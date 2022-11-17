Read full article on original website
KWU announces significant Community College Scholarship
Kansas Wesleyan announced Friday that it will launch the Kansas Advancement Scholarship, a guarantee of at least $20,000 per year in scholarship aid for any graduate of a Kansas community college. The agreement is in support of September’s global transfer and course articulation agreement between the Kansas Community College Trustees...
Brown Daily Herald
UFB discusses potential ‘fee-free campus’ at meeting
The Undergraduate Finance Board discussed the possibility of implementing a fee-free model for student group events at an open forum Thursday. On a fee-free campus, undergraduate students would not have to pay to attend on-campus student group events, according to an email sent by UCS this week to the undergraduate community.
Computer and Information Sciences degrees are the most loved among recent grads
The big picture: Selecting a career path is arguably the biggest decision a young person will face up to that point in their life, and most don't get it right out of the gate. Among those that choose college, roughly four out of five end up changing their major at least once according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Even students that stick with it and cross the finish line can regret their choice in hindsight.
studyfinds.org
Forget STEM classes, parents want schools to help improve their children’s character
NEW YORK — More than four out of five parents want their young children to learn more than just STEM. A poll of 2,000 American parents of children ages five and younger found 77 percent believe character development skills are just as important for their young children as academic skills in early education.
Calculus is seen as a proxy for high-achieving students. That’s a problem.
Like most teenagers, my son is stubborn. When it came to picking his senior year math course, he was determined to go his own way. Despite knowing his college preparatory high school expected students to take the most “rigorous” courses — code for AP Calculus — he chose AP Statistics instead.
Brown Daily Herald
International humanities students reflect on job search, visa requirements, learning in second language
After receiving an internship offer, the work process for international students studying the humanities has only just begun. To get approved for Curricular Practical Training — work authorization for internationals on an F-1 student visa — Brown students have to plan an independent study and obtain approval from a faculty sponsor, concentration advisor and a Dean of the College, according to the Office of International Student and Scholar Services’ website.
I’m a first-year teacher. How do I become successful in the classroom?
This is my first year as a teacher and I’m teaching sixth grade, so both my students and I are new to the school. I’m wondering if you have any advice for how to make students feel welcome in a new building? — I’m New Here[Are you a teacher? Submit your question for our advice column here.] Dear I’m New Here,Congratulations and welcome to...
How to get accepted to choice schools | College Connection
The best way to get an acceptance letter is to present yourself as an ideal candidate for each college to which you apply. If you’re a legacy, let them know. Many colleges, including all eight Ivy League institutions, favor applicants whose parents are alumni. If you are the first in your family to...
These are the most regretted college majors, according to ZipRecruiter
(KRON) — Engineering, nursing and computer science are among the five most “regret-free” majors, according to a study released by ZipRecruiter this month. This might not be a huge surprise as these majors are viewed as higher-paying fields, leading to graduates being satisfied with their chosen major. However, what about the other end of the […]
colbyecho.news
Mathematics education is flawed
As a math major who has loved math in all of its elegant beauty for years, there is nothing more depressing and frustrating than this country’s sorry excuse for mathematical education in its public schools. Everyone knows there’s a problem with the way math is taught, but not many people seem to know exactly what that problem is.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Once Upon A Gene: Improving Inclusion Practices in Schools with the Inclusive Educator – Bre Gastaldi
ONCE UPON A GENE – EPISODE 153. Improving Inclusion Practices in Schools with the Inclusive Educator – Bre Gastaldi. Bre Gastaldi is known as the Inclusive Educator and she teaches school districts how to implement inclusive practices. She’s also a special education teacher. She joins me for a discussion on diversity and inclusion in all aspects of education and the school setting.
