deficiency in the budget to build the new Rogers High School, despite knowing about the funding shortage for days leading up to the General Election and the vote on school regionalization with Middletown. Louisa Boatwright and Rebecca Bolan, co-chairs of...
New play structure unveiled at Roger Williams Park
The ribbon was cut Thursday at Roger Williams Park on the "Bear Ground" play structure on Maple Avenue near the Temple of Music.
Brown Daily Herald
Crossroads RI to expand permanent housing solutions for homeless people
Crossroads RI, one of the largest housing providers for formerly unhoused people in the state, intends to convert a vacant lot on Summer Street in the South Side of Providence into a new apartment complex. The new development will expand Crossroads’ current housing offerings: A tower located a block away...
WPRI
Target 12: Yard Waste
While covering a completely different story in North Providence, Target 12 captured an unusual scene. Town workers were seen doing yardwork at a home owned by Mayor Charles Lombardi. Target 12 Investigator Tim White approached the mayor about the yardwork to get answers. Watch “Yard Waste,” and exclusive Target 12...
newportthisweek.com
RIDOT to Install ‘Extensive’ Landscaping for Pell Bridge Project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation plans to install “extensive” landscaping as part of the $85.5 million Pell Bridge ramp realignment project, including the area along the new Route 138 extension leading to Admiral Kalbfus Road. According to RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin, the department worked with stakeholders...
Valley Breeze
Buy a piece of Pawtucket, help preserve sentimental landmark
PAWTUCKET – Buy in on the sentimentality and support a good cause by purchasing the Friends of the Looff Carousel’s 2022 ornament, this year highlighting the fan-favorite lion piece of the menagerie. This year is also the 170th anniversary of the birth of carousel builder Charles I. D....
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Elite Physical Therapy makes its way into Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Elite Physical Therapy, an Ivy Rehab Network partner, is now open in Narragansett at 14 Woodruff Ave., where the company has installed its 15th location in the state. Dr. Julia Peterson, PT, DPT, MTC, cert. DN serves as the clinic’s director and physical therapist. “I...
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: All Under 2,100 Sq. Ft.
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 11/18/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
mybackyardnews.com
FEEHAN HONORS JOAN DROBNIS AND NEIL LOEW
ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Bishop Feehan High School is proud to announce that Joan Drobnis and Neil Loew will be honored with the school’s Patricia M. Harrington, RSM Hero of Catholic Education Award during the “Setting Our Hearts” Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Rhode Island Convention Center in downtown Providence, R.I.
Afghan Super Store opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence. The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence. “I have […]
Jim Vincent loses online election for NAACP president to man under AG investigation
Vincent has served as president for 12 years.
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Nov. 2 & Nov. 18
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Wednesday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 18. Buyer: Sarji Properties, Inc. Greenville Road (17.89 acres) Seller: Joseph & Jill Spirito. Buyer: Mohamed & Amna Baccouche. Price: $800,000. 131 Greenville Road. Seller: Jason...
Boston Magazine
Somerville Tenants Offered Lower Rent…in Exchange for Not Talking About Their Rent
It’s a new frontier in one of the country's tightest rental markets. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. With Boston area rents at a near record high and vacancies at a low, landlords are pushing the boundaries as...
7 Rhode Island candidates request recounts
Three of the requests came from candidates running for a seat in the General Assembly.
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 18, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes military veterans cool, soccer cool, Xay cool, and more. It is November -- what's hot is cool. Now, we are expanding the...
5 must-see East Boston apartments asking for less than the typical rent
From one-bedroom units to three and from modern to traditional. East Boston — home to Piers Park, Logan International Airport, and Belle Isle Marsh Reservation — should be on any prospective renter’s must-see list. The rental prices here are relatively lower than in some of Boston’s other...
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Prepare for big changes coming to I-195 and Rte. 37 this weekend
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) -RIDOT reminding drivers of a second weekend bridge deck installation of the Pontiac Ave Bridge. The “bridge slide” as it is called, requires a closure of Pontiac Avenue at the Route 37 overpass. Parts of Route 37 East will also be impacted – but drivers will still be able to access the […]
BOL temporary closes Cadillac Lounge after deadly stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cadillac Lounge in Providence has been ordered to shut down by the Providence Board of Licenses for 72 hours after police say a deadly stabbing happened outside the club early Saturday morning. “Were devastated by what’s happened , our heartfelt condolences go to the family of the victim,” said Dick […]
ABC6.com
9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
