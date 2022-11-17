Georgia House Speaker David Ralston passes at 68, remembered as fair, stalwart leader, titan in political arena

DEKALB COUNTY, GA—Angelo Lenon received three life sentences on Nov. 15 for his role in an armed robbery and shootout that left three people dead in 2019. Jurors returned guilty verdicts against Lenon, 25, on two counts of Malice Murder, three counts of Felony Murder, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer, and Possession of a Firearm, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston’s office.

