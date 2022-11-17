Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Jobless numbers for Tri-Counties remain steady in two counties, and increase slightly in third.
Just released unemployment figures for the Tri-Counties show two counties remaining unchanged for the last month, with a tiny uptick in the third. Ventura County stayed flat from September to October, with a 3.3% jobless rate for both months. San Luis Obispo County was also unchanged, with a 2.5% unemployment rate for two months in a row.
signalscv.com
Rob Kerchner | Think It’s Bad? Try Democrat-Run Cities
If you think having Democrats in sole control of the U.S. government over the past two years has been bad (and it has!), or that having Democrats in sole control of California’s government over the past 10 years has been bad (and it has!), then just imagine having Democrats in sole control of your urban county or inner city for over half a century.
kclu.org
Santa Ana winds return to parts of Tri-Counties, once again elevating wildfire danger
The high brush fire danger is back for parts of the Tri-Counties for the next few days, with Santa Ana winds returning to the region. Ventura and Los Angeles Counties will once again see the most powerful Santa Ana winds. It not expected to be as powerful as the event earlier this week, but it could still be in the 30 to 50 mile an hour range, with gusts in the mountains topping 60 mph.
KEYT
Cooler temperatures across the region, wind advisory in Ventura County mountains
There is a wind advisory in effect in the Ventura County mountains, valleys, and coast Friday night beginning at 10 p.m. and it ends at 12 p.m. Saturday. There will be northeast winds between 25-40 mph and gusts up to 65 mph. Temperatures will be between 60s and 70s throughout...
signalscv.com
Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races
NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
Public Safety Power Shutoffs Considered During Red Flag Warning In Santa Clarita Valley
On Friday, Southern California Edison (SCE) tweeted that Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) would be considered for certain California communities, including Santa Clarita, during an ongoing red flag warning. On Friday, the National Weather Service, (NWS) upgraded the fire watch to a red flag warning resulting in the chance of PSPS threats, said Rich Thompson, ...
kclu.org
Company offers South Coast community a huge present: One of the oldest buildings in Ventura County
It’s one of Ventura County’s oldest, and most historic buildings. Now, the oil company which owns it is offering to give it to the community, along with funding to help make some much needed repairs. "This building is special in part just because of its heritage that it...
Park declares victory, Darling concedes in LA’s 11th District race
Traci Park declared victory Thursday in the race for the Los Angeles City Council’s 11th District seat, as her opponent, Erin Darling, conceded. The race to replace Councilman Mike Bonin was the only one of the four council races entering Thursday in which there had not yet been a declaration of victory or a concession.
kvta.com
New Ventura County Election Update Released
(Cars lined up outside the Ventura County Elections Division on election night to drop off mail-in ballots) ***The latest update was released Tuesday afternoon November 15th. The links below will provide all the information you need on election results in both Ventura County and throughout California. Once you are on...
‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
Santa Ana wind event begins tonight
Temperatures will be warmer across the region this weekend, most notably for Ventura County. Warm temperatures, some cities with highs in the 80s, will accompany the windy conditions expected. There is another Santa Ana wind event that is expected to begin Friday evening and linger well into most of Saturday as well. The strong Santa The post Santa Ana wind event begins tonight appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
Karen Bass victory in Los Angeles mayor’s race is a referendum on division
With heightened attention on the Los Angeles mayoral race, Karen Bass' victory should be viewed as a referendum against the sort of divisive politics revealed in the infamous leaked audio recording.
kvta.com
Winds Returns With Public Safety Power Shutoffs In Ventura County
(Edison Public Safety Power Shutoffs at 1:30 AM Saturday) For official information involving Ventura County and any problems go to: https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update--The northeast or Santa Ana winds returned to Ventura County this weekend prompting Southern California Edison to impose Public Safety Power Shutoffs to almost 3,000 of its customers in Ventura County by Saturday afternoon.
spectrumnews1.com
Horvath defeats Hertzberg in Board of Supervisors race
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Lindsey Horvath will take office next month as the new Los Angeles County supervisor representing the 3rd District, pledging to repeat her success as West Hollywood’s mayor and City Council member in reducing homelessness. Horvath declared victory Thursday night, 37 minutes before her opponent,...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita outlines its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail
The city of Santa Clarita shared details of its proposed Bouquet Canyon Trail, which would connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, and addressed some concerns from residents, who worry about potential crime incidents as the trail would be constructed near their backyards. According to Alex Porlier, a project manager...
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna announces transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna on Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team.
Bicyclist transported to local hospital after crashing
A bicyclist was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after crashing their bike in Los Alamos.
Armed Assault Suspect Taken Into Custody North Of Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) units took an armed assault suspect into custody in Acton Friday. The arrest is in connection with an assault that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 near Big Springs Road in Acton. #LASD SEB SWAT operation for an armed, assault with a deadly weapon suspect in Acton has ...
Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar
With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
