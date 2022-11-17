Georgia House Speaker David Ralston passes at 68, remembered as fair, stalwart leader, titan in political arena

Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
Alecia Washington sworn in Nov. 17 as Stonecrest District 3 councilwoman
ATLANTA—Stonecrest City Councilwoman-Elect Alecia Washington was sworn into office today (Nov. 17) at 3 p.m. by U.S. Federal Judge Eleanor Ross at the United States Courthouse in the Richard Russell Federal Building in Atlanta. Washington won the election on Nov. 8 for the District 3 City Council Seat to...
On Common Ground News
RCPS 5-year graduation rate rises, 9 out of 10 graduating in five years
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA– Rockdale County Public Schools’ (RCPS) graduation rate for the 2022 five-year cohort increased for the third consecutive year, according to the Georgia Department of Education. RCPS’ five-year graduation rate increased to 87.21 percent, up from 86.12 percent last year. This is above the state’s five-year graduation rate of 85.85 percent for the Class of 2022.
On Common Ground News
Angelo Lenon receives triple life sentence in DeKalb County armed robbery that claimed three people
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—Angelo Lenon received three life sentences on Nov. 15 for his role in an armed robbery and shootout that left three people dead in 2019. Jurors returned guilty verdicts against Lenon, 25, on two counts of Malice Murder, three counts of Felony Murder, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer, and Possession of a Firearm, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston’s office.
On Common Ground News
Briarcliff Road Lane closure set Nov. 21, crews to replace broken manhole cover
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– On Nov. 21, a portion of the northbound lane along Briarcliff Road, near North Druid Hills Road, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while crews work to replace a broken manhole cover. The construction work requires a lane closure at the intersection of...
Comments / 0